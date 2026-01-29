Megyn Kelly Slammed After Boasting About Why She Doesn't 'Feel Sorry' For ICE Shooting Victim Alex Pretti

Right-wing talk show host Megyn Kelly was slammed after she shared her reasons for not feeling "sorry" for ICU nurse Alex Pretti, who was fatally shot by ICE agents over the weekend.
Calls for an investigation have intensified from across the political spectrum after analysis of multiple videos showed ICE officers removing a handgun from Pretti—a weapon that authorities said Pretti was permitted to carry but was not handling at the time—before fatally shooting him.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and other officials claimed Pretti had brandished a weapon and that agents fired “defensive shots,” assertions that have been contradicted by video evidence showing Pretti holding a phone and not brandishing a gun.
The Trump administration's critics have since called out the hypocrisy of officials who've previously praised armed right-wing protesters but are now attacking Pretti, a legal gun owner with a valid Minnesota concealed-carry permit.
Kelly claimed that ongoing protests in Minneapolis are the brainchild of "organized agitators who train to disrupt and in some cases, hurt law enforcement," insisting that demonstrators are “looking for confrontations.”
She added:
“You don’t resist arrest. You don’t antagonize cops in the middle of the street in a law enforcement operation, and then, when they’ve got hands on you, trying to place you under arrest, you submit. That’s it. Submit."
Then she doubled down—explaining very clearly why she feels no sympathy for Pretti's violent death at the hands of ICE agents:
“I know I’m supposed to feel sorry for Alex Pretti, but I don’t. I don’t. Do you know why I wasn’t shot by Border Patrol this weekend? Because I kept my ass inside and out of their operations."
"It's very simple. If I felt strongly enough about something the government was doing, that I would go out and protest, I would do it peacefully on the sidewalk without interfering via a whistle, via shouting, via my body, via any other way."
"I would make my objections known standing there without interfering because interfering is where you go south and laying hands on a police officer, trying to on a Border Patrol officer or ICE officer trying to conduct an operation is a felony and you're going to get arrested if you do anything—anything—that resembles resisting you're in serious trouble."
You can hear what Kelly said in the video below.
Many have condemned Kelly's remarks.
Kelly has made headlines multiple times over the last few weeks for statements defending the Trump administration's tactics.
She was criticized after she revealed she not only supports the Department of Defense's attacks on alleged drug-smuggling vessels in the Caribbean but wants anyone aboard these boats to "suffer," even saying that she hopes they "lose a limb and bleed out" slowly.
While she said U.S. troops "should not commit war crimes," she alleged the criticism was “only being done to retroactively justify” a video recently released by several Democratic members of Congress who are also former veterans that urged troops not to obey any unlawful orders.
Kelly admitted on air that she was "really having a difficult time ginning up sympathy for these guys who ten seconds earlier almost got taken out by the initial bomb, but because they managed to get ejected, you know, a little too soon, had to be taken out in the water."
Just days before she made these statements, Kelly generated controversy for attempting to downplay the pedophilia of the late financier, sex trafficker, and proven pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, saying he was merely "into the barely legal type."
Commenting on a release from House Oversight Committee Democrats that includes emails like one Epstein sent his associate Ghislaine Maxwell saying Trump spent time with a trafficking victim and another in which Epstein told a reporter that Trump "knew about the girls," Kelly questioned whether Epstein, whose history of pedophilia goes back decades, was actually a pedophile.
Kelly's remarks sparked outrage, particularly from those who pointed out she is defending a known pedophile and sex trafficker despite having a teenage daughter herself.