Video Of Donald Trump Jr. Calling His Own Daughter 'Sexy' Has The Internet Feeling The Ick

Screenshots of Donald Trump Jr. and his daughter
@donaldtrumpjr/TikTok

While getting makeup applied ahead of their appearances at the Republican National Convention, Don Jr. asked his daughter Kai if makeup made him 'sexy like you'—and people are grossed out.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJul 29, 2024
In a video posted on his official TikTok account, Donald Trump Jr. can be heard calling his own daughter "sexy" while getting their makeup applied ahead of their appearances at the Republican National Convention earlier this month.

Turning to the camera while sitting next to his daughter Kai, the eldest Trump scion says:

"Kai, what do you think? Getting makeup, make me look sexy like you?"

After she responds that he looks "beautiful," he responds, appearing to refer to his appearance at the event:

"I'm glad you think I'm very beautiful. I don't do this often, but in HD you better do it."

He then mentions his own daughter's planned speech, saying:

"I'm just excited for Kai's first speech. It's a very large venue to get out there. She's going to crush it. I love you, Kai."

You can see the video below.

@donaldjtrumpjr

Kai Trump coming up at the RNC - let’s go!

It was the "sexy" comment that really grossed people out—and reminded people of the creepy way Donald Trump Sr. has referred to Ivanka.



Trump Jr.'s father, former President Donald Trump, is well known to have made remarks about his adult daughter Ivanka in a similar vein.

In 2023, Miles Taylor, a former Trump administration official, published the book Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump. The book included claims by aides that Trump made comments on Ivanka's appearance and speculated about "what it might be like to have sex with her."

In a 2015 Rolling Stone interview, Trump referred to Ivanka as "really something, and what a beauty, that one," adding that if he "weren't happily married and, you know, her father..." he would pursue her.

Additionally, during a 2006 appearance on The View, he discussed how he would feel if Ivanka posed for Playboy, noting she had "a very nice figure" and suggesting that if she weren't his daughter, "perhaps I'd be dating her."

