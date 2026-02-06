Kristi Noem's Claim That Armed Protesters Aren't 'Peaceful' Gets Blistering Reaction From Pro-2nd Amendment Crowd

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is facing criticism from Second Amendment supporters after her claim following the murder of Alex Pretti at the hands of ICE agents that she "doesn't know of any peaceful protester that shows up with a gun and ammunition rather than a sign" caught their attention.

Calls for an investigation have intensified from across the political spectrum after analysis of multiple videos showed ICE officers removing a handgun from Pretti—whom authorities said was permitted to carry but was not handling—before fatally shooting him.

Noem and other officials claimed Pretti had brandished a weapon and that agents fired “defensive shots,” assertions that have been contradicted by video evidence showing Pretti holding a phone and not brandishing a gun.

Critics have noted that Pretti—a legal gun owner with a valid Minnesota concealed-carry permit—was not shown on video brandishing a weapon before he was shot, and that Minnesota law allows permit holders to carry firearms in public, including at protests.

Last month, shortly after Pretti's killing, Noem had this to say:

"This individual [Pretti] showed up to impede a law enforcement operation and assaulted our officers. They responded according to their training and took action to protect the officer's life and those of the public around him."

"I don't know of any peaceful protester that shows up with a gun and ammunition rather than a sign. This is a violent riot when you have someone showing up with weapons and are using them to assault law enforcement officers."

You can hear what she said in the video below.

In response, a Reddit user asked the Second Amendment supporters on r/Ask Reddit to share their thoughts... and Noem is being called out for her utter hypocrisy.

Last month, Noem, referring to Pretti, said that "when you perpetuate violence against a government because of ideological reasons and for reasons to resist and perpetuate violence, that is the definition of domestic terrorism." She said it was a "fact" that Pretti was a domestic terrorist.

Her remarks prompted New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to observe that Noem was saying the Second Amendment would only be honored "based on your political affiliation.”

Ocasio-Cortez said Noem and the Trump administration are inflaming hostilities at a time of significant civil unrest. She went on to say that "the uncorking of chaos that this administration is trying to attempt against the American people is escalatory, it is dangerous and it is a complete abdication of leadership."