Marco Rubio Mocked After People Notice His Oversized Shoes Following Report Trump Makes Staff All Wear Same Shoes

Trump Supporter Roasted After Crying About How She Felt 'Unwelcome' While Traveling In Northern Ireland

Screenshots of @lawcroxnotn
@lawcroxnotn/TikTok and @pottymouthpollyanna/TikTok

MAGA fan and TikToker @lawcroxnotn shared how she was allegedly made to feel bad for being a Trump supporter while traveling abroad in Northern Ireland—and was instantly mocked.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMar 11, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City.

See Full Bio

MAGA fan and TikToker @lawcroxnotn was roasted online after she claimed in a tearful video that she was made to feel bad for supporting President Donald Trump while traveling abroad in the north of Ireland.

In the original clip, @lawcroxnotn described walking into a bar with her husband while "world news" played on the television:

“I walked in with my husband to the central bar, and I immediately noticed that they had the world news on. Rightfully so. There’s a lot of crazy things going on in this world.”

She recalled that the conversation quickly turned political after a man asked about her nationality:

"And the gentleman said, 'Are you American?' And I said, 'Yes, we're American.' And I'm not lying to you when I say it instantly went from, 'Yes, I'm American,' to, 'Well, who'd you vote for?'"

She said she tried to deflect the question, telling the man she wanted a politics-free evening. But as people continued drinking and reacting to the news coverage, the discussion carried on. Although she acknowledged the remarks were not aimed directly at her, she said the atmosphere in the bar gradually became more hostile.

She said:

"I genuinely just wanted to go in, enjoy some pints, and if it was a friendly conversation, I would gladly go back and forth. But to bring up any sensitive topic, anything like that, I would have said the same thing: 'I don't want to talk about that. It's uncomfortable.'"
"Not because of directly what's going on. Any sensitive topic, especially while drinking, why would you want to talk about something so sensitive? And because the news was on and because people tend to drink in pubs, the more upset they were getting, the more nasty comments began coming."

She described being uncomfortable in the establishment "although they [the comments] may not have been directed to me or to my husband."

Liberal TikToker Mandy Rae, who posts under the handle @pottymouthpollyanna, criticized @lawcroxnotn in a video highlighting the woman's remarks:

"Oh, so they didn't actually accuse you of anything, you just didn't wanna answer a question? ... At no point has anyone ever asked me who I voted for, and I not just said confidently Kamala Harris or Joe Biden or Barack Obama." ...
"You tried to escape all of it. To go on holiday. Congratulations, you're allowed to go on vacation. But you're not a f**king victim because of who you chose to vote for."

You can see the video below.

The TikToker was quickly mocked following her weepy display.


Actions have consequences, MAGA.

Zoo Releases Statement To Address Concern That Punch The Monkey Is 'Being Bullied' By Other Monkeys

Donald Trump
Political News

Trump Reportedly Forces His Top Officials To Wear The Same Shoes He Does—And The Pic Has The Internet Howling

Quentin Tarantino (left) and Rosanna Arquette (right)
Celebrities

Quentin Tarantino Sparks Debate With Petty Response To Rosanna Arquette Calling Out Use Of N-Word In His Films

