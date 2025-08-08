Dean Cain Dragged After Announcing He's Joined ICE And Claims He'll Be Sworn In 'ASAP'

Skip to content

Hacker Hilariously Trolls Education Secretary With Music Choice At Right-Wing Conference

Actor Dean Cain, best known for playing Clark Kent/Superman on Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, sparked heated criticism after he took to Instagram to announce he's joined ICE to participate in the Trump administration's nationwide immigration crackdown.

Cain, who spoke as composer John Williams' iconic 1978 "Superman" theme played in the background, said he "felt it was important to join with our first responders to help secure the safety of all Americans, not just talk about it, so I joined up."

ICE has stepped up its recruitment drive, offering incentives such as signing bonuses of up to $50,000 and as much as $60,000 in student loan repayment. The Department of Homeland Security has also lifted age restrictions for new hires. And Cain—who has Japanese ancestry—was quick to point out the benefits for interested parties.

He said:

"Since President Trump took office, ICE has arrested thousands of criminals including rapists, terrorists, murderers, pedophiles, MS-13 gang members, drug traffickers, you name it, very dangerous people who are no longer on the streets."
"You can defend your homeland and get great benefits, like a $50,000 signing bonus, student loan repayment, retirement benefits, and special pay for those in the field operations and law enforcement roles."
"You also don't need an undergraduate degree. You can get to work right away. So if you wanna help save America, ICE is arresting the worst of the worst and removing them from America's streets."
"I like that. I voted for that. They need your help—we need your help—to protect our homeland and our families."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

The move naturally thrilled his MAGA fans.

Cain also appeared on Fox News and spoke to host Jesse Watters about his video and decision to join what is now the nation's federal law enforcement agency, pointing to his ties to law enforcement, including serving as a reserve police officer with the Pocatello Police Department in Idaho and as a sworn sheriff’s deputy in Frederick County, Virginia.

He said:

"I've spoken to some officials over at ICE and I will be sworn in as an ICE agent ASAP so they'll have 80,001 recruits for their 10,000 positions."

When asked if he will be "jumping out of vans and arresting people," he said:

"I will do whatever [ICE Director Todd Lyons] will ask me to do. If that's what it takes, absolutely. I somehow doubt I'll be in that position but I would be there in a heartbeat. These brave men and women need someone to stand up for them."
"So rarely these days you're seeing that. ... This is the kind of thing where people should be stepping up. I'm stepping up [and] hopefully a whole bunch of other former officers, former ICE agents will step up and we'll meet those recruitment goals immediately and we'll help protect this country."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Cain's move was swiftly condemned.


Cain's announcement comes just days after he described Trump as "one of the most empathetic, wonderful, generous people you’ll ever meet" in an interview with Variety.

Cain also complained that the new Superman film directed by James Gunn and starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel is "woke" because Superman "has to be rescued repeatedly." These words were all the more odd considering Superman has long been an allegorical avatar for the virtues of immigration.

His remarks—and fervent support for widespread immigration raids—run counter to remarks made by Gunn, who described the film as an opportunity for people to be "kinder" to each other as they experience "the story of America," a tale that is more relevant than ever considering the ongoing political turmoil in the United States.

In a statement, Tricia McLaughlin, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs, confirmed that Cain "will be sworn in as an honorary ICE Officer in the coming month."

