TikToker Wonders How Anyone Can Afford Babies After Learning Just How Much Diapers Cost—And Wow

It's no secret that supplies for babies and children is expensive, but until you've had to provide for a child, you might be unaware of just how steep the price tag actually is.
In light of recent governmental developments that are impacting resources like EBT and SNAP benefits, TikToker @wowaliceduffy wanted to do a good deed by donating to her nearest food and supply pantry.
After inquiring about what her local pantry needed, the TikToker went to the pharmacy to purchase diapers and formula, and while she had heard that baby supplies were expensive, she wasn't prepared for the price plus tax.
She reflected:
"Pardon my ignorance on this topic. I don't have kids, and I don't know if I'll ever have kids after learning this."
"Why is one six-pack of dollars $11? $11!"
"I texted my mom, and she's like, 'Yeah, you know newborns typically go through 15 diapers a day?'"
"That's $30 a day!"
TikToker @wowaliceduffy was furious.
"Obviously, I bought the diapers, because I wanted to help people."
"It's not the baby's fault that it's a sh*ting machine, and it's not the mom's fault that diapers are so expensive."
"But how is it legal for these companies to charge so much for something that a newborn baby needs?"
"How is anyone affording a baby, period, no matter what economic background you come from, if your [baby] costs $30 a day in diapers alone?"
@wowaliceduffy
This really blew my mind tbh pardon my ignorance here but…what and how #governmentshutdown #fyp #momtok #nyc #newyork
Some pointed out that the TikToker's first mistake was going to a convenience store like the pharmacy.
But others pointed out that this was an indicator of privilege, as well as a great example of how expensive it is to be poor.
Diapers, while still expensive, are more affordable in the long run if a person can purchase either a large box of them or purchase in bulk at warehouse stores like Sam's Club and Costo. However, the person has to have the funds to be able to spend somewhere between $40 and $100 on the large box, and cover the cost of the annual membership, in order to acquire these prices.
This is simply not a reality for some. While it's more expensive to buy small packs in the long run, the price of the larger, bulk price box might not be accessible when other bills and groceries have to be paid for.
This is a key reason why cloth diapers are rising in popularity again.
Not only are they washable and reusable, which saves money and is good for the environment, but the shape of them is a very accessible pattern, even for a brand new sewer, so a parent could choose fun patterns while using very affordable fabric.
It's unfortunately not surprising how expensive it is to care for children in the United States, but that doesn't change the fact that necessities are so expensive.
Though cloth diapers, breastfeeding, and bulk purchases are an option for some, others many not have the time, health, or funds to take advantage of those options, making the pricey option their reality.