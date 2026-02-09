Skip to content

Former Astronaut Mark Kelly Has Blunt Advice For Nicki Minaj After She Claims Moon Landing Was Faked

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

British Singer's Viral Video Of His Attempt At Saving Flying Fish Has Plot Twist That Leaves Fans Hilariously Stunned

Craig David
Sam Tabone/Getty Images; @craigdavid/TikTok

British R&B singer Craig David documented his attempt at saving a blue flying fish that jumped onto the deck where he was having dinner—and it went hilariously awry.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyFeb 09, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

Something fishy's going on with British R&B singer Craig David.

You remember him, he had those massive hits "Fill Me In" and "7 Days" back in 2000 (and a whole slew of other ones in the UK).

And like most celebrities, David likes to document his life on the ol' 'Gram, and his recent post went wildly haywire in the best way when an unexpected dinner guest suddenly joined him while on vacation—and the video had quite a twist ending.

As David was eating on what appears to be a dock out over the ocean in some tropical paradise, a blue flying fish suddenly leapt up to join him.

@craigdavid

Oh my days🐠💫 Never expected the ending tho😮‍💨👀 🔁

The fish itself is astonishing in its own right, a bright cobalt blue with giant wings that make it look more like a bird than a fish. It almost looks like some mythical creature from a fairy tale or something!

And it seemed oddly chill up there on the dock in a way that soon seemed... well, not so odd at all. We'll get there in a second!

Anyway, as it flapped around on the deck, David expressed his shock:

“So this fish just literally just jumped out of the sea! And you’re going back in here, my friend.”

He then did his best tropical Snow White and picked up the fish and tossed it back into its watery home, where it seemed to almost hesitate a moment before swimming away, prompting David to give it a word of encouragement.

“Come on, come on, you’ve still got it inside of you, you’ve still got it."

The fish seemed to take the word of support and began swimming off as David expressed his shocked delight.

"Oh my gosh, that’s the full moon for you!”

And then, as if being cued as part of some comedy gag, a bigger fish immediately swam over and gobbled the blue fish right up before David's very eyes. No wonder it seemed fairly relaxed on the dock!

As for David, all he could do was murmur, "oh dear." Yep, that about sums it up. Sorry, fish.

The video immediately went viral all over social media, especially because of its twist ending nobody saw coming.






Sorry to this fish, but at least it gave its life giving us all a laugh. Probably won't be much of a Craig David fan in its next life, though.

Latest News

Close-up of an unrecognizable hand texting on a phone.
Trending

People Reveal The Worst Thing They've Ever Texted The Wrong Person

Halle Berry speaks during SiriusXM's Front Row Series with the cast of "Crime 101."
Celebrities

Halle Berry Reveals Her Teachers Refused To Accept That She Was Voted Prom Queen Over A White Girl

Gavin Newsom; Donald Trump
Political News

Gavin Newsom Bashes Trump For Questioning How People Of Faith Can Vote Democrat At National Prayer Breakfast

Lindsey Vonn; Breezy Johnson
News

Lindsey Vonn's Olympic Teammate Defends Her Decision To Compete Despite Rupturing Her ACL

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell
Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Finneas Epically Defends Billie Eilish From 'Old White Men' Attacking Her Over Her Anti-ICE Grammys Speech

During Sunday's Grammy Awards telecast, several artists used their platform to promote social justice and human rights.

Among them was singer-songwriter Billie Eilish, who addressed atrocities committed by the administration of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump through Kristi Noem's Department of Homeland Security via her Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) employees.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kristi Noem
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Kristi Noem's Claim That Armed Protesters Aren't 'Peaceful' Gets Blistering Reaction From Pro-2nd Amendment Crowd

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is facing criticism from Second Amendment supporters after her claim following the murder of Alex Pretti at the hands of ICE agents that she "doesn't know of any peaceful protester that shows up with a gun and ammunition rather than a sign" caught their attention.

Calls for an investigation have intensified from across the political spectrum after analysis of multiple videos showed ICE officers removing a handgun from Pretti—whom authorities said was permitted to carry but was not handling—before fatally shooting him.

Keep ReadingShow less
Melania Tump at event with Israeli hostages
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Melania Ripped After Using Event With Freed Israeli Hostages To Promote Her New Documentary

First Lady Melania Trump was criticized after she used an event at the White House with freed Israeli hostages to promote her new documentary Melania, which follows her in the 20 days leading up to President Donald Trump’s second inauguration following the 2024 presidential election.

Amazon MGM paid $40 million for the distribution rights and reportedly poured another $35 million into marketing. The film beat box office predictions to earn more than $7 million over the weekend but will need to generate much more box office to break even.

Keep ReadingShow less
A woman staring out into the ocean
a woman standing on a beach looking out at the ocean
Photo by Cosiela Borta on Unsplash

People Divulge Which Things Scream 'This Person Is Insecure' Without Them Saying A Word

Be it our bodies, our clothes, our jobs, or our personalities, everyone has some insecurity.

Of course, some people's insecurities are easier to notice than others.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tianna Graham stands beside her ice-encased 2016 Honda Civic on North Front Street in Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood.
@tiannag444/TikTok; @NBCPhiladelphia/TikTok

Philly Woman Goes Viral With Her Totally Chill Reaction To Her Car Being Completely Frozen In Ice

While the Northeast battled winter weather, the internet was captivated by a Philly-based TikToker documenting how her car turned into what she jokingly described as a Snowmaggedon popsicle.

Last week, Tianna Graham shoveled out her 2016 Honda Civic and drove out after a snowstorm, took it to work, and parked it in the same spot she’d left it before: next to a water main. By the time she returned, her vehicle was completely encased in ice on the 1000 block of North Front Street in Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood.

Keep ReadingShow less