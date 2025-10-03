Skip to content

Disgraced Former MAGA Rep. Madison Cawthorn Ripped After Announcing He's Running For Office Again

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Reality TV Star Tiffany 'New York' Pollard Just Opened Up About Her Sexuality—And Fans Are So Here For It

Tiffany Pollard
Denise Truscello/WireImage

The openly-queer House of Villains star recently shared with PinkNews why she "resonates" with the nonbinary community.

Joanna Edwards
By Joanna EdwardsOct 03, 2025
Joanna Edwards
Joanna Edwards wears many hats: student, data-wrangler and LGBTQ+ activist. Her main passion is writing, followed shortly by percussion, mediocre watercolor painting and scuba diving. A New Englander currently displaced to the South, she waits patiently for winter and its more reasonable weather.
See Full Bio

Gender is a beautiful spectrum—and in contemporary times, increasingly celebrated by people from all walks of life.

This includes Tiffany "New York" Pollard, who recently opened up about how she understood her gender identity.

The openly queer reality TV star revealed in an interview with PinkNews that she connected deeply with the non-binary community, describing her sense of gender as fluid and multifaceted.

She explained:

“I feel like we are so dual without even recognizing it […] Some days I may feel a lot more masculine, and some days I’m super feminine, and that’s okay.”


@pinknews

The icon that is Tiffany Pollard revealed to PinkNews why they resonate with feeling non-binary. We sat down and spoke to the realty star about the brand new queer reality series ‘Slayers: Wheel of Fate’ hosted by Tiffany. The show premieres October 8th on OUTflix and OUTflix Proud via freeview in the UK… #tiffanypollard #nonbinary #lgbtqia #bigbrother #realitytv


The interview came ahead of the launch of Slayers: Wheel of Fate, her new reality competition series on OUTflix.

Pollard has spoken more about her queerness and identity in recent years. She publicly identified as queer in 2023, and later told The Jason Lee Show that she had lived “a very, very broad life” when it came to her sexuality. She also shared that her first kiss with a girl happened in junior high — and it “felt right.”

Many fans reacting to the announcement showed nothing but respect.



For many, Pollard’s embrace of queerness is like a natural extension of her long-standing connection with LGBTQ+ audiences. Ever since her breakout on VH1’s Flavor of Love in 2006, she has been a queer fan favorite thanks to her unfiltered personality, meme-worthy one-liners, and dramatic TV presence.

The loyalty from the queer community is reflected in Slayers: Wheel of Fate, which features an entirely LGBTQ+ cast.

Pollard served as both host and executive producer of the OUTflix series, which follows ten queer gamers competing for $25,000. Contestants will engage with an “immersive gaming experience,” complete with a mysterious castle, a villain named Queen Karen, and a dragon that devoured eliminated contestants.

For all this and more, the people have held up Pollard as an example.

Some commenters, however, questioned Pollard's interpretation of non-binary.

Luckily, there was some nuanced discussion in the comments, a somewhat rare sight these days.

And, well, gender is not a binary, or even a line with just varying degrees of "man" or "woman," and Pollard coming out reflects the complexity of the identity.


Slayers: Wheel of Fate premieres October 8 on OUTflix.

Latest News

Pope Leo; Karoline Leavitt
Political News

Karoline Leavitt Responds To Pope Leo Calling Out MAGA's 'Pro-Life' Hypocrisy—And Somehow She Made It About Biden

Elon Musk; Netflix logo
Political News

Elon Musk Now Calling For Netflix Boycott Over Claims They're Pushing 'Transgender Woke Agenda' On Kids

Screenshots of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez giving Capitol tour
Political News

AOC Saves The Day By Giving Bronx Middle School Group A Tour Of The Capitol Amid Shutdown

house with orange walls and red roof behind decorative fence
Trending

Homeowners Reveal Hidden Gems They Only Discovered After Buying Their Homes

More from News/lgbtq

John Gillette; Pramila Jayapal
@AzRepGillette/X; Win McNamee/Getty Images

GOP Lawmaker Sparks Outrage After Calling For Dem Rep. To Be Executed For Urging People To Protest Trump

On Wednesday, September 25, an Arizona MAGA Republican state Representative publicly called for the execution of Washington Democratic Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal because she urged anyone displeased with MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's job performance to exercise their First Amendment right to free speech and to protest.

Apparently, urging citizens to make their voices heard was a step too far for Arizona state GOP Representative John Gillette, who responded to a clip edited out of a longer video by right-wing account The Patriot Oasis (TPO). A quick scan through Gillette's X account media posts will reveal his political leanings.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from ​@nicolekatelynn1's TikTok video
@nicolekatelynn1/TikTok

Liberal TikToker Mortified After Discovering That Her Therapist Is Hardcore MAGA

There used to be a time where politics did not have to come into every room or be a part of every conversation. But in a world with President Trump and MAGA, it's not as simple as being Red, Blue, or Green anymore.

Now, the sociopolitical climate is dangerous for many people and still very stress-inducing for others. It's important to surround ourselves with people who make us feel safe and seen—and unfortunately, that might mean cutting out people who have "different beliefs" than we do.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @valerieelizabet's TikTok video
@valerieelizabet/TikTok

Teacher Reveals The Hilariously Familiar Way Kids Are Getting Around School Phone Bans

No matter what's being banned, or the reasons why it's being banned, kids will always find a way to access what they want.

What's funny is that teens in 2025 are now creating hacks to communicate with each other that will feel very nostalgic to Millennials.

Keep ReadingShow less
A Stamford marketing manager became just the fourth Wheel of Fortune contestant to win $1 million.
Wheel of Fortune/YouTube

Woman Wins $1M on 'Wheel of Fortune'

What would you do with a million dollars?

That’s the question Christina Derevjanik, a 34-year-old marketing manager from Stamford, Connecticut, suddenly had to answer after becoming just the fourth contestant in Wheel of Fortune history to win the million-dollar prize.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from Lydia August's TikTok video
@lydiaaugst/TikTok

Woman Offers Warning After 'Botox Fail' Leaves Her Unable To Open Her Eye—And Yikes

Only a person who has actually had a migraine can empathize with how severe the pain and related symptoms are, and only someone who suffers from chronic migraines can understand just how debilitating the condition can be.

Many migraineurs become desperate and ready to try anything to ease their symptoms, from changing their diet and exercise plans to even getting Botox.

Keep ReadingShow less