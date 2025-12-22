Jack Black's Reaction To Elle Fanning Calling Him 'Sex On Legs' Is Hilariously On Brand

Skip to content

MAGA UFC Fighter Shares Brutal Reason Why He Has No Interest In Fighting At White House Event

Actor Jack Black was shown a clip of Elle Fanning admitting that he's the "hottest man I've ever seen in my life" during a Vanity Fair lie detector test—and his reaction to Fanning's crush is everything.

By Peter KarlebyDec 22, 2025
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
Crush alert! Turns out Elle Fanning has kinda got it bad for none other than Jack Black. Hey, everyone is someone's type!

It all began when Fanning took part in Vanity Fair's popular lie detector test video series, during which Fanning was forced to confess her undying attraction to Black.

And Black's reaction to the clip has the internet in stitches.

In the clip, Fanning is heard telling sister Dakota Fanning that she thinks Black is "the hottest man" she's "ever seen" and "sex on legs."

That last bit definitely got Black's attention, along with Paul Rudd, who was showing Black the clip during a promotional interview for their upcoming comedy reboot of the absurd '90s horror movie Anaconda (an all-time classic if you love terrible movies!).

His response is not only hilariously on-brand for Black's often self-deprecating humor, but also kind of sweet?

He told Rudd:

“Have you ever heard of body dysmorphia? Where when you look at yourself, you’re like, ‘Oh, I’m so ugly,’ but really you’re like this gorgeous creature?"
"I think she’s got the opposite of that, where she looks at me, which objectively is a goblin gremlin, and she sees this gorgeous creature, apparently.”
“She’s got that weird, like, goblin dysmorphia."

Whatever the case may be, Fanning has got it bad for Black.

She told her sister that she would go to any lengths to get close to Black, including joining the cast of the next Minecraft movie, and that Black is her "hall pass" with her current boyfriend, Rolling Stone chairman Gus Wenner.

Black made sure to address Wenner directly in his response, going on to joke:

"Thank you, I appreciate the compliment, but I have to close my eyes because I can’t quite process what I’m hearing there."
"But thank you Elle, and to the boyfriend—dude, we got no beef. We’re cool. I didn’t do nothing to deserve this attention.”

On social media, fans loved Black's self-deprecating response.




And many couldn't help but notice the similarities to the plot of the (regrettable) early 2000s movie Shallow Hal.

In that film, Jack Black's character falls in love with a fat woman played by Gwyneth Paltrow in a fat suit because he is under a hypnotic spell that makes him only able to see a person's inner beauty—or because he has "reverse body dysmorphia," basically.




Ever the cheeky jokester himself, Rudd too had to chime in on Fanning's take on Black.

"I will say on behalf of Elle Fanning, I get it ... I really do! I think that I adore you, Jack."
"As does America! As does the world. Elle’s got it right.”

Alright, get a room, you two.

