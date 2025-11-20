Skip to content

Woman Rejects Boyfriend's Proposal After He Bought $900 Ring From Walmart—And The Internet Has Thoughts

Daniel Radcliffe Praised For His Incredibly Classy Comments About The 'Harry Potter' Reboot

Radcliffe has been asked recently about the upcoming Harry Potter TV series, and his nuanced and kind responses have struck a positive chord with fans—particularly a letter he sent to Dominic McLaughlin, the child actor who will be playing Harry.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn Tozan Nov 20, 2025
Daniel Radcliffe has an impressive résumé that includes roles in movies, television shows, commercials, and on stage, but even with his extensive experience, most people know him as Harry Potter in the eight-part Harry Potter movie series, the first adaptation of JK Rowling's seven-novel saga.

So it makes sense that people hope he'll give his blessing when it's time to pass the torch.

While sitting in on Good Morning America to talk about his next production, "a short, very funny play about depression" called Every Brilliant Thing, there was talk of the Harry Potter ten-year television series, which is currently in production with HBO Entertainment.

Though Radcliffe said he didn't expect anyone to reach out to him for "approval," he still wanted to support the next star to fill Harry's shoes.

Radcliffe said of reaching out to Domic McLaughlin, who will play Harry:

"I wouldn't say that anyone who is going to play Harry has to [reach out to me], but I know a few people working on the production. I wrote to Dominic and sent him a letter, and he sent me a very sweet note back."
"I don't want to be a spectator in the life of these children, but I just wanted to write to him to say, 'I hope you have the best time, and an even better time than I did. I had a great time, but I hope you have an even better time.'"
"And I do, I just see these pictures of him and all the other kids, and I just want to hug them. They just seem so young. I just look at them and say, 'Oh, it's crazy I was doing that at that age.' But it's also incredibly sweet, and I hope they're having a great time."

Radcliffe began filming for the role when he was 11 years old. McLaughlin is now 10, and the show is in very early production, despite not coming to the screen until late 2026 or early 2027.

People in the "television" subReddit appreciated how Radcliffe hoped for the same—or better—experience for McLaughlin.

"Bless him. Radcliffe had his own demons to conquer during the later films, I believe it was 'Half-Blood Prince,' he was dealing with alcoholism. He obviously had a great time making those movies, but on a personal level, I can see why he'd reach out to offer support, knowing some of the stuff he dealt with as he got older."

"Especially when the entire cast and crew of the show are going to be scrutinised every single season. They're all gonna need support and reassurance in some way." - TheJoshider10

"I'm just thinking about the fact that the OG film cast wasn't dealing with social media with the vast majority of films, and the final few only had to deal with very early social media."

"I hope these new kid actors get shielded from all of that garbage." - jordanb18

"Christopher Columbus had cast and directed Macaulay Culkin in 'Home Alone.' He became the family's breadwinner and beyond famous. Macaulay Culkin said that his father, Kit, was physically and emotionally abusive during Macaulay's childhood. Columbus had no idea of that during the making of 'Home Alone.'"

"Christopher Columbus directed the first two 'Harry Potter' movies. Columbus interviewed during children and their parents during casting. He wanted a good home life as well as talent."

"I hope that these Potter children get the same support because their lives will change in ways they will not understand."

"Radcliffe is a good human because he and his cast mates are the only ones who understand what is about to happen to these kids." - natguy2016

"I remember reading someone once talking about how, in hindsight, a lot of those kids on Harry Potter benefited from the decision to have a lot of classic British stage actors in the cast. Apparently, in those circles, acting is a job. You get into character and you get out."

"The kids weren't dealing with many method-acting adults treating them terribly to stay in character. And they clocked in, did their scenes and went home. Nobody was bringing these kids out to party or anything like that. Maybe so much of the cast being so much older helped as well."

"I just remember reading how, even though child stardom is a beast, these set these kids grew up on was slightly better than most."

"Might be a load of BS but I thought it was interesting." - LiveFromNewYork95

"It’s kind of sad knowing that these children are going to have their lives irreversibly changed by this project, largely in positive ways but inevitably in very bad ways as well."

"Also, I’m very interested in what kinds of adults these kids turn into. They’re too young now to recognize the political minefield they’ve entered by being associated with JK Rowling, but they’ll come to understand that stuff before this series is done." - Three_Froggy_Problem


Times have changed since the first films came out, especially the prevalence of social media. But just as Radcliffe said, hopefully that new cast with have an incredible time.

