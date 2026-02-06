People Divulge Which Things Scream 'This Person Is Insecure' Without Them Saying A Word

Skip to content

Philly Woman Goes Viral With Her Totally Chill Reaction To Her Car Being Completely Frozen In Ice

Reddit user redwan-ezt asked: "What screams 'this person is insecure' without them saying a word?"

Feb 06, 2026
Be it our bodies, our clothes, our jobs, or our personalities, everyone has some insecurity.

Of course, some people's insecurities are easier to notice than others.

Usually giving it away by what they say to us.

Without even needing to open their mouths.

Redditor redwan-ezt was curious to learn the dead giveaways that someone was insecure, leading them to ask:

"What screams 'this person is insecure' without them saying a word?"

He Couldn't Just Say It Was A Rental?

"A coworker of mine suddenly started parking his car couple blocks away from office."

"I found out later that it’s because his Truck was in repair shop and his insurance only gave him a ‘small sedan’ as rental."- Lime_n_Lemon

Some Might Find This Possessive...

"Anyone who can't let their partner out of their sight."- katieobubbles

Not Everyone Is A Conversationalist...

"People who perceive quiet people as arrogant or stuck up."

"If someone not interacting with you causes you to believe that the person must think they're better than you, then you have a self-esteem issue."- 07SAS

Awkward Pena GIF by Luis Ricardo Giphy

They Need To Take It Out On Someone Else...

"Bullying behavior."- brokenmcnugget

"Big boss at work I think has a fetish for publicly bullying/shaming people."

"He doesn't try it with me anymore, but in the last meeting, he tried to bully me, he said something so insulting and out of nowhere that I just started belly laughing, and said that was a good joke for you."

"He was furious that I laughed at his pathetic attempt to publicly bully me and shot it right back at him."

"He's never tried to insult/bully me again."

"Same with school bullies really, just gotta fight fire with fire."

"My boss later came to me and said he's been moaning for the past two weeks about how I publicly embarrassed him."- X0AN

Always Making It About Themselves...

"Someone who perceives neutral statements as attacks/criticism and becomes defensive, someone who is unable to reflect about their own behavior because it threatens their identity and ego."- throwRAbcredditsucks

Desperate For Likes

"Seeking constant validation from social media."- de_das_dude


Community Facebook GIF by Social Media Tools Giphy

Not Everything Requires A Firm Grip

"Trying to crush your hand during a handshake."- LateralEntry

When Everyone Is A Threat

"The girlfriend of my male coworker friend would physically put herself between the two of us."

"If I happened to be chatting in a circle of friends, there’s GF relocating and shoving her way between our line of sight."

"And if we were at dinner, when I would visit the restroom, she would move and sit in my seat."

"All of this took place in a larger group of friends who saw it as well, AND not to mention I was usually sitting next to my sweet, smart, funny, smoke show of a husband."

"I learned that she didn’t just do this with me, but even his female cousins."

"When they broke up, she ended up moving next door to him and getting married within a few months."- IGuessImFineWithThis

Pretty Much

"Jealousy."

"It’s a self-esteem issue."- JRich61

Angry Good News GIF Giphy

There Are MUCH Worse Things Than Being Single...

"People who constantly have to be in a relationship and just jump to another person immediately after a break up."- Stagymnast198622

Dressed Up With Nowhere To Go...

"People who wear designer brand everything, all at once."

"Valentino belt with LV bag and Gucci sneakers....like a walking Times Square."- OutlandishnessAny183

All For Show

"Social media is full of lifestyle pictures."

"One watch after another."

"Luxury sports cars (probably rentals)."

"And motivational quotes."

"Upon further review, if their feed is dominated by motivational quotes, they're working through some stuff, 99.8% guaranteed."- squishmallow1996

Influencer Reels GIF by The She Brief Giphy

Punishing No One But Themselves...

"Punisher logo and its variants."- apackagefromted

Has No One Seen All About Eve...

"Copying every facet of someone else."

"If you have to try and morph into someone to have a sense of self, you have issues."

"Get your own clothes/hairstyle/makeup/wedding details. "- GrlInt3r46

...And Need Venezuela and Greenland...

"They need to put their name on every building!"

"Lol."- LeftyLibra_10

Angry Cry Baby GIF by Maryanne Chisholm - MCArtist Giphy

Perhaps the most ironic thing about these tell-tale signs is that most of the time, people behave this way in an effort to hide something about themselves.

When all they do is make themselves even more conspicuous.

Though anyone watching the news wouldn't disagree that some people's insecurities are far more obvious than others...

