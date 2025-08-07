'South Park' Rips Trump Administration After ICE Uses Image From Show For Recruiting Effort

After the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) used a screenshot from South Park in an attempt to recruit people to join ICE, the show fired back at the Trump administration on X with a short and simple tweet mocking their move.

In a tweet, DHS posted a link for prospective applicants to join ICE and assist the Trump administration amid its nationwide immigration crackdown. The agency included a screenshot from the show showing ICE agents in a clearly marked vehicle.

You can see the post below.

DHS' post came after the Trump administration lashed out at South Park for its season premiere last month that shows President Donald Trump in bed with Satan—Satan's previous lover was the late dictator Saddam Hussein, as shown in South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut—and later depicts him tearing off his clothes in the desert to reveal a tiny talking penis.

The White House, via spokesperson Taylor Rogers, dismissed the show as one that "hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention."

So, when it came time to respond to DHS for using a still from the show to promote ICE recruitment, South Park knew just the message to send:

"Wait, so we ARE relevant? #eatabagofdicks"

People cheered the show's response.







Others mocked DHS directly.





An unrepentant DHS later said in a statement that it wants "to thank South Park for drawing attention to ICE law enforcement recruitment," adding that "we are calling on patriotic Americans to help us remove murderers, gang members, pedophiles, and other violent criminals from our country."

Regardless of DHS' attempt to spin the matter in their favor, we can expect the agency to butt heads with the show and its creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, again very, very soon considering the show's decades-long record of satirizing American politics and culture.

Get out the popcorn.