Skip to content

Jason Segel Admits He Didn't Tell His Parents About His 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' Nude Scene As A 'Practical Joke'

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Kirsten Dunst Sparks Debate With Her Viral Reaction To Husband Jesse Plemons' Oscars Snub

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons attend the Golden Globe Awards together, posing on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony.
Christopher Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images

Dunst wasn't happy about her husband getting left out of the Oscar nominations—and she shared a video that divided fans.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossJan 26, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

See Full Bio

Hollywood is still reeling and dealing from the Oscar nominations for the 98th Academy Awards, set to take place on March 2 and hosted by Conan O’Brien at the Dolby Theater.

And while some celebrated historic wins, several notable performances were left out, including Paul Mescal for Best Supporting Actor for Hamnet, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande for Wicked: For Good, and Jesse Plemons for Bugonia.

That last omission appears to have struck a personal chord with Kirsten Dunst, Plemons’ wife and co-star in The Power of the Dog. The 2022 film earned both actors Oscar nominations, and this year, industry chatter—including Gold Derby predictions—positioned Plemons as a strong contender for Best Actor thanks to his performance in Bugonia.

His name, however, was absent from the nominations.

This year’s Best Actor nominees include Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme, Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another, Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon, Michael B. Jordan for Sinners, and Wagner Moura for The Secret Agent.

Despite Plemons’ omission, Bugonia still performed well overall, landing nominations for Best Picture, Best Original Score, and Best Adapted Screenplay. Co-lead Emma Stone also earned a Best Actress nomination. Still, much of the online conversation centered on the absence of Plemons’ name—including, notably, Dunst herself.

First, the Marie Antoinette star reposted an Instagram Story from comedian and Bugonia castmate Stavros Halkias. In the image, Halkias stares sternly into the camera as a photoshopped hand points a gun at the camera.

The image was captioned:

“[M]e to everyone who didn't nominate Jesse Plemmons [sic] for best actor tho.”

You can view the post here:

@kirstendunst/Instagram

Dunst then reshared a video from film-focused podcast The Bluff Council, featuring co-host Ev Durán praising Plemons’ performance while arguing that Chalamet’s work in Marty Supreme didn’t measure up. The repost quickly became the most polarizing of her responses, with some viewers taking issue not with her support of Plemons but with the comparison itself.

Durán put it bluntly:

“Jesse Plemons gives one of the greatest performances of all time. Jesse Plemons in this film gives Daniel Day-Lewis, Sidney Poitier, transcendent level performance that I worry is being completely overlooked for f**king Chalamet's Marty Supreme, which was a very good performance, but wasn’t…what Plemons does in this movie is beyond."

The comments landed amid an awards season that has largely favored Chalamet. The actor received Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy at the 2026 Golden Globes and took home the Critics’ Choice Award for the same role. He is also nominated for an Oscar and an Actor Award (formerly the SAG Award).

The Bluff Council co-host doubled down on his Plemons’ praise:

“He so fully transforms into a different person, and plays every emotion so subtly and brilliantly, without ever, like, acting. I cannot heap enough praise on it.”

You can view the podcast clip below:

For those who haven’t reached Bugonia yet during their Oscars movie binge, the premise is deliberately unsettling. Plemons plays Teddy Gatz, a mentally unstable conspiracy theorist beekeeper who believes he is saving humanity by kidnapping a corporate CEO he’s convinced is an Andromedan alien. Emma Stone portrays the executive, who is forced into a terrifying ordeal.

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, the film is an English-language remake of Jang Joon-hwan’s 2003 South Korean film Save the Green Planet! and marks Plemons’ second collaboration with the filmmaker. Dunst had already signaled her enthusiasm for Plemons’ performance well before nominations were announced.

On January 9, she shared a still from Bugonia on Instagram:

Dunst has received mixed reactions to her reposts, with some fans calling them “disappointing,” particularly the video that appeared to dismiss another nominee’s work. Others defended her, arguing that publicly backing one’s spouse—especially after a high-profile awards snub—is hardly surprising.

You can view the mixed reactions here:












Despite missing out on an Oscar nod, Plemons’ performance in Bugonia was widely recognized throughout the 2026 awards circuit, earning him Best Actor nominations from the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the Golden Globes, and the Astra Awards.

Looking ahead, Plemons has been cast as a young Plutarch Heavensbee in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, set to be released on November 20, 2026. He is also attached to an untitled Alejandro G. Iñárritu film starring Tom Cruise.

Dunst, meanwhile, is set to star in Ruben Östlund’s The Entertainment System Is Down and has confirmed a fifth collaboration with director Sofia Coppola.

So, as the Oscars approach, the snub—and Dunst’s unapologetic response—continues to fuel debate about where support ends and comparison begins in an awards season already crowded with strong performances.

Latest News

Harry Styles; Pope Leo
Celebrities

Harry Styles Hilariously Reveals Why He Was Randomly At Pope Leo's Conclave Election

Connor Storrie; Hudson Williams
LGBTQ

The 'Heated Rivalry' Stars Got To Carry Olympic Torch Through Italy—And Fans Are Cheering

Sydney Sweeney
Celebrities

Sydney Sweeney Could Face Charges After Hanging Bras On Hollywood Sign Without Permission

Glenn Close; Donald Trump
Political News

Glenn Close Offers Dire Warning To Trump Over His Regime's 'Inhumanity' In Powerful Video

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Gavin Newsom; JD Vance; Tom Cotton
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Gavin Newsom Epically Rips JD Vance And MAGA Senator Over Their Hot Takes On Minneapolis Shootings

California Governor Gavin Newsom criticized Vice President JD Vance and Arkansas Republican Senator Tom Cotton after they both posted heartless remarks about the recent killings of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti by ICE agents in Minneapolis.

Earlier this month, ICE agent Jonathan Ross killed Good in her car. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin claimed Good “weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; Kristi Noem
Andres Kudacki/Getty Images; Al Drago/Getty Images

AOC Goes Nuclear On Kristi Noem For Suggesting That Protesters Who Show Up With Firearms Deserve To Die

New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called out Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's hypocrisy after Noem responded to the murder of 37-year-old ICU nurse Alex Pretti by ICE agents in Minneapolis by claiming that protesters who show up with firearms aren't "peaceful."

Calls for an investigation have intensified from across the political spectrum after analysis of multiple videos showed ICE officers removing a handgun from Pretti—whom authorities said was permitted to carry but was not handling—before fatally shooting him.

Keep ReadingShow less
Doctor holding up a stethoscope
Photo by Alexandr Podvalny on Unsplash

People Describe The Strangest Health Conditions They've Ever Experienced

The human body is complicated, fascinating, and sometimes difficult to explain.

While we know that, it's incredibly unnerving when we have a symptom that even our doctors struggle to explain or identify.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pam Bondi; Tim Walz
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images

Pam Bondi Slammed Over Letter To Tim Walz With Unhinged Demand In Exchange For ICE Leaving Minnesota

Attorney General Pam Bondi is facing harsh criticism after sending a letter to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on the same day ICU nurse Alex Pretti was killed by ICE in which she demanded Walz turn over Minnesota's voter registration database to President Donald Trump if he wants to “restore the rule of law, support ICE officers, and bring an end to the chaos in Minnesota."

Bondi argued that the federal government needs access to Minnesota’s voter rolls to verify that the state’s registration practices comply with federal law. The Justice Department has been pressing Minnesota and other states for voter registration data for months and sued Minnesota over access last year, though it has not previously linked that effort to immigration enforcement actions in the state.

Keep ReadingShow less
Barack Obama; photo of Alex Pretti
Ian Forsyth/Getty Images; Octavio Jones/AFP via Getty Images

Barack Obama Warns The Killing Of Alex Pretti Should Be A 'Wake-Up' Call For Americans In Rare Statement

Former President Barack Obama has spoken out after the murder of 37-year-old ICU nurse Alex Pretti by ICE agents on Saturday in Minneapolis, saying in a statement that Pretti's killing should be a "wake-up call to every American."

Calls for an investigation have intensified from across the political spectrum after analysis of multiple videos showed ICE officers removing a handgun from Pretti—whom authorities said he was permitted to carry but was not handling—before fatally shooting him.

Keep ReadingShow less