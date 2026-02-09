British Singer's Viral Video Of His Attempt At Saving Flying Fish Has Plot Twist That Leaves Fans Hilariously Stunned

Something fishy's going on with British R&B singer Craig David.

You remember him, he had those massive hits "Fill Me In" and "7 Days" back in 2000 (and a whole slew of other ones in the UK).

And like most celebrities, David likes to document his life on the ol' 'Gram, and his recent post went wildly haywire in the best way when an unexpected dinner guest suddenly joined him while on vacation—and the video had quite a twist ending.

As David was eating on what appears to be a dock out over the ocean in some tropical paradise, a blue flying fish suddenly leapt up to join him.

@craigdavid Oh my days🐠💫 Never expected the ending tho😮‍💨👀 🔁

The fish itself is astonishing in its own right, a bright cobalt blue with giant wings that make it look more like a bird than a fish. It almost looks like some mythical creature from a fairy tale or something!

And it seemed oddly chill up there on the dock in a way that soon seemed... well, not so odd at all. We'll get there in a second!

Anyway, as it flapped around on the deck, David expressed his shock:

“So this fish just literally just jumped out of the sea! And you’re going back in here, my friend.”

He then did his best tropical Snow White and picked up the fish and tossed it back into its watery home, where it seemed to almost hesitate a moment before swimming away, prompting David to give it a word of encouragement.

“Come on, come on, you’ve still got it inside of you, you’ve still got it."

The fish seemed to take the word of support and began swimming off as David expressed his shocked delight.

"Oh my gosh, that’s the full moon for you!”

And then, as if being cued as part of some comedy gag, a bigger fish immediately swam over and gobbled the blue fish right up before David's very eyes. No wonder it seemed fairly relaxed on the dock!

As for David, all he could do was murmur, "oh dear." Yep, that about sums it up. Sorry, fish.

Sorry to this fish, but at least it gave its life giving us all a laugh. Probably won't be much of a Craig David fan in its next life, though.