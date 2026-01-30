Skip to content

Elon Musk Shares Bizarre AI Video Of Sydney Sweeney Weeks After Making Gross Comment About Her Body

Regal Theaters' Popcorn Buckets For Melania Trump's New Documentary Are Getting Dragged Hard

Melania Trump
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The internet got its first look at Regal's popcorn buckets for First Lady Melania Trump's new Melania documentary—and the reviews are brutal.

Jan 30, 2026
Social media users are tearing into Regal Cinema's "limited edition" popcorn buckets for First Lady Melania Trump's new Melania documentary.

Melania popcorn buckets will be sold for $12.99 at theaters screening the film beginning this Friday. The novelty items have already surfaced on eBay, though it remains unclear how sellers obtained them.

The Melania movie is widely expected to flop at the box office this weekend. Amazon MGM paid $40 million for the distribution rights and reportedly poured another $35 million into marketing, yet projections suggest the film will earn only about $3 million despite opening in roughly 1,500 theaters, according to The Wrap.

Photos of the popcorn buckets quickly circulated on social media.

Melania popcorn bucket xClarity/Reddit

Melania popcorn bucket xClarity/Reddit

People were not impressed.

Melania is expected to make little impression at a slumping box office outside of a handful of Republican-leaning markets.

Sources told The Wrap the film is tracking toward a $3 million opening—below the Daily Wire’s Am I Racist?, which opened to $4.5 million in September 2024 and went on to become the year’s highest-grossing documentary.

Even NRG’s most optimistic estimate tops out around $5 million, though the firm’s polling shows an unusually high 30% of respondents saying they are “definitely not” interested in seeing the film.

The documentary's box office performance is unlikely to trouble Amazon founder CEO Jeff Bezos; the film has widely been viewed as a goodwill payment to President Donald Trump and his family as Amazon shores up its lucrative government contracts.

Melania Trump hosted a screening for the documentary in the East Room on Saturday, the same day ICE agents in Minneapolis killed ICU nurse Alex Pretti.

