Skip to content

MAGA Rep. Suggests Ketanji Brown Jackson Could Lose Supreme Court Seat Due To Biden Autopen Usage

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Jimmy Kimmel Drops F-Bomb In Fiery Instagram Post Ripping CBS For Canceling Colbert—And Fans Are Here For It

Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel
FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

After news of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert's cancellation spread, Kimmel rushed to Instagram to support Colbert and railed against CBS with an epic F-bomb.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJul 21, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

On Wednesday, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert began with an announcement by the host.

Skipping the jokes for his opening, Colbert shared a sincere moment with his viewers.

Colbert told his audience in studio and at home:

"I want to let you know something that I found out just last night. Next year will be our last season. The network will be ending the Late Show in May."

You can watch the moment here:

Colbert paused for the audience's reaction, then continued:

"And, yeah, I share your feelings. It's not just the end of our show, but it's the end of the Late Show on CBS. I'm not being replaced. This is all just going away."

  - YouTubeyoutu.be

The late night host shared his gratitude.

"And I do want to say I––I do want to say that the folks at CBS have been great partners. I'm so grateful to the Tiffany Network for giving me this chair and this beautiful theater to call home."
"And of course, I'm grateful to you, the audience, who have joined us every night in here, out there, all around the world, Mr. and Mrs. America, and all the ships at sea."
"I'm grateful to share the stage with this band, these artists over here every night. And I am extraordinarily deeply grateful to the 200 people who work here. We get to do this show. We get to do this show for each other every day, all day."
"And I've had the pleasure and the responsibility of sharing what we do every day with you in front of this camera for the last 10 years. And let me tell you, it is a fantastic job."

Colbert then expressed his disappointment that the show was ending completely.

"I wish somebody else was getting it. And it's a job that I'm looking forward to doing with this usual gang of idiots for another 10 months. It's going to be fun."
"Yeah. Y'all ready? Lock in. Y'all ready? Let's go. Y'all ready?"
"Okay, that's all I wanted to say."

As news of the cancelation spread, Colbert's colleagues, friends and fans expressed their affection and their support for the host.

Jimmy Kimmel saluted The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, but had little praise for CBS in his reaction on Instagram.

Kimmel captioned it with a reference to the three CBS series based around character Sheldon Cooper:

"Love you Stephen. F*ck you and all your Sheldons CBS."

  @jimmykimmel/Instagram


  r/Politics/Reddit


  r/Politics/Reddit


  r/Politics/Reddit


  r/Politics/Reddit

Kimmel wasn't alone in condemning CBS.

Many made a connection to parent company Paramount's payoff to Republican President Donald Trump and a planned merger that requires approval by the Trump administration as the real reason for axing Colbert's show. Colbert had been critical of the payout in particular and Trump in general.

  r/Politics/Reddit

 


 

  r/Politics/Reddit

Bribery, coercion, and Trump's need for petty revenge were cited.

  r/Politics/Reddit


  r/Politics/Reddit


  r/Politics/Reddit


  @catsonacouch/Threads



  r/Politics/Reddit


  r/Politics/Reddit


 

  r/Politics/Reddit


  r/Politics/Reddit


 

  r/Politics/Reddit

Several people found Trump’s reaction to the news very telling.

  @deanobeidallah/Threads


  r/Politics/Reddit


  r/Politics/Reddit


  @councilofheardandmcdpenguins/Threads

CBS's announcement about the fate of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert came about two weeks after parent company Paramount paid Trump $16 million to settle a lawsuit Paramount described as without merit.

It also came after Colbert criticized the settlement and then went on vacation.

  r/Politics/Reddit

Trump accused 60 Minutes of deceptively editing an interview with then-presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

  r/Politics/Reddit

The settlement was seen as a bribe or coercion.

Paying off Trump would speed federal approval on the planned deal for Skydance Media to buy Paramount.

But some people saw a silver lining.

  @@catsonacouch/Threads


  @themahoneypony/Threads

In the words of Stephen Colbert, "y'all ready? Lock in. Y'all ready? Let's go."

Latest News

Chris Martin at Coldplay concert
Celebrities

Coldplay's Chris Martin Offers Cheeky Warning To Fans After Tech CEO 'Kiss Cam' Scandal

DC Fans Are Sure Milly Alcock Snagged Supergirl Role After Viral Golden Globes Moment
TV & Movies

DC Fans Are Sure Milly Alcock Snagged Supergirl Role After Viral Golden Globes Moment

Tommy Tuberville; Donald Trump
Political News

MAGA Senator Offers Mind-Numbing Explanation For What's Really Making Trump Sick

Jeremy Renner
Celebrities

Jeremy Renner Recounts Hallucinating Conversation With Jamie Fox While Recovering From Accident

More from People/donald-trump

Rachel Brosnahan
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros

Rachel Brosnahan Admits To Hiring A Witch To Break Her 'Travel Curse' Before 'Superman' Press Tour

Air travel is pretty much a nightmare any way you slice it, and actor Rachel Brosnahan has a unique solution: literal witchcraft.

Brosnahan has been jetting around the world to promote the new Superman film, in which she plays Clark Kent's savvy journalist girlfriend Lois Lane.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gavin Newsom; Stephen Miller
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Gavin Newsom Perfectly Trolls Stephen Miller Over Casting Announcement For Voldemort in 'Harry Potter' Series

The office of California Governor Gavin Newsom had social media users cracking up after trolling White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller over casting news for HBO's new Harry Potter series.

Earlier, a prominent Harry Potter-related news account shared that the role of Voldemort, the Dark Lord, "is already cast and will appear in multiple episodes." The account added that to keep it [the casting] a surprise, HBO has decided not to announce who has been cast as Voldemort."

Keep ReadingShow less
Mount Rushmore
Ronda Darby on Unsplash

Historical Lies That Far Too Many People Still Believe

Unless a person has been completely isolated from society, they know about the influence of misinformation on the masses.

But misinformation isn't a creation of the digital age. When they say history is written by the winners, it's always meant they're able to lie about events to place themselves in the best light.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

White House Mocked Over Cringey AI-Generated 'Trump Golden Age' Video Full Of Bald Eagles And Falling Cash

The White House was criticized after posting an AI-generated video to its official X account that shows cash falling out of the sky amid flying bald eagles and fireworks, heralding the "Trump Golden Age."

The video, set to the 2006 song “Make It Rain” by Fat Joe and Lil Wayne, was captioned with the following message:

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @knighten17's TikTok video
@knighten17/TikTok

Former Steakhouse Server Sparks Debate After Revealing Customer Complained About Plate Not 'Sizzling'

Despite the prices, if you've ever been to Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, you know that it's more about the tableside experience than about the food.

A key feature of Ruth's Chris Steakhouse is the guaranteed "sizzle" of the steak plates, which are placed in the oven at 500 degrees, followed by a dressing of butter and parsley over the boiling hot steak, causing a "sizzle" sound and butter percolating as the server brings the steak to the table.

Keep ReadingShow less