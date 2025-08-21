Skip to content

Kristi Noem Dragged For Catering To Trump's Latest Bizarre Border Wall Request To Deter Migrants

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

GOP Rep. Who Championed 'No Tax On Tips' Slams Critics After Being Ripped For Leaving Small Tip

Mariannette Miller-Meeks
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks stopped into an Iowa restaurant and posed for a photo to celebrate the GOP's "no tax on tips" deduction—but people couldn't help but notice the small tip she left her server.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 21, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Iowa Republican Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks was called out for sharing a photo of her tiny tip on a meal as she celebrated the GOP's "no tax on tips" deduction.

Miller-Meeks ate at Iowa’s Sundown Bar and Grill on Monday, where she posed for a photo in which she is shown holding up her receipt, on which she'd written "No tax on tips!" A few dollar bills sit on the table in front of her.

She wrote:

“Made a pit stop in Iowa County for lunch at Sun Down Bar and Grill. I got to celebrate No Tax on Tips with our wonderful server, she’s thrilled about this provision and excited to keep more of what she earns!”

The photo of the receipt showed Miller-Meeks ordered corn nuggets for $7 and a Philly cheesesteak sandwich for $10, bringing the bill to $18.19 with tax. She left $21 and loose change on the table. The receipt also indicated that a 20% tip on the total would have been $3.40.

That's not the flex she think it is—especially given Miller-Meeks’ congressional salary of nearly $200,000.

You can see her post and the photo below.


Mariannette Miller-Meeks holding up bill and showing off tip left for server @RepMMM/X

Congress last month passed Trump’s “No Tax on Tips” provision as part of the Trump administration's One Big Beautiful Bill. The legislation allows workers to deduct up to $25,000 in tips from federal income taxes. President Donald Trump has lauded the measure but critics say the measure may disproportionately benefit higher-earning tipped employees.

Anthony Fakhoury, a spokesperson with Miller-Meeks' office, dismissed criticisms of the tip she left her server, saying she "left a 20% tip, and unlike Democrats, she did not vote to increase taxes on hardworking Iowans. 'No Tax on Tips’ means more money in the pockets of servers, not the IRS.”

But no one was impressed by the congresswoman's political posturing.

Miller-Meeks' post comes as Democratic candidate Christina Bohannan, narrowly defeated last year by Miller-Meeks, announced plans to run again in 2026, with Iowa viewed as a key battleground for House control.

National Republican Congressional Committee Emily Tuttle told Iowa News Now they "should focus on the 25+ public events Congresswoman Miller-Meeks has hosted this month to serve Iowans while two-time loser Christina Bohannon has been hiding in her Florida mansion.”

Latest News

A parking payment machine with a car parallel parked in the background.
Trending

People Reveal Which Loopholes They Exploited Until They Were Closed

Park ranger Shannon “SJ” Joslin was fired after hanging a Trans Pride flag on Yosemite Park’s El Capitan mountain.
LGBTQ

Trans Flag Firing at Yosemite

Open dictionary; Tweet by @aixarizzo
Viral Video

Cambridge Dictionary Just Added Over 6,000 New Words Including 'Skibidi'—And People Are Not OK

Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Trump Just Hung A Patriotic New Painting Of Himself At The White House—And It's Cringey AF

More from News/political-news

Terence Stamp, Guy Pearce, & Hugo Weaving
Roadshow Film Distributors

Guy Pearce Pays Sweet Tribute To 'Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert' Costar After His Death At 87

The great and now late actor Terence Stamp passed away recently at age 87, and actors who shared roles big and small with him throughout his nearly 60-year career paid tribute to him in memory.

Notably, one of Stamp's co-stars, Guy Pearce, who alongside Hugo Weaving made up the trio of stars in 1994 cult LGBTQ+ classic The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, shared a touching post about their time together making the film.

Keep ReadingShow less
Justin Bieber impersonator Dylan Desclos performing in Vegas
@isaagonzalezz_/TikTok; @gryffin/TikTok; @jay_0614/TikTok

Fake Justin Bieber Tricks Vegas Nightclub Into Letting Him Perform Before Getting Busted

Fans went wild when Justin Bieber did an impromptu performance during a DJ set at Las Vegas' XS Nightclub. Or so they thought, anyway.

Because it turned out it wasn't Bieber at all but an impersonator, Dylan Desclos, who tricked the entire staff, including the DJ who let him onstage.

Keep ReadingShow less
Aubrey Plaza; Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena
Good Hang/YouTube; George Pimentel/Getty Images for Sundance Film Festival

Aubrey Plaza's Insightful Analogy About Grief After Her Husband's Death Is Hitting Home For People

*The following article contains discussion of suicide/self-harm.

In January, actor Aubrey Plaza lost her partner of 14 years and husband of four years, writer and director Jeff Baena, to suicide. The actor has maintained her privacy since then, but opened up about her grief with her former Parks and Recreation costar Amy Poehler.

Keep ReadingShow less
Chris Pratt; Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images; Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Chris Pratt Sparks Backlash After Defending All The 'Great' Things RFK Jr. Is Doing

Actor Chris Pratt is facing significant criticism after sharing on political commentator Bill Maher's podcast that HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s "great" achievements shouldn't get overlooked simply because people hate President Donald Trump—completely ignoring the fact that Kennedy has single-handedly dealt major blows to public health.

Kennedy is the cousin of Pratt's wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, the daughter of actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Dana Perino; Gavin Newsom
Fox News; Mario Tama/Getty Images

Fox News Host Ripped For Hypocrisy After Demanding Newsom 'Stop It' With Tweets Trolling Trump

Fox News host Dana Perino was widely mocked after she advised California Governor Gavin Newsom to stop trolling President Donald Trump with his recent tweets, prompting many to call out her hypocrisy for ignoring Trump's long history of attacking his own critics on social media.

Speaking on The Five, Perino said Newsom, who has used his official government accounts to mock Trump amid ongoing redistricting battles in California and Texas, needs "to stop it with the Twitter thing."

Keep ReadingShow less