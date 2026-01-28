Even MTG Is Demanding That MAGA Admit The Killing Of Alex Pretti Was Completely Unjustified

Former Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene continues to speak out against the MAGA movement that brought her to national prominence, this time calling on Republicans to condemn the killing of Alex Pretti by ICE agents in Minneapolis.
Calls for an investigation have intensified from across the political spectrum after analysis of multiple videos showed ICE officers removing a handgun from Pretti—a weapon that authorities said Pretti was permitted to carry but was not handling at the time—before fatally shooting him.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and other officials claimed Pretti had brandished a weapon and that agents fired “defensive shots,” assertions that have been contradicted by video evidence showing Pretti holding a phone and not brandishing a gun.
The Trump administration has tried to convince the public not to believe what they see with their own eyes, prompting critics to call out the hypocrisy of officials who've previously praised armed right-wing protesters but are now criticizing Pretti, a legal gun owner with a valid Minnesota concealed-carry permit.
In a post on X, Greene stressed that if what happened to Pretti had happened to a Republican protester—such as those she wrongly described as "peaceful" January 6 insurrectionists—they would have reacted the same way Democrats are reacting now.
She reminded her followers that she had pushed through the House impeachment of former Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. But she also argued that constitutional rights still apply: legally carrying a gun is not the same as threatening with one, and Americans retain their First, Second, and Fourth Amendment rights to protest peacefully, record events, and be free from unlawful searches or seizures.
She wrote:
"I impeached Biden’s Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, those were my articles of impeachment that passed in the House of Representatives. I unapologetically believe in border security and deporting criminal illegal aliens and I support law enforcement."
"However, I also unapologetically support the 2nd amendment. Legally carrying a firearm is not the same as brandishing a firearm. I support American’s 1st and 4th amendment rights. There is nothing wrong with legally peacefully protesting and videoing."
"MAGA, consider it like this. We lost our minds when we watched Biden’s FBI track down and aggressively carry out home invasions and arrest on peaceful J6’ers who walked in the Capitol through open doors."
"Imaging [sic] if one of our MAGA independent journalists or even just a MAGA supporter stood in the street outside a J6’ers house while Biden’s FBI carried out a law enforcement operation, home invasion, and arrest. Then Biden’s FBI goes to the MAGA guy videoing it all and shoves a woman with him to the ground and sprays them with bear spray then throws the MAGA guy to the ground as MAGA guy was trying to help the woman off the ground."
"Then Biden’s FBI beats MAGA guy on the ground, disarms MAGA guy, and then shoots him dead. What would have been our reaction? Both sides need to take off their political blinders."
"You are all being incited into civil war, yet none of it solves any of the real problems that we all face, and tragically people are dying."
You can see her post below.
Many concurred, as weird as it is to see Greene being a voice of reason after years of being one of MAGA's most controversial figures.
Once a prominent ally of President Donald Trump's, Greene has turned against the administration, becoming a target for Trump and MAGA Republicans in the process.
Last month, she likened Trump to "evil people" after the Department of Justice released thousands of new Epstein files documents, many of which included references to Trump, who has for months pushed back against efforts to make the files public.
Trump distanced himself from Greene after she told Politico that she thinks Trump is going in “insanely the wrong direction" by pushing back against efforts to release the Epstein files. She called releasing the files and supporting the victims of the late financier, sex trafficker, and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein "just like the most common sense, easiest thing in the world."
Earlier this month, she accused the Trump administration of violating "America First" principles in its decision to invade Venezuela, a move she said is aimed at securing control over Venezuelan oil supplies. Greene argued the administration moved ahead with the plan to oust dictator Nicolás Maduro to ensure stability ahead of a likely future regime-change war with Iran.