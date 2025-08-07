Skip to content

Kristi Noem Ripped After Offering Groanworthy Nickname For New Migrant Detention Center

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

'South Park' Rips Trump Administration After ICE Uses Image From Show For Recruiting Effort

Trey Parker and Matt Stone; Kristi Noem
Taylor Hill/WireImage; Alex Brandon/Pool/Getty Images

After Homeland Security's X account used a screenshot from the show in an attempt to recruit people to join ICE, the show's X account bluntly responded to call them out.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 07, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

After the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) used a screenshot from South Park in an attempt to recruit people to join ICE, the show fired back at the Trump administration on X with a short and simple tweet mocking their move.

In a tweet, DHS posted a link for prospective applicants to join ICE and assist the Trump administration amid its nationwide immigration crackdown. The agency included a screenshot from the show showing ICE agents in a clearly marked vehicle.

You can see the post below.

DHS' post came after the Trump administration lashed out at South Park for its season premiere last month that shows President Donald Trump in bed with Satan—Satan's previous lover was the late dictator Saddam Hussein, as shown in South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut—and later depicts him tearing off his clothes in the desert to reveal a tiny talking penis.

The White House, via spokesperson Taylor Rogers, dismissed the show as one that "hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention."

So, when it came time to respond to DHS for using a still from the show to promote ICE recruitment, South Park knew just the message to send:

"Wait, so we ARE relevant? #eatabagofdicks"

People cheered the show's response.


Others mocked DHS directly.


An unrepentant DHS later said in a statement that it wants "to thank South Park for drawing attention to ICE law enforcement recruitment," adding that "we are calling on patriotic Americans to help us remove murderers, gang members, pedophiles, and other violent criminals from our country."

Regardless of DHS' attempt to spin the matter in their favor, we can expect the agency to butt heads with the show and its creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, again very, very soon considering the show's decades-long record of satirizing American politics and culture.

Get out the popcorn.

Latest News

Screenshots from @caroclaireburkeee's TikTok video
Trending

TikToker Reveals Why There Aren't More Male Kindergarten Teachers—And She's Got A Point

Screenshots from @yourbestmisha's TikTok
LGBTQ

Gay TikToker Tears Up After Receiving Heartfelt Message From Childhood Bully 20 Years Later

Jim Acosta; AI-generated Joaquin Oliver
Trending

Jim Acosta AI Interview Backlash

More from News/political-news

DJ Calvin Harris
Chelsea Lauren/WireImage/Getty Images

DJ Calvin Harris Divides Fans After Sharing Graphic Photos Of His Wife's Placenta Being Turned Into Pills

Pregnancy and child birth can be beautiful things, but there are parts of the whole experience that we don't necessarily want to look at—especially when it's someone else's.

DJ Calvin Harris and his wife, Vick Hope, recently welcomed their first child, Micah, into the world, after Hope arranged for a home water birth.

Keep ReadingShow less
A Baby Was Just Born From A 31-Year-Old Embryo—And The Jokes Are Hilariously On Point
Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images; @iambfendii/Twitter

Hilarious Jokes Follow Birth of 31-Year-Old Embryo Baby!

Move over, Gen Z—there’s a new baby on the block—and he’s technically your elder.

An Ohio couple recently welcomed a son conceived from an embryo frozen for 31 years, setting a new record for the longest-frozen embryo to result in a successful birth.

Keep ReadingShow less
Siberian tigers at Aalborg Zoo in Denmark
Peter Bischoff/Getty Images

Denmark Zoo Sparks Backlash After Asking Locals To Donate Unwanted Pets To Feed Animals

Aalborg Zoo in Denmark is facing serious backlash this week after putting out a public request for "unwanted animals" that they can euthanize and then feed to their predatory animals, primarily their wild cat population.

A spokesperson posted the request on the Aalborg Zoo Facebook page, featuring an image of a Lynx exhibiting a wide-mouthed yawn and prominent teeth.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pamela Anderson; Meghan Markle
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube; Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME

Pamela Anderson Brilliantly Shuts Down Speculation Meghan Markle Copied Her Cooking Show

If there's one thing the internet loves, it's trying to find ways to undermine Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle—and Pamela Anderson isn't interested in joining.

Anderson recently appeared on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen alongside costar and rumored new beau Liam Neeson to promote their new reboot of The Naked Gun.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Mike Flood
Nebraska Public Media/YouTube

MAGA Rep. Gets Brutally Booed At Nebraska Town Hall After Making Absurd 'Working Class' Claim

Nebraska Republican Representative Mike Flood was widely derided after footage from a town hall in his state showed audience members loudly booed him when he attempted to defend the GOP amid criticism toward President Donald Trump's disastrous policies that that are adversely impacting working class voters.

Flood defended his support for the GOP’s sweeping tax and spending bill, calling out “a lot of misinformation” he said was being spread about the legislation. The measure passed Congress last month without a single Democratic vote and despite reservations from some Republicans, particularly over its implications for welfare and Medicaid.

Keep ReadingShow less