Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Ted Cruz's Team Responds To Backlash After He's Spotted On Flight Out Of Texas As State Braces For Winter Storm

Ted Cruz
Noam Galai/Getty Images

Republican Senator Ted Cruz was photographed on a flight to California on Tuesday as Texas prepares for an arctic cold front and potentially severe winter storm conditions—and it's reminding people of an infamous incident from 2021.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJan 22, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz's team was forced to respond to criticisms after he was photographed on a flight to California on Tuesday as Texas prepares for an arctic cold front and potentially severe winter storm conditions—events that are reminding people of Cruz's now-infamous trip to Cancún.

Political strategist Shea Jordan Smith shared an image of Cruz taken on January 20 that shows him "on a plane heading to Laguna Beach as the state of Texas braces for a rare ice threat and arctic cold front."

You can see Smith's post and the image below.


Image of Ted Cruz on a California-bound flight @shea_jordan/X

In response to a request from reporters with My San Antonio, Cruz's spokesperson said Cruz "is currently on pre-planned work travel that was scheduled weeks in advance," adding that Cruz "will be back in Texas before the storm is projected to hit."

Cruz, via his official X account, shared an update from the Texas Division of Emergency Management in which he urged his followers to keep their eyes on updates from the organization and the National Weather Service, adding:

"My team and I are monitoring the incoming cold front that could bring snow, ice, and disruptive weather conditions to parts of the Lone Star State later this week."

You can see his post below.

But the timing could not be worse.

Cruz faced considerable national backlash after he flew to Cancún while millions of people went without food and water as a result of the February 2021 Texas power disaster. At least 246 people were killed directly or indirectly; some estimates suggested as many as 702 people were killed as a result of the crisis.

Cruz claimed he went to Cancún to accompany his daughters, an apology that did not sit well with his critics. He insisted that his only faux pas had been simply "wanting to be a good dad," claiming he'd only accompanied them for a single night before flying back to Texas. However, Cruz’s social media accounts had not acknowledged any official travel.

While the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) says the grid is better prepared following upgrades made after 2021, lingering concerns have prompted residents to stock up on generators and emergency supplies.

Cruz has been mocked in response.





Cruz just can't seem to stop traveling when natural disasters strike his state. Last year, he was photographed visiting Greece with his family when floods struck struck Texas over the Fourth of July weekend. At least 135 people died during this weather event.

Among the victims were 27 campers and counselors from Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp straddling the Guadalupe River. Cruz was seen visiting the Parthenon in Athens with his wife, Heidi, just a day after Camp Mystic announced that more than 20 girls had gone missing in the floodwaters.

At approximately 6 p.m. local time on July 5 (11 a.m. ET), more than 24 hours after the Guadalupe River overflowed, the couple was spotted waiting in line outside the famed historical landmark.

Latest News

Russell T. Davies; Shane and Ilya from 'Heated Rivalry'
Celebrities

'Queer As Folk' Creator Gives 'Heated Rivalry' High Praise In Heartwarming Instagram Post—And He's Exactly Right

Screenshots of Donald Trump and Gavin Newsom at the World Economic Forum
Political News

Gavin Newsom's Reaction To Trump's Claims About California Is Honestly All Of Us

Ashton Kutcher during the photocall of FX's thriller series The Beauty at the Hotel de la Ville.
Celebrities

Ashton Kutcher Claims He Was Once Fired From A Gucci Campaign For Looking 'Too Fat' In A Speedo

Giorgia Meloni; Donald Trump
Political News

Italian Prime Minister's Sarcastic Remarks About Distancing Italy from The U.S. Resurface After Trump's NATO Gripe

More from News/political-news

Amy Poehler; Jennifer Lawrence
Good Hang with Amy Poehler/YouTube

Jennifer Lawrence Stunned After Amy Poehler Suggests She's Showing Subtle Sign Of Perimenopause At 35

Menopause can often seem like a mystery, with many women knowing only that this new stage of their life is supposed to begin somewhere around age 50 and that the women in their family went through it before them.

But in recent years, Gen Xers and Millennials have opened up about the symptoms of menopause and how to abide those symptoms, and they've also increased awareness about what comes before it: the transitional time called perimenopause.

Keep ReadingShow less
Elon Musk; Ryanair jets
Win McNamee/Getty Images; Mateusz Wlodarczyk/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ryanair Drags 'Idiot' Elon Musk After He Hurls Ableist Slur At CEO While Threatening To Buy The Airline

Ryanair is an Irish discount airline serving Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East that is similar to Spirit Airlines in the United States. True to the saying, "you get what you pay for," Ryanair offers no frills.

When the airline's CEO Michael O'Leary was asked in an interview on Irish radio program The Hard Shoulder about adding antenna for Elon Musk's SpaceX Starlink satellites to his aircraft to provide flyers with Wi-Fi, O'Leary broke down the cost and declared it not economically advantageous.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jesse Watters
Fox News

Jesse Watters Ripped After Claiming The U.S. 'Owns' The Moon In Mind-Numbing Fox News Rant

On Tuesday, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump held another unhinged press conference that didn't help the White House's claims that Trump isn't cognitively impaired.

Among the topics the POTUS ranted and rambled about were Somalian immigrants, insane asylums, Don Lemon, his mother's assessment of his baseball prowess, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and Greenland.

Keep ReadingShow less
Karoline Leavitt; Donald Trump
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

Karoline Leavitt Brutally Fact-Checked After Denying That Trump Confused Iceland With Greenland In Davos Speech

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was harshly criticized after she ignored video evidence and claimed that President Donald Trump had not confused Iceland with Greenland during his speech at the World Economic Forum on Wednesday.

Trump "appeared to mix up Greenland and Iceland around three times" during his speech before world and business leaders at the event in Davos, Switzerland, per NewsNation correspondent Libbey Dean.

Keep ReadingShow less
woman wearing black sweater holding hand with man wearing gray suit jacket on restaurant table
René Ranisch on Unsplash

People Describe The Moment They Knew They Were Dating A Complete Idiot

Relationship experts talk about the "honeymoon phase" of love as the period when people's blinders are on and all they see is the good in their partner.

They're riding a serotonin high.

Keep ReadingShow less