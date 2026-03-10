Trump's Granddaughter Sparks Backlash With Video About Dragging Secret Service With Her To Go Shopping

Kai Trump, the granddaughter of President Donald Trump, sparked backlash after she shared a tone-deaf vlog called "I Brought My Secret Service to Erewhon"—in which she goes shopping with her Secret Service detail.

Erewhon is an upscale grocery chain in the Greater Los Angeles area that has been compared to the early years of Whole Foods Market. It boasts 11 locations and prices are definitely out of reach for many Americans struggling out there in the middle of a nationwide affordability crisis.

Kai Trump, a MAGA influencer, bragged about the high prices at the start of her video:

"Alright, guys, well, welcome back to the channel. Right now, we are in Erewhon, which is in LA. This is to be an Erewhon video. and everything I get from Erewhon... Erewhon is the most expensive grocery store, pretty much out there. Everything's crazy expensive."

At one point, she joked that she's "gonna need to file for bankruptcy" as she purchased items as varied as health supplements, sushi, and even a water bottle shaker.

At one point, she samples the sushi but quickly spits it out, saying:

"I love sushi. That is the worst tuna I’ve ever tasted in my entire life. It was fishy and, like, hard. ... I'm gonna throw up."

Kai also sampled several items from the market’s hot bar, including rice balls, vegan buffalo cauliflower and short rib, saying:

"It's good. Is this worth $37? No. I could probably make this all at home for… under $10."

Her entire grocery haul came to $233 and fit into a single bag. After she exited the store, the cameraman joked that the Secret Service was rolling out the “red carpet” as a line of black SUVs pulled up to the curb. She later returned to her hotel room to show off what she'd bought, which included a $21 Hailey Bieber smoothie, a $14 bottle of water and a $17 jar of dates.

You can see her video below.

Considering how high grocery prices are for the average American, and that the price of gas has spiked now that Kai's grandfather has launched a war with Iran, people are pretty angry at the tone-deafness on display.





We definitely see where Kai gets her entitled behavior from.