Rosie O'Donnell Calls Out Oprah For Attending Jeff Bezos' Wedding In Scathing Poem

Among the various celebrity hangers-on who attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Venice wedding, the one that seemed to generate the most controversy was Oprah Winfrey.

After all, a woman known for her progressive politics whose entire ethos is about teaching people how to be their best selves, attending the wedding of man who directly funded a fascist regime dismantling our country before our eyes doesn't exactly add up.

Unless, of course, it really is true that becoming a billionaire is the quickest, easiest way to divorce a person from their moral clarity. Then it makes complete sense.

And Rosie O'Donnell is among those who can't help but see the nauseating disconnect.

In a recent Substack post, the actor and comedian shared a scathing takedown of Winfrey and others in a poem called, "Jeff's Wedding" in which she named Winfrey as one of the "devil's conquests."

In the poem, O'Donnell described how it "turned my stomach" to see which celebrities decided to attend the wedding of the man who helped fund, for example, the unconstitutional and extrajudicial kidnapping of immigrants and their internment in concentration camps.

That's the kind of thing that would put the leader of any other nation on trial at The Hague for atrocities.

Bezos is also the man who forbade the Washington Post, which he owns, from endorsing a presidential candidate in 2024 to protect Trump from criticism, then proudly sat front row and center at the president's inauguration.

That Winfrey chose to not only attend but to be gleefully photographed arriving as if it was the Oscars is pretty shocking.

And, like much of the internet, she more than anyone seems to be the attendee that made O'Donnell's head spin.

In her poem, she wrote:

"Is Oprah friends with Jeff Bezos

Really - how is that possible

He treats his employees with disdain

By any metric he is not a nice man"

"Sold his soul

Is what it looks like from here

The devil is smiling

At all his conquests"

On social media, O'Donnell's poem definitely resonated with those who shared her dismay.









































One day we'll finally be ready to have a conversation about how Winfrey is one of the worst judges of character America has ever known, and how, when push came to shove, her truest solidarity was with the ultra-wealthy. We're probably not there yet, but Bezos' wedding sure seems to have shoved us closer.