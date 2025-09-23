Skip to content

Bear writer kicked off train

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Colbert Has Hilariously Awkward Reaction To Kimmel Being Allowed Back On The Air

Screenshot of Stephen Colbert; Jimmy Kimmel
CBS; Robin L. Marshall/Getty Images

Stephen Colbert couldn't help but make a joke about his own show's demise while celebrating the return of Jimmy Kimmel Live! during his monologue on Monday.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 23, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Late-night host Stephen Colbert couldn't help but make a joke about his own show's demise as he celebrated the news that ABC would end its suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live! just a week after President Donald Trump pushed to get host Jimmy Kimmel off the air following comments Kimmel made about the assassination of far-right activist Charlie Kirk.

ABC announced Kimmel's show would return Tuesday, September 24, having had internal discussions with Disney, which experienced significant backlash and a wave of subscriber cancellations in the wake of Kimmel's suspension.

Colbert's audience erupted into applause when he said:

"Just a few hours before we taped this broadcast, we got word that our long national late-night nightmare is over, because Disney announced that 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' will return to air on ABC tomorrow, Tuesday night." ...
"Yes, sir, as well it should be. It’s wonderful news for my dear friend Jimmy and his amazing staff that he can continue his show."

Then he joked:

"Once more, I am the only martyr in late night. Unless, wait, CBS, you want to announce anything? Right, 'cause the money thing, I forgot, yeah."

The audience roared.

You can hear what Colbert said in the video below.

Colbert's remark referenced the controversy surrounding his own show over the summer.

At the time, CBS, citing economic concerns, announced that his program would go off the air next May—news that came as its parent company, Paramount, sought government approval for a merger with Skydance.

Meanwhile, Paramount executives immediately went on defense, emphasizing in a statement that the cancellation “is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night.” They insisted the move bears no relation "to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount.”

But just days after Colbert's show was cancelled, the the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approved the merger. Over the summer, Paramount paid $16 million to settle a lawsuit brought by Trump, which Colbert said amounted to a payoff to secure approval for the merger.

Many immediately saw what Colbert was putting down.

Screenshot of @chicm18's post @chicm18/Instagram

Screenshot of @4blackmoses' post @4blackmoses/Instagram

Screenshot of @cassioezen's post @cassioezen/Instagram

Screenshot of @supremekairich's post @supremekairich/Instagram

While Kimmel will return, there is still opposition to his reinstatement.

Nexstar Media Group said Tuesday it will keep pre-empting the program on the ABC stations it owns or partners with, stating it will “stand by that decision” until there is assurance that all sides are committed to “respectful, constructive dialogue” in the markets it serves.

The announcement followed a similar move by Sinclair Broadcast Group a day earlier. Together, Nexstar and Sinclair control roughly 70 ABC affiliates, blocking tens of millions of U.S. viewers from watching the show on traditional broadcast.

Latest News

Sarah McLachlan
Celebrities

McLachlan Cancels Hulu Premiere

Pete Buttigieg; Kamala Harris
2024 Election

Buttigieg Sparks Debate With Response To Harris Revealing She Wanted Him As Her Running Mate

John Oliver discussing Jimmy Kimmel's suspension
Political News

John Oliver Rips 'Cowards' Who Suspended Jimmy Kimmel With Perfect 'Bully' Analogy

Screenshots from TikToks about the September 23 Rapture prediction
Trending

Christian TikTokers Are Quitting Their Jobs And Selling Their Cars Because They're Convinced The Rapture Is Today

More from News/political-news

Donald Trump
Leon Neal/Getty Images

Trump Roasted After Claiming He Stopped 'Conflict' Between Two Nations That Are 4,000 Miles Apart

President Donald Trump was mocked online after he sounded off on why he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize and claimed to have resolved a "conflict" between Cambodia and Armenia—two countries that have never been at war and are 4,150 miles apart.

Trump made the remark during a Saturday appearance at the American Cornerstone Institute's Founders' Dinner at the Mount Vernon estate in Virginia. While Trump did not describe what had transpired between the leaders of the respective capitals of Phnom Penh and Yerevan, he nonetheless insisted that war "was just starting, and it was a bad one."

Keep ReadingShow less
pile of old clocks
Jon Tyson on Unsplash

People Break Down Facts That Make You Question Your Concept Of Time

There are a lot of memes on the internet about the intersection of famous people or historic events or which dinosaurs are closer to humans on the timeline than the dinosaurs they're often depicted with to illustrate our perception of time is skewed.

Reddit user sid_shady34 asked:

Keep ReadingShow less
Harry Styles
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Harry Styles Just Ran The Berlin Marathon Under A Secret Name—And His Time Is Wildly Impressive

He can sing, he can dance, he can...run an under-3-hour marathon under a fake name? The British singer-songwriter and former member of band One Direction recently ran his second marathon of the year, this time in Berlin, under a pseudonym.

Styles entered the race under the name Sted Sarandos, but was quickly recognized more and more as the race went on, because he does have one of the more recognizable faces in the world, stemming from his nearly two decades of fame.

Keep ReadingShow less
Comedian Guy Branum says a fellow Delta passenger elbowed him mid-flight in a fat-shaming dispute over space.
@guybranum/Instagram

Comedian attacked for weight

When it comes to air travel, we’re all just trying to survive the TSA “non-cupid” shuffle, hoping the middle seat stays empty and that we win the window seat lottery.

But for comedian Guy Branum, his latest flight wasn’t just about losing the armrest territory — it was about being literally elbowed out of it.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Jasmine Crockett
CNN

Crockett Explains Why She Voted Against Charlie Kirk Resolution—And Calls Out White Colleagues Who Voted For It

Texas Democratic Representative Jasmine Crockett explained in an interview on CNN why she voted against a House resolution to honor far-right activist and white supremacist Charlie Kirk after his death, sharing her disappointment after only two white colleagues—Seth Moulton of Massachusetts and Mike Quigley of Illinois—joined her.

Last week, the Republican-controlled House passed a resolution honoring Kirk's "life and legacy" with 310 votes in favor. 95 Democrats backed the resolution, with 58 opposed. 38 voted “present,” effectively abstaining.

Keep ReadingShow less