Martha Stewart Shares Stern Text From 14-Year-Old Granddaughter Over Her Silence About ICE Killings

Trump Just Gave A New Reason For Why He Closes His Eyes During Meetings—And Here We Go Again

Donald Trump
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Getty Images

President Trump explained to New York Magazine why he's constantly photographed with his eyes closed—and it's definitely not because he's sleeping.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJan 28, 2026
President Donald Trump was widely mocked after he explained to New York Magazine that the reason why he's constantly photographed with his eyes closed is not because he's sleeping... but because the meetings he attends are "boring as hell."

In November, The New York Times published an article that argued that despite Trump's projection of “round-the-clock energy, virility and physical stamina" and the fact that he "and the people around him still talk about him as if he is the Energizer Bunny of presidential politics," that image is getting harder to pull off because Trump is showing signs of aging.

Just days later, Trump proved these concerns correct when he once again appeared to doze off during his own Cabinet meeting as members of the Cabinet openly praised him.

One month before the Times piece was published, he also appeared to fall asleep during a White House roundtable about Antifa, which the administration recently designated a "domestic terror organization" even though it's not an organization at all. California Governor Gavin Newsom joked he thought that a video of a dozing Trump "was a still image when I first started watching."

According to Trump, these Cabinet meetings are more "boring" than anything else, saying:

"It's boring as hell. I'm going around a room, and I've got 28 guys — the last one was three and a half hours. I have to sit back and listen, and I move my hand so that people will know I'm listening. I'm hearing every word, and I can't wait to get out."

No one was impressed—especially since he recently told The Wall Street Journal that photographers "take a picture of me blinking, blinking, and they’ll catch me with the blink."


The White House has tried to cover up for Trump's sleeping habit on numerous occasions.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also had people rolling their eyes when she claimed Trump "is working around the clock, he hardly ever sleeps, he's constantly thinking not just about the problems in our country here but around this world and how to solve them."

However, Trump's former White House adviser and Apprentice contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman previously described how his aides would keep his attention during long events because of his history of dozing off.

Manigault Newman added that Trump “cannot focus, nor can he sit still for long" so his staff had to structure events “specifically to address his attention deficit.” She recalled that staff would "slide him different information or news articles he could read while the long proceedings were going on, anything to keep him focused so he wouldn't get up and walk out."

Yikes.

