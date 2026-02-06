MAGA Podcaster Goes Viral After Admitting What His 'Breaking Point' With The Trump Administration Finally Was

Skip to content

Finneas Epically Defends Billie Eilish From 'Old White Men' Attacking Her Over Her Anti-ICE Grammys Speech

Comedian-turned-MAGA bro podcaster Andrew Schulz shared how the ICE raids were his "breaking point" with President Trump—and even admitted that liberals were right about everything.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraFeb 06, 2026
Comedian-turned-MAGA bro podcaster Andrew Schulz has gone viral after sharing during a conversation on The Brilliant Idiots with Charlamagne Tha God that ongoing ICE raids were his "breaking point" with President Donald Trump and that liberals were right about the threat Trump poses to democracy in the U.S.

Schulz previously played a significant role platforming Trump, who appeared as a guest on the Flagrant podcast in October 2024 during his presidential campaign, an episode that racked up 9.6 million views and sparked backlash against Schulz, who was branded by some as “a right-wing MAGA lunatic.”

Now he claims he was mistaken in his belief that our institutions and the Constitution "would hold up"—and that liberals were right about everything they said would come to pass during a second Trump term.

He said, referring to ICE raids:

"I will say that this was a breaking point for me in the way that the administration responded to it. Like, I didn't think what's happening right now with ICE could happen in America. I genuinely did not think that was possible. I thought our institution— I thought the Constitution would hold up."
"When I see it and then immediately defend it, I start to go, we got to be very loud about this. Like, it all of a sudden becomes not, like, liberal catastrophic thinking. It starts to become very reasonable, nuanced criticism of the administration."
"They have just made the most far-left critiques of the Trump administration, their reaction to this has justified all of them. In one moment, all of their responses — from Trump to Kash Patel – they have justified every single critique."
"And I know people probably look at this and they're like, 'They've done a million other things to justify them.' Sure, and that's fair. But this specific situation, I think, is a breaking point, and it has justified all those criticisms. I think people's antennas are way up, and people's antennas that were not up initially."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

People were not impressed that it took Schulz this long to come to his senses about supporting a well-known serial liar and conman.


Schulz previously said that Trump supporters like Trump because “when you feel like the status quo will do nothing and change nothing, you have way more of a longer leash for the outsiders’ ideas than you do the status quo’s ideas."

Last year, Schulz acknowledged that Trump is "doing the exact opposite" of everything he promised during his campaign, like stopping wars and shrinking spending.

He said that "it’s like everything that he [Trump] said he’s going to do—except sending immigrants back, and now he’s even flip-flopped on that ... I already expect politicians to not do most of the s**t they say."

Previously, he claimed to have wrestled with the decision to have Trump on his Flagrant podcast, but ultimately stood by the choice. He insisted the episode didn’t influence the election—though, as he put it then, “it wouldn’t bother me” if people believed it did.

Looks like someone now has buyer's remorse.

