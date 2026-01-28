Skip to content

Martha Stewart Shares Stern Text From 14-Year-Old Granddaughter Over Her Silence About ICE Killings

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Even MTG Is Demanding That MAGA Admit The Killing Of Alex Pretti Was Completely Unjustified

Marjorie Taylor Greene§
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

In a post on X, the former GOP Congresswoman condemned the killing of Alex Pretti by ICE agents, reminding MAGA Republicans of how they would have reacted if the same thing had happened to one of their protesters during Biden's presidency.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJan 28, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Former Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene continues to speak out against the MAGA movement that brought her to national prominence, this time calling on Republicans to condemn the killing of Alex Pretti by ICE agents in Minneapolis.

Calls for an investigation have intensified from across the political spectrum after analysis of multiple videos showed ICE officers removing a handgun from Pretti—a weapon that authorities said Pretti was permitted to carry but was not handling at the time—before fatally shooting him.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and other officials claimed Pretti had brandished a weapon and that agents fired “defensive shots,” assertions that have been contradicted by video evidence showing Pretti holding a phone and not brandishing a gun.

The Trump administration has tried to convince the public not to believe what they see with their own eyes, prompting critics to call out the hypocrisy of officials who've previously praised armed right-wing protesters but are now criticizing Pretti, a legal gun owner with a valid Minnesota concealed-carry permit.

In a post on X, Greene stressed that if what happened to Pretti had happened to a Republican protester—such as those she wrongly described as "peaceful" January 6 insurrectionists—they would have reacted the same way Democrats are reacting now.

She reminded her followers that she had pushed through the House impeachment of former Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. But she also argued that constitutional rights still apply: legally carrying a gun is not the same as threatening with one, and Americans retain their First, Second, and Fourth Amendment rights to protest peacefully, record events, and be free from unlawful searches or seizures.

She wrote:

"I impeached Biden’s Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, those were my articles of impeachment that passed in the House of Representatives. I unapologetically believe in border security and deporting criminal illegal aliens and I support law enforcement."
"However, I also unapologetically support the 2nd amendment. Legally carrying a firearm is not the same as brandishing a firearm. I support American’s 1st and 4th amendment rights. There is nothing wrong with legally peacefully protesting and videoing."
"MAGA, consider it like this. We lost our minds when we watched Biden’s FBI track down and aggressively carry out home invasions and arrest on peaceful J6’ers who walked in the Capitol through open doors."
"Imaging [sic] if one of our MAGA independent journalists or even just a MAGA supporter stood in the street outside a J6’ers house while Biden’s FBI carried out a law enforcement operation, home invasion, and arrest. Then Biden’s FBI goes to the MAGA guy videoing it all and shoves a woman with him to the ground and sprays them with bear spray then throws the MAGA guy to the ground as MAGA guy was trying to help the woman off the ground."
"Then Biden’s FBI beats MAGA guy on the ground, disarms MAGA guy, and then shoots him dead. What would have been our reaction? Both sides need to take off their political blinders."
"You are all being incited into civil war, yet none of it solves any of the real problems that we all face, and tragically people are dying."

You can see her post below.

Many concurred, as weird as it is to see Greene being a voice of reason after years of being one of MAGA's most controversial figures.


Once a prominent ally of President Donald Trump's, Greene has turned against the administration, becoming a target for Trump and MAGA Republicans in the process.

Last month, she likened Trump to "evil people" after the Department of Justice released thousands of new Epstein files documents, many of which included references to Trump, who has for months pushed back against efforts to make the files public.

Trump distanced himself from Greene after she told Politico that she thinks Trump is going in “insanely the wrong direction" by pushing back against efforts to release the Epstein files. She called releasing the files and supporting the victims of the late financier, sex trafficker, and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein "just like the most common sense, easiest thing in the world."

Earlier this month, she accused the Trump administration of violating "America First" principles in its decision to invade Venezuela, a move she said is aimed at securing control over Venezuelan oil supplies. Greene argued the administration moved ahead with the plan to oust dictator Nicolás Maduro to ensure stability ahead of a likely future regime-change war with Iran.

Latest News

Dean Cain
Political News

MAGA Actor Dean Cain Slammed After Swooping In To Defend ICE Shooting Of Alex Pretti

Gus Kenworthy at "The Last 5 Years" Broadway Opening Night at Hudson Theatre.
Entertainment

Gay Olympian Gus Kenworthy Reveals His Surprising Celebrity Parallel To 'Heated Rivalry'

Donald Trump
Political News

Trump Just Gave A New Reason For Why He Closes His Eyes During Meetings—And Here We Go Again

Adrienne Curry
Celebrities

'America's Next Top Model' Winner Calls Out New Documentary For Viewing Show Through 'Woke Lens'

More from News/political-news

Nicholas Galitzine He-Man in 'Masters of the Universe'
Amazon MGM Studios

Conservatives Are Melting Down Over 'He-Man' Movie Joke About Pronouns—And They Missed The Point Entirely

Conservatives have basically two cherished hobbies: caterwauling about trans people and missing the point of every joke. And with the release of the trailer for the new He-Man movie, they got to do both in one go!

Nicholas Galitzine stars as the titular super hero in the upcoming film adaptation Masters of the Universe, and given our times, it's only natural the film would make a joke about pronouns.

Keep ReadingShow less
Katie Miller
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Katie Miller Gets Blunt History Lesson After Throwing Tantrum Over Basic Tenet Of American Democracy

Katie Miller, wife of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security advisor, betrayed her ignorance of history and political science while trying to mock someone else on X.

Katie Waldman Miller, a bit player since Trump's first administration when she worked for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Vice President Mike Pence as a press secretary and who left the second Trump administration to work for Elon Musk, now hosts a podcast The Guardian called "an aggressively vibeless curriculum for the Maga mom."

Keep ReadingShow less
film clacker with popcorn
GR Stocks on Unsplash

Details People Saw In Movies That They Called BS On Because Of Their Job

Movies are designed to entertain us. As such, they often take creative license with reality.

After all, reality can be less than cinematic.

Keep ReadingShow less
Chris Madel
@CWMadel/X

Minnesota Republican Condemns His Party In Powerful Video Announcing He's Dropping Out Of Gubernatorial Race

In a post across his social media, one of the Republican frontrunners for governor of Minnesota announced he would be ending his campaign due to the GOP's actions in his state.

In an almost 11-minute video, trial attorney Chris Madel condemned the administration of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee in the wake of what he characterized as retaliatory actions by the Trump administration, Kristi Noem's Department of Homeland Security, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Minnesota that resulted in the recent murders of two United States citizens—Renée Good and Alex Pretti.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jason Segel attends The Critics' Choice Association's 4th Annual Celebration.
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Jason Segel Admits He Didn't Tell His Parents About His 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' Nude Scene As A 'Practical Joke'

In 2008, the world was graced with Jason Segel’s epic magnum opus, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, an R-rated comedy that went on to make over $105 million worldwide.

The film stars Segel alongside Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Paul Rudd, and Russell Brand. Written by Segel himself, the movie follows Peter, a heartbroken music composer who escapes to Hawaii to recover from a devastating breakup, only to discover that his ex-girlfriend, played by Bell, and her new boyfriend, portrayed by Brand, booked the exact same vacation.

Keep ReadingShow less