Women Reveal The Dumbest Thing They've Witnessed A Man Believe About Women

Men... LISTEN UP!

This is going to be an important life lesson for y'all.

Now, it seems that many of you may have skipped or fallen asleep during health and anatomy classes.

Well, it's time to wake up!

Some of the information you believe and spread needs clarification.

Women are exhausted from hearing things about their bodies from men that are just utterly ridiculous.

In the age of Google, how can people be this far off the path?

Redditor SnooPuppers7004 wanted to hear from the ladies out there about what nonsense men have said to them:

"Women of Reddit, what's the dumbest thing a man has genuinely said or believed about women?"

Seriously?

"Mom's friend was talking about being in labor for 36 hours. Their other friend, a grown man in his 40s, told her to stop lying because "a doctor would never prescribe that much labor."

"He was dead serious."

- idio_tequa

The System

"My ex-husband legitimately thought that, whenever a woman has sex with a new partner, it makes her period start in order to 'wash the old partner out of her system.' He reached this stunning leap of logic after a lady he knew said she was going to a bar to celebrate her divorce and hoped she found a man to 'wash her ex out of her system.' He decided that this meant I was cheating on him when I got my period, it stopped early, we had sex, and then it started again 🙄."

- mamasteph42

The Shapeshifter

"Had a very spiritual ex who believed that most women were werewolves. Literal werewolves. Like that, we would shapeshift during a full moon and run around killing cattle. I thought he was kidding until we were dating for a few months and he very seriously told me he was beginning to trust me, and more so, trust that I was not, in fact, a werewolf. He was reassured by the fact that I didn't have periods (I had an IUD) and he said that a woman's period aligned with the moon, and had to do with her shape-shifting werewolf cycle."

"He also thought that the fact I had an IUD meant that I was infertile for the rest of my life, and was genuinely concerned about how he would continue his bloodline if he stayed with me. I tried to explain these things to him, but he just got suspicious that I was covering up possible lycanthropy. He had issues."

- Catladylex

SHIFT

"I had a boyfriend who told me about some ex of his that could do some kind of yoga pose, 'that made the shift happen in her uterus so it would all come out at once.' I told him there was no 'shift' and she was probably just doing a move that relieved cramps, but he insisted she "could get it all over with in half an hour" and I should look it up and try it.

- EnvironmentFront7945

The Chicks

"I knew a 19-year-old guy who genuinely thought women laid eggs like chickens. He must have only half listened when learning about ovulation."

- Unquietdodo

The List

"Your tampon must turn you on."

"Your very large breasts bouncing must feel good."

"Vaginas change shape or depth depending on how many people have been exploring the cavern."

"Vaginas should smell like rose water."

"Body hair is not natural on women, and that’s just a natural fact of the world since the beginning of civilized society, and should not be challenged."

"Women want to know their height before anything else."

"Telling women you have anything beyond 5.5” and it’s built like a Coke can is super hot; we love being mutilated."

- blehblehd

Body Pain

"There was a video where a little girl got hit in full force between her legs. She was clearly in a world of pain and required a hospital visit."

"Men said she faked her injuries and pain because women don't have testicles down there. Gee, I didn't know muscles, skin, female genitals, and bones can't get hurt. Why aren't all soldiers women since women's lack of testicles obviously makes them immune to all damage?"

"I asked them, How can your hand get hurt? Do you have testicles between your fingers?"

- PerspectiveAbject442

Listen in Class

"That women get a crust/scab if we have our periods. This took place in a biology lesson in high school. We could write our questions about anything we wanted and put them in a box anonymously, and the teacher would answer them. It was kinda of a fun lesson, and it made the whole class open up about stuff."

"So we kinda started talking about body-related stuff with each other, and it pretty much ended up in a conversation between a group of boys asking the girls all kinds of questions, and that's when this one came out. I didn't know what I was hearing at first, but idk it kinda made sense for him to think that, I just never thought about it before."

- Future-Snow3549

That's Impossible

"Women are never rejected when they ask men out. Also never single, and never lonely. That's impossible."

"I should add that a man on Reddit said this to me and argued the point ad nauseam. When I countered that I was, in fact, a woman, and single, and sometimes lonely, he got VERY riled up and informed me that if I wasn't so stuck up in my high standards all I had to do was walk out my front door and to the end of the block, and I was guaranteed to have a boyfriend at the end of the street."

"Like he had this idea that women exist and men just fall all around them like raindrops for the taking, at all times."

- StrangersWithAndi

No Lie

"On first dates, my favorite question to ask is what’s the most physical pain you’ve ever been in. I always say getting both IUDs placed was horrible, and a dude said it couldn’t be true because no girl ever told him it hurt before."

"This also isn’t an invitation to reply to this comment and say it didn’t hurt for you. That's so dope that if it didn’t! I am definitely going under next time I get one."

- blackaubreyplaza

Tax-Free

"So in a debate (why was this even a debate) about whether or not menstrual products (tampons, pads) should be tax-free, some moron said if menstrual products are to be tax-free, then so should tools and lawn mowers."

- Wildflower1180

"During a conversation about the price of menstrual products, my ex said that if pads/tampons were ever free, then they'd have to make condoms free too, so that 'men can get something for nothing as well.'"

"Sir, condoms are free at family planning, and please don't plan a family."

- TopAd7154

HELD

"Sister's misogynistic (but father of three) ex-boss thought breastfeeding could be 'held,' like a period. Said that mastitis was a 'made-up disease' so my sister did not have to work. Also made jokes about the 'husband stitch.' My sister took this guy to HR, and then to court."

- top-legolas

No Paper

"My sister said that a janitor at her workplace didn't put toilet paper in the women's restroom. She asked him why, and with a straight face, said that women didn't need to use toilet paper when they urinate. He thought that women only had to shake it off. You can just imagine the talking to that she gave him."

- PsychologicalWear846

666

"The '666' rule. There may be a small minority of women who will only date men who are at least 6' tall, make six figures, and have a six-pack of abs, but the vast majority of us are not so focused on those things that we will let a great man slip through our fingers."

- Unlikely-Effort1318

Did you guys get all of that?

Listen to women when they discuss their bodies.

If you're curious about a woman, then... ask a WOMAN, before you speak.

As a man, I am embarrassed and appalled by some of the things I've read.

It's 2025, gentlemen.

DO. BETTER.