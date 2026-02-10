Skip to content

Professor's Heartwarming Email To Olympic Figure Skater Who Asked For An Extension On Her Assignment Is Everything

Olympic Figure Skater Reveals 'Scary Amount' Of Threats She Got After Her Criticism Of Trump

Amber Glenn, the first openly queer woman to represent the U.S. in figure skating, shared on Instagram how she received a torrent of threats after criticizing President Trump's treatment of the LGBTQ+ community.

Feb 10, 2026
Amber Glenn, the first openly queer woman to represent the U.S. in figure skating, spoke out in an Instagram post about the torrent of threats she's received after criticizing President Donald Trump's treatment of the LGBTQ+ community.

Glenn had voiced criticism of the Trump administration earlier in the week during a pre-Olympics press conference, describing the period as especially difficult for herself and others in the LGBTQ+ community. Her comments were among several political statements made by U.S. athletes in the run-up to the Winter Games in Milan, Italy.

At the time, she responded:

"It's been a hard time for the (LGBTQ) community overall in this administration. It isn’t the first time that we've had to come together as a community and try and fight for our human rights."
"And now especially, it's not just affecting the queer community, but many other communities, and I think that we are able to support each other in a way that we didn't have to before, and because of that, it's made us a lot stronger."
"I hope I can use my platform and voice throughout these games to try and encourage people to stay strong in these hard times. I know a lot of people say, 'You're just an athlete. Stick to your job, shut up about politics,' but politics affects us all."
"It is something I will not be quiet about because it is something that affects us and our everyday lives. Of course there are things I disagree with but as a community we are strong and support each other and brighter days are ahead of us."

You can hear what she said in the video below.

These comments sparked backlash from the MAGA movement, including gay conservatives.



However, Glenn says she's received other comments that amounted to threats—and nonetheless does not regret her remarks.

She wrote the following in a since-expired Instagram story:

"When I chose to utilize one of the amazing things about the United States of America (Freedom of speech) to convey how I feel as an athlete competing for Team USA in a troubling time for many Americans, I am now receiving a scary amount of hate/threats for simply using my voice WHEN ASKED about how I feel."
"I did anticipate this but I am disappointed by it. I will be limiting my time on social media for my own wellbeing for now but I will never stop using my voice for what I believe in."

You can see her post below.

Screenshot of Amber Glenn's post @amberglenniceskater/Instagram

Many have come to Glenn's defense after she spoke so candidly.



Glenn would go on to win Olympic gold as part of the team event. She placed third in the women's free skate.

She told the New York Times she intends "to keep speaking my truth" despite the "outlandish backlash." She added she is "gonna keep representing what I believe in and what I think all Americans believe in, which is freedom and being able to love and do what you want."

Todd Richards; Big Air Snowboarder Seungeun Yu
NBC Broadcaster Speaks Out After He's Caught On Hot Mic Trashing Men's Snowboarding Competition At Olympics

Rick Scott
MAGA Senator Slammed After Saying U.S. Olympians Critical Of Trump Should Be 'Stripped Of Their Olympic Uniform'

Gavin Newsom; Jake Paul; Bad Bunny
Gavin Newsom Drags MAGA Influencer For Urging People To 'Turn Off' Bad Bunny's Halftime Show

Job interview handshake
Hiring Managers Explain What A Potential Hire Did That Instantly Cost Them The Job

