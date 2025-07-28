Skip to content

Trump Gripes That He Didn't Get A 'Thank You' For Sending Money To Starving People In Gaza

'South Park' Creators Reveal How They Got Uncensored NSFW Joke About Trump On Air

Trey Parker and Matt Stone; screenshot of CGI Donald Trump
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Paramount+; Comedy Central

At a San Diego Comic-Con panel on Thursday, South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker opened up about how they were able to get the AI-generated PSA featuring a naked Trump and his "teeny tiny" manhood to air uncensored.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJul 28, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

While speaking at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone revealed how they were able to expose MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's alleged micropenis on the season 27 premiere of their Comedy Central cartoon.

The panel took place the day after the premiere aired.

When first asked about the episode, Trey Parker deadpanned:

"We’re terribly sorry."

The much-anticipated return of South Park—after a two-year hiatus—took on the show's bosses at Paramount over the decision to settle a frivolous lawsuit with Trump over a CBS News 60 Minutes episode for $16 million. The move was criticized as both extortion by Trump and a bribe by Paramount to secure FCC approval for their deal with Skydance Media.

The episode also criticized the depiction of Jesus Christ by the media, a turn from "woke" to right-wing extremism, and the various "settlements" and accommodations Trump received from mainstream media, universities, and private law firms. Rumored to be among them was CBS's decision to cancel The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

The Trump administration all but admitted it was true when they released a statement threatening The View with a similar outcome when Joy Behar hurt Trump's feelings while talking about why he's so jealous of former Democratic President Barack Obama.

It also repeatedly showed Trump—both an animated and a CGI deep fake version—naked, leaving Trump's alleged micropenis on full display.

*WARNING: video contains animated nudity

@morethanlaughspodcast

South Park kicked off Season 27 by putting Donald Trump in bed with Satan. Trump is going to lose his mind. 😆

You can watch the CGI portion of the episode—a pro-Trump PSA created by the town of South Park, Colorado, as part of their $3 million+ settlement with Trump—here:

*WARNING: video contains CGI nudity

While rules for cable and streaming are different than prime time programming on the big four American networks—ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC, people were still surprised Trump's "little mushroom"—thanks, Stormy Daniels—wasn't censored. Even YouTube is putting Trump's little buddy behind age restrictions on the South Park Studios official channel.

 CGI of Donald Trump South Park Studios/YouTube


  IGN/Facebook

Parker and Stone addressed this during their Comic-Con panel.

Parker revealed Comedy Central asked to blur shots of Trump’s penis, but the duo refused, causing multiple days of back and forth between the two parties.

People who have watched the Trump PSA will note the President’s alleged micropenis not only speaks, but it has eyes. Which is how it made it on air.

Parker dished that when network officials said they were going to blur it, he responded:

"No, you’re not going to blur the penis. If we put eyes on the penis, we won’t blur it."

Trump's alleged micropenis's googly eyes made it a character on the show instead of just part of Trump's anatomy.

Stone added:

"That’s how that happened."

You can watch the South Park creators' response here:

People from all over the political spectrum loved it.

  IGN/Facebook


  IGN/Facebook


  IGN/Facebook


  IGN/Facebook


  IGN/Facebook


  IGN/Facebook


  IGN/Facebook

The pair also revealed they created a fake teaser trailer for season 27.

  IGN/Facebook


  IGN/Facebook


  IGN/Facebook

When Rolling Stone asked Trump administration sources if the episode made it to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, White House staffers revealed clips were being shared by everyone.

Leaving one to wonder, what does ketchup do to gold leaf? Is it harder or easier to clean the walls in Trump's redecorated Oval Office?

