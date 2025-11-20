Fans Jump To Defend Serena Williams After Her Rumored Ex Drake 'Liked' A Shady Comment About Her

Skip to content

Fans of tennis legend Serena Williams are coming to her defense after a seeming bit of social media shade her famous ex threw her way.

Rapper Drake recently posted a photo of himself playing a bit of tennis with fellow rapper Sexyy Red, which naturally drew comments about Williams, who is rumored to have dated Drake back in 2015.

The comment was definitely not a compliment—which is why fans couldn't help but noticed that Drake gave it a like.

The photo features the two rappers in tennis whites posing on a tennis court, and whether it was a reference to his past with Williams or not, some definitely took it that way.

One person commented:

"Serena Williams upgrade."

Which aside from being rude and sexist on its face is also a pretty enormous leap, but we won't go there.

Drake definitely did though. He gave the comment a like, and a lot of fans are not happy about it.

The two stars have a pretty lengthy history of beef. The two are rumored to have dated in 2015 and he has since harped on about her in the lyrics to several of his songs over the years.

This includes 2016's "Too Good" about a woman who supposedly took him for granted because her standards were too high.

@nfl

Replying to @NFL THEY NOT LIKE US (part 2) #KendrickLamar #AppleMusicHalftime #superbowl @Apple Music @Roc Nation

Drake has also rapped about Williams' husband, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, calling him a "groupie" in 2022's "Middle of the Ocean."

Williams, on the other hand, has kept things classy and adult by never really commenting on Drake's beef.

That is until last year's Super Bowl, when she joined rapper Kendrick Lamar to dance along to his Drake diss track "Not Like Us," though she denied her appearance had anything to with her ex.

Even if you're a diehard Drake fan, it's pretty hard not to feel like a grown man still being this caught up over his ex who can barely be bothered to acknowledge they even dated is kind of embarrassing!

And fans let Drake know exactly what they thought about his shady comment like in the replies.

@izzythe_moodboard/Instagram

@_natureloveeer/Instagram

@therealclenz/Instagram

@brayan_sequeira_photography

@that___year/Instagram

@sunrise.melodies/Instagram

@blazentheworld/Instagram

@blissfulmindz/Instagram

@highsaditty/Instagram

Get well soon, Drake.

