Woman's Glowing Review Of Cream Cheese Goes Viral—But Not Because Of The Cream Cheese

TikTokers Stunned After Running Sara Lee Bread Under Water Only For It To Act Exactly Like A Sponge

Screenshots from @lazywisdom2 and @emmanuella_onyeka's TikTok videos
@lazywisdom2/TikTok; @emmanuella_onyeka/TikTok

Videos of people running their Sara Lee bread under the faucet only for it to spring back to its original form has people wondering what is actually in it.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanFeb 10, 2026
Bread is one of those things that most of us assume will be really difficult to make until we take a chance and test our abilities.

But the truth of the matter is, a simple, no-knead bread only has four ingredients: water, yeast, flour, and salt. Those four ingredients only need to be mixed in a bowl, covered, and left to rest for a few hours before baking and enjoying.

However, a lot of people don't know that or don't have time for that, so they'll purchase their bread from a bakery or a big-name grocery store. Unfortunately for Americans, buying packaged sliced bread can be inviting a world of trouble.

A new trend has been circulating on TikTok of people purchasing sliced American bread, from brands like Sara Lee and Wonder Bread, and then either squeezing the slice of bread or running it under a faucet.

Shockingly, the bread does not fall apart. Instead, when squeezed, it bounces back, and when run under water, it can be squeezed out and then bounces back, making the product seem far less like a food item and much more like a sponge or memory foam.

You can see one example of the trend here, from Tiktoker @lazywisdom2, who attempts both of the experiments.

@lazywisdom2

what are they putting in our bread.. #saralee #bread #breadtok #fyp #sponge

TikToker @emmanuella_onyeka also contributed to the conversation by showing a close-up of a slice of bread clearly not behaving like a proper slice of bread.

The video only shows a shot of a kitchen countertop as the TikToker reaches her hand into the shot, holding a piece of sliced bread. She then squeezes the slice of bread into a ball, and she squeezes it so tightly that it cannot be seen outside of her fist.

But shockingly, when she releases her grip and opens her hand, the slice of bread does not hold the tight ball shape it formed, like bread with only natural ingredients would. Instead, it starts to expand back out into a slice, reminiscent of a memory foam mattress.

You can watch the video here:

@emmanuella_onyeka

Best believe it is the same loaf that I ran under water and it didn’t budge.. #trendingsounds #trendingvideo #americantiktok🇺🇸 #fypシ゚viral #breadtok #breadgonewrong

Fellow TikTokers were a combination of shocked, infuriated, and thoroughly grossed out.

An unfortunate and shocking reality is that many American products, especially food, medicine, and makeup, are not approved for distribution in other countries, especially the EU, because of some concerning ingredients.

Pre-made bread, for example, behaves more like a sponge than fresh, homemade bread, because of filler ingredients that increase the bread's shelf life and stretches the ingredients to be able to make more loaves than a person could at home with the same amount of flour.

A key sneaky ingredient is azodicarbonamide, which can also be found in most plastic products—including yoga mats.

Maybe it's time to try that four-ingredient bread at home.

