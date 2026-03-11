Skip to content

MAGA Influencer Dragged After Warning Parents Not To Take Kids To 'Hoppers' Because It Isn't 'Biblical'

Broke Trump Voter Dragged After Admitting He Misses 'Uncle Joe' Biden As Gas Prices Surge

screenshot of Trump voter Richard Stanley
MSNow

A Florida construction worker who voted for President Trump in 2024 expressed his dismay over high gas prices during an interview with MS NOW, admitting, "I miss my uncle Joe" after going broke.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotMar 11, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

After MAGA Republican President Donald Trump decided to join Israel in attacking the sovereign nation of Iran, gas prices in the United States have jumped, with some parts of the country seeing prices over $4 or even $5 at the pumps.

MS NOW spoke to a man filling up his diesel pickup truck at a gas station in Lantana, Florida. Construction worker Richard Stanley identified himself as a Trump voter, then expressed regret over his choice.

Stanley told MS NOW's Alex Tabet:

"[Trump] was bragging the other day on news, [gas prices] $1.90 or $2.90 somewhere—it's $5.50 a gallon."
"I miss my Uncle Joe [Biden]."
"I was ballin' then, now I couldn't even tell you. I couldn't even show you $5 in my pocket."

You can see a clip of his comments here:

You can watch the full MS NOW segment here:

youtu.be

People continue to have little sympathy for regretful MAGA minions.

r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit



@theleakyquill/X


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit



@IsabelM31530319/X


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


@cwyyell/X


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit



Eurasia Group, a global political risk research and consulting firm, expects average gas prices in the United States to reach $4 soon and to hover around that level for some time.

Eurasia Group founder Ian Bremmer told CBS News:

"Americans feel the impact of higher gas prices every week when they fill their car tank. It's something everyone sees and feels that's meaningful and will play through to other prices as well."

Last week, two congressional sources told MS NOW that the war is costing the United States an estimated $1bn a day. A day later, Politico reported that Republicans on Capitol Hill privately fear the Pentagon is spending close to $2bn a day on the war.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told reporters at a Capitol Hill news conference last week that President Trump is “plunging America into another endless conflict in the Middle East” and “spending billions of dollars to bomb Iran.”

“But they can’t find a dime to make it more affordable for the American people to go see a doctor when they need one,” he said. “Can’t find a dime to make it easier for Americans who are working hard to purchase their first home. And they can’t find a dime to lower the grocery bills of the American people.”

But at least eggs are... still not cheaper.

