Florence Pugh Sparks Debate With Nuanced Take On 'Good And Bad' Intimacy Coordinators

Black Woman Speaks Out After 'Humiliating' Experience Of Being Asked To Leave Coworker's Wedding Mid-Ceremony

Screenshots from @damnnnndee's TikTok videos
@damnnnndee/TikTok

TikToker @damnnnndee recounted in a viral TikTok video how she and her mom (the only guests of color) were asked to leave in the middle of her coworker's wedding ceremony after not realizing they were only invited to the reception.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanNov 13, 2025
Weddings are supposed to be magical and romantic, but they have a weird way of bringing out the worst in people.

TikToker @damnnnndee shared a video of a wedding that she attended as her mother's plus-one for one of her mother's coworkers. They were the only Black guests in attendance.

But after the two women were seated for the outdoor ceremony, the TikToker was shocked when another woman, who turned out to be the wedding coordinator, approached them and asked them to leave while the bride was walking down the aisle. She told the two women not to be disrespectful and not to cause a scene.

The wedding coordinator guided them to the lodge nearby, and as she turned around to look at the ceremony through the windowpanes, the bride and groom had just turned to face each other in front of the crowd.

She also remembered how offended her mother had been, saying:

"She said, 'I feel disrespected getting invited here and then I'm turned around.'"

According to the wedding coordinator, she told them that they had not been invited to the wedding ceremony, only the reception, and they were expected to stay inside and not be disrespectful while the ceremony was in progress.

You can watch below:

@damnnnndee

Imagine being invited to a #wedding just for this to happen .... #fyp

Fellow TikTokers were alarmed by how she and her mother were treated, and TikToker @damnnnndee agreed that she thought the situation was handled poorly.

She reflected in a follow-up video:

"Even if they stopped us at the door, that might have hurt my feelings a little bit, not gonna lie."
"But at the end of the day, it wouldn't have been as humiliating as getting pulled from a chair."
"I'm not downplaying their wedding by any means, because you can have it as you please."

You can watch the story time TikTok video here:

@damnnnndee

STORYTIME #wedding #communicationiskey

Fellow TikTokers agreed that the situation was handled extremely poorly.

There have absolutely been weddings with "tiered" invitations where some people are invited to all of the festivities, while others are only invited to the ceremony, or the reception, or even the wedding brunch the day after.

But if a wedding party is going to do tiered invitations, they must have everything very well planned ahead of time, and they should make everything very clear to their guests to avoid embarrassment and to make sure everyone feels welcome.

