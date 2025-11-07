Skip to content

Gay Priest's Powerful Sermon About Love Between LGBTQ+ People Has The Internet Sobbing

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

TikToker Wonders How Anyone Can Afford Babies After Learning Just How Much Diapers Cost—And Wow

Screenshots from @wowaliceduffy's TikTok video
@wowaliceduffy/TikTok

TikToker @wowaliceduffy was stunned to learn how much baby diapers and formula cost when inquiring about what items her local food pantry needed—and she has a point.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanNov 07, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

It's no secret that supplies for babies and children is expensive, but until you've had to provide for a child, you might be unaware of just how steep the price tag actually is.

In light of recent governmental developments that are impacting resources like EBT and SNAP benefits, TikToker @wowaliceduffy wanted to do a good deed by donating to her nearest food and supply pantry.

After inquiring about what her local pantry needed, the TikToker went to the pharmacy to purchase diapers and formula, and while she had heard that baby supplies were expensive, she wasn't prepared for the price plus tax.

She reflected:

"Pardon my ignorance on this topic. I don't have kids, and I don't know if I'll ever have kids after learning this."
"Why is one six-pack of dollars $11? $11!"
"I texted my mom, and she's like, 'Yeah, you know newborns typically go through 15 diapers a day?'"
"That's $30 a day!"

TikToker @wowaliceduffy was furious.

"Obviously, I bought the diapers, because I wanted to help people."
"It's not the baby's fault that it's a sh*ting machine, and it's not the mom's fault that diapers are so expensive."
"But how is it legal for these companies to charge so much for something that a newborn baby needs?"
"How is anyone affording a baby, period, no matter what economic background you come from, if your [baby] costs $30 a day in diapers alone?"

You can watch the video here:

@wowaliceduffy

This really blew my mind tbh pardon my ignorance here but…what and how #governmentshutdown #fyp #momtok #nyc #newyork

Some pointed out that the TikToker's first mistake was going to a convenience store like the pharmacy.

@wowaliceduffy/TikTok

@wowaliceduffy/TikTok

@wowaliceduffy/TikTok

@wowaliceduffy/TikTok

@wowaliceduffy/TikTok

But others pointed out that this was an indicator of privilege, as well as a great example of how expensive it is to be poor.

Diapers, while still expensive, are more affordable in the long run if a person can purchase either a large box of them or purchase in bulk at warehouse stores like Sam's Club and Costo. However, the person has to have the funds to be able to spend somewhere between $40 and $100 on the large box, and cover the cost of the annual membership, in order to acquire these prices.

This is simply not a reality for some. While it's more expensive to buy small packs in the long run, the price of the larger, bulk price box might not be accessible when other bills and groceries have to be paid for.

@wowaliceduffy/TikTok

@wowaliceduffy/TikTok

@wowaliceduffy/TikTok

@wowaliceduffy/TikTok

@wowaliceduffy/TikTok

This is a key reason why cloth diapers are rising in popularity again.

Not only are they washable and reusable, which saves money and is good for the environment, but the shape of them is a very accessible pattern, even for a brand new sewer, so a parent could choose fun patterns while using very affordable fabric.

@wowaliceduffy/TikTok

@wowaliceduffy/TikTok

@wowaliceduffy/TikTok

@wowaliceduffy/TikTok

@wowaliceduffy/TikTok

It's unfortunately not surprising how expensive it is to care for children in the United States, but that doesn't change the fact that necessities are so expensive.

Though cloth diapers, breastfeeding, and bulk purchases are an option for some, others many not have the time, health, or funds to take advantage of those options, making the pricey option their reality.

Latest News

Screenshot of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; Marjorie Taylor Greene
Political News

AOC Reveals Why She Thinks MTG Is Actually On A 'Revenge Tour' Against Her Fellow Republicans

Screenshots from @littlejar's TikTok video
LGBTQ

Woman's Hilarious 'Men Diagram' About Guys On Dating Apps Always Gets Same Response From Men

Screenshots from @gianna.wulff's TikTok video
Trending

Influencer Reveals How 'Narcissist Mom' Upstaged Her Gender Reveal With A 'Prank'—And Yikes

Screenshot of George Santos; Zohran Mamdani
Political News

George Santos Announced He's Leaving New York After Mamdani's Win—And The Responses Are Brutal

More from Trending

Screenshot of man collapsing and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. preparing to walk out
@atrupar/X

RFK Jr. Dragged For Bolting Out Of Oval Office The Moment A Man Collapsed During Press Briefing

Health and Human Services (HHS) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was criticized after hurrying out of a press briefing in the Oval Office on Thursday after a man had a medical emergency and suddenly collapsed.

Kennedy was on hand alongside President Donald Trump, Dr. Mehmet Oz—the current Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services—and health aides for a press briefing announcing lower costs for weight loss drugs.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; Screenshot of WalMart's 2025 Thanksgiving meal
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images; WalMart

Trump Brutally Fact-Checked After Boasting That Walmart's 'Thanksgiving Dinner' Is Cheaper Than Last Year

After Tuesday's election results, which saw Zohran Mamdani soar to election as New York City's next mayor on a campaign message laser-focused on affordability, Trump spoke with reporters and tried to make the case that Republicans are way better on the issue of affordability than Demcorats are.

Case in point, according to Trump: Walmart's 2025 "Thanksgiving Dinner" pack, which Trump boasted is 25% cheaper than in 2024.

Keep ReadingShow less
Person in a hospital bed
Photo by Stephen Andrews on Unsplash

Times People Saw Someone Almost Die Due To Their Own Actions

All actions have consequences, some more negative and severe than others.

But sometimes, someone will do something so extreme or stupid, it could almost cost them their life.

Keep ReadingShow less
Close-up, mid-section shot of an unidentifiable male doctor's body. In his right hand he holds a red stethoscope.
Photo by Online Marketing on Unsplash

Cancer Patients Explain Which Symptoms Ultimately Led Them To See A Doctor

Cancer has taken far too many lives and affected far too many people.

Where is a cure?

Keep ReadingShow less
Gavin Newsom; Donald Trump
Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Gavin Newsom Hilariously Trolls Trump's Bizarre New Golden Sign Spotted Outside The Oval Office

Donald Trump is known for his gaudy taste in decor and the White House's recently posted sign that features the words “The Oval Office” in golden script next to an exterior door near the Rose Garden is no exception.

The text appears to be printed on paper taped to the wall, and Governor Gavin Newsom wasted no time trolling the new sign with a little "Live, Laugh, Love" flair.

Keep ReadingShow less