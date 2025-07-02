Skip to content

Rob McElhenney Just Shared A Video Explaining His 'Kinda Douchey' Decision To Legally Change His Name

People Explain Which 'Small Luxuries' They Can't Live Without

Woman relaxing in sunhat and sunglasses
Photo by Jordan Bauer on Unsplash

Reddit user ykywme asked: "What's a "small luxury" in your life that you didn't know you needed until you had it, and now you can't live without it?"

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJul 02, 2025
Many of us have committed to being fairly financially frugal and not overspending on silly, unnecessary things.

That is to say, sometimes, it's fun to splurge on something one time to see what it's like to experience that small luxury.

But sometimes, we'll find a small luxury that's totally worth spending the money on, and there's no going back.

Curious, Redditor ykywme asked:

"What's a 'small luxury' in your life that you didn't know you needed until you had it, and now you can't live without it?"

A Nice Patio Arrangement

"A patio with NICE furniture. And other things that make me enjoy being out there."

- -grilled-cheesus-

"Probably massive overkill, but I bought two quality wood Adirondack chairs for my front porch."

"In the summer months, I'd say it's probably the nicest thing/area about my house, lol."

- spencrU

A Full Deck Experience

"My parents bought a house with a small deck that was under the roofline in the corner of the house. My Dad had some friends from work build a basic deck structure, and he and I filled in the rest that ran along the back of the house. We thought that would be where we spent a lot of time. We were wrong."

"The original deck in the corner of the house we boxed in with two-by-fours and attached rolls of screening. We laid down outdoor carpet and put up a ceiling fan, then ran wires from our entertainment center and added boat speakers."

"This was a game changer and turned out to be the best place for entertaining. I wouldn't want to consider living in a house without a screened-in porch or a place for a gazebo. To mix being around nature with technology and no bugs is pretty nice."

- Mo_jack

Cooling Seats! Heated Steering Wheels!

"Unexpectedly, my latest car comes with cooling seats and wow.. It’s even better than AC because it cools exactly where you need it."

- 90marshmallows

"Other end of this, but my partner has a heated steering wheel and it’s the greatest thing ever. I get such cold hands and I love it."

- megan99katie

"Combined with heated seats and a heated windscreen (and all-season tyres) and I never look at my frosted-over car with dread. It’s a very pleasant place to be when it’s dark and well below freezing."

- anotherblog

"Cooling seats really do hit differently, especially in the summer. It is one of those features you never think about until you have it, then suddenly you wonder how you ever sat through heat without it."

- General1993

Long Charging Cords

"Six-foot phone charging cord. Bought it by mistake and thought it was kind of needlessly long. But I didn't care enough to return it. I'll never buy a cord shorter than six-foot again. Sounds dumb, but it's a game changer."

- TufftedSquirrel

"I bought 10-foot charging cord when delivering my baby, and it's been a game changer at home as well. We are slowly changing most of our charger cords to 10ft ones when they start getting frayed, lost, etc."

- theSabbs

A Quality Shower Experience

"A good shower head."

"You can get a detachable shower head with three settings for like 50 bucks, and it literally improves your life to a significant degree."

- Conscious_Raisin_436

"A double shower head! I got a matte black one, and it does feel so fancy. It was only about $40, too. There’s a mist setting that makes you feel all tropical and s**t."

- New_Schedule8886

Quality Plumbing, Just Sayin'!

"Not sure if it's exactly the place for this, but if you do any plumbing stuff on your house, buy the better quality silicone thread tape. It's like four dollars instead of one, but it will save you a LOT of time under the sink/behind the toilet."

- gaettisrevenge

Noise-canceling Headphones

"Noise-cancelling headphones. Such bliss."

- Southern_Fly2179

"I've switched to earbuds. Even better for me. Wearing over-ear headphones causes me pain after a while. Won't ever fly on a plane without them again."

- ScrewAttackThis

A Better Restroom Experience

"Bidet attachment for my toilet. I'm never going back to the peasantry I lived in before I had the bidet."

- SeGodSatanico

"I will just say that if someone reads this comment and thinks, should I get one too? YES. DO IT. It’s completely life-changing. Stop living in the dark ages and get that booty hole clean, y’all!"

- JDM713

A Cordless Vacuum

"I impulse-bought a Dyson V15 a few weeks ago. Have a Dyson V3 from like 13 years ago, and we have a robot vacuum that’s about six years old."

"The v15 literally sucks the sweat of the laborers who built my home from the foundation through the carpet. I love it."

"Knight Sir James Dyson twice."

- Misaiato

Pod Coffee For The Win

"As a blind person, a pod coffee maker, traditional coffee makers were just a huge pain in the a**, but this is so significantly easier, and I love coffee."

- TXblindman

"As a sighted person, I wholeheartedly agree. Nespresso is my link to life each morning. 30 seconds and we're off!"

- GreyPilgim1873

A Car Backup Camera

"Ours does a view as if it is 15 ft above the car, which shows where all the parking lot lines are. It's very nice. You can also engage it with the push of a button, so you don't have to be in reverse to get the cameras."

- Organic-Anteater8998

A Washer And Dryer

"A washing machine and a dryer!!"

- NoseyyRoseyy

"Oh yes, you don’t realize the luxury of having these until you do! No more late-night laundry-mat runs!"

- Putrid-Ant-556

An Air Fryer

"Air fryer. I’m disabled and often find cooking very difficult. My friend recommended an air fryer, and I held off for so long because I thought it was just a small oven, so what’s the point? There’s a point. Get the air fryer."

- happyhippie05

"I agree with every word and reason you just wrote. Next, buy a good rice cooker. You’ll have double the gratitude."

- FlippsAhoy

Good Quality Sleeping

"Nice pajamas, I feel so good going to bed feeling like a princess. Best sleep ever!"

- marriedtomayonnaise

"This is what I normally do, but I got some onesies from MeUndies last year to wear in the winter so I don't have to heat my room as much. It was worth it for me!"

- Fixes_Computers

Money And Effort To Start, But...

"A small garden."

- four__beasts

"I could never have imagined the joy my garden and houseplants would bring me."

"Highly, highly recommend."

- nineeighteen83

"It's my haven. A small space of my own making, I can sit in whenever I want. It's full of ferns, palms, and every conceivable herb. It's got a dry sunny corner and dark, shady, wetter spots too. We've apples, tomatoes, and chillies. There are mirrors, benches, and sun beds. Wood, brick, and gravel. In the cit,y it feels like a true oasis."

- squirrelbus


Each of these items sounded wonderful and totally worth the expense. While some of these might already be found in our home if we have the privilege, like having a washer and dryer, there are others that might be worth trying out!

