Reality TV Star Tiffany 'New York' Pollard Just Opened Up About Her Sexuality—And Fans Are So Here For It

Gender is a beautiful spectrum—and in contemporary times, increasingly celebrated by people from all walks of life.
This includes Tiffany "New York" Pollard, who recently opened up about how she understood her gender identity.
The openly queer reality TV star revealed in an interview with PinkNews that she connected deeply with the non-binary community, describing her sense of gender as fluid and multifaceted.
She explained:
“I feel like we are so dual without even recognizing it […] Some days I may feel a lot more masculine, and some days I’m super feminine, and that’s okay.”
@pinknews
The icon that is Tiffany Pollard revealed to PinkNews why they resonate with feeling non-binary. We sat down and spoke to the realty star about the brand new queer reality series ‘Slayers: Wheel of Fate’ hosted by Tiffany. The show premieres October 8th on OUTflix and OUTflix Proud via freeview in the UK… #tiffanypollard #nonbinary #lgbtqia #bigbrother #realitytv
The interview came ahead of the launch of Slayers: Wheel of Fate, her new reality competition series on OUTflix.
Pollard has spoken more about her queerness and identity in recent years. She publicly identified as queer in 2023, and later told The Jason Lee Show that she had lived “a very, very broad life” when it came to her sexuality. She also shared that her first kiss with a girl happened in junior high — and it “felt right.”
Many fans reacting to the announcement showed nothing but respect.
For many, Pollard’s embrace of queerness is like a natural extension of her long-standing connection with LGBTQ+ audiences. Ever since her breakout on VH1’s Flavor of Love in 2006, she has been a queer fan favorite thanks to her unfiltered personality, meme-worthy one-liners, and dramatic TV presence.
The loyalty from the queer community is reflected in Slayers: Wheel of Fate, which features an entirely LGBTQ+ cast.
Pollard served as both host and executive producer of the OUTflix series, which follows ten queer gamers competing for $25,000. Contestants will engage with an “immersive gaming experience,” complete with a mysterious castle, a villain named Queen Karen, and a dragon that devoured eliminated contestants.
For all this and more, the people have held up Pollard as an example.
Some commenters, however, questioned Pollard's interpretation of non-binary.
Luckily, there was some nuanced discussion in the comments, a somewhat rare sight these days.
And, well, gender is not a binary, or even a line with just varying degrees of "man" or "woman," and Pollard coming out reflects the complexity of the identity.
Slayers: Wheel of Fate premieres October 8 on OUTflix.