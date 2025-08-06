Former CNN White House correspondent and independent journalist Jim Acosta is under fire after posting a YouTube interview with an AI-generated avatar of Joaquin “Guac” Oliver, one of 17 people killed in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
The video, which Acosta promoted on social media as a “show you don’t want to miss,” was published on August 4, the day that would have been Oliver’s 25th birthday. It features a digitally resurrected version of the late teen, created with generative AI based on an old photograph. The avatar appears wearing a black beanie and jacket, its expression somber yet unnervingly lifelike.
The conversation begins with Acosta asking the AI avatar what happened to him.
And the avatar’s responses come in flat, robotic phrases, stitched together from the real-life Oliver’s writings, public posts, voice recordings, and present-day internet search and ChatGPT results:
“I appreciate your curiosity. I was taken from this world too soon due to gun violence while at school. It’s important to talk about these issues so we can create a safer future for everyone.”
When asked about solutions to gun violence, AI-Oliver responded:
"I believe in a mix of stronger gun control laws, mental health support, and community engagement."
"We need to create safe spaces for conversations and connections, making sure everyone feels seen and heard."
"It’s about building a culture of kindness and understanding.”
Acosta also asked the avatar about more personal topics: his love of basketball and the Miami Heat, the 2000 Denzel Washington film Remember the Titans, and Star Wars. “Yoda’s wisdom and quirky personality bring so much fun to the series,” AI-Oliver replied in monotone.
You can watch Acosta’s interview with AI-Oliver and the teen’s real-life father below:
While Acosta described the interview as “insightful” and “beautiful,” many viewers found it disturbing. Critics on social media called the video “ghoulish,” “distasteful,” and “deeply unsettling,” raising concerns about the ethics of simulating the beliefs of someone who can no longer give consent.
In a statement to The Washington Post, Hany Farid, a digital forensics expert and professor at UC Berkeley, weighed in on the risks of AI-driven journalism:
“This sort of interview style can’t possibly represent what that child wants to say in any reasonable way."
"There are plenty of opportunities to talk to real victims and have a serious conversation about this epidemic that’s happening in our country without resorting to this sort of stunt.”
Others echoed that point, noting that Acosta could have chosen to interview living survivors of the Parkland shooting—such as David Hogg, Jaclyn Corin, and Alex Wind—who helped lead the national March for Our Lives movement.
The video comes amid a broader trend of using AI to digitally recreate the deceased. In May, a grieving Arizona family used similar technology to simulate their son—killed in a road rage incident—so he could “confront” his killer in court.
Just last week, Rod Stewart sparked debate by featuring an AI-generated Ozzy Osbourne and other late musicians like Amy Winehouse and Tupac in a tribute performance.
Despite the backlash, Joaquin Oliver’s parents, Manuel and Patricia, stand by the project.
In a video posted to X, Manuel defended the use of AI:
“We feel Joaquin has a lot of things to say, and as long as we have an option that allows us to bring that to you and to everyone, we will use it."
"If the problem you have is with the AI, then you have the wrong problem. The real problem is that my son was shot.”
This isn’t the first time the Olivers have used AI in activism. Last year, their nonprofit Change the Ref helped launch The Shotline, a campaign that allowed people to send AI-generated voicemails from gun violence victims to members of Congress. Joaquin’s voice was one of them.
The larger conversation around using AI to revive the dead—for advocacy, entertainment, or profit—is far from settled. And Acosta’s latest video has thrown gasoline on that debate.
Joaquin’s parents, meanwhile, continue their mission through Change the Ref, which aims to empower youth to fight gun violence and hold politicians accountable, particularly those funded by the NRA. Their work combines urban art, civic engagement, youth leadership and advocacy, and direct action to push for change.
As for Acosta, his recent pivot to independent journalism via Substack puts him in the company of other legacy media vets like Don Lemon and Terry Moran, part of a wave of journalists betting that big platforms and controversial stories can translate into clicks, influence, and subscription dollars.You can find his Substack at jimacosta.substack.com.