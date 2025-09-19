Skip to content

Jennifer Aniston Hilariously Shocked After Learning Longtime Friend Reese Witherspoon's Real Name

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Sean Hannity Blasted After Claiming No Conservatives Called For Kimmel To Be Canceled

Screenshot of Sean Hannity discussing Jimmy Kimmel
Fox News

After the abrupt suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday following Kimmel's comments about Charlie Kirk's death, Fox News host Sean Hannity attempted to claim that no conservatives were actually calling for Kimmel to be canceled—and was quickly called out.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 19, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Sean Hannity was called out for attempting to claim that no conservatives were actually calling for the cancellation of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel's show, which was pulled "indefinitely" by ABC following comments Kimmel made about the assassination of far-right activist Charlie Kirk.

The cancellation came shortly after Brendan Carr, the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), criticized Kimmel and hinted his agency could take action against ABC over comments the host made during Monday’s broadcast. President Donald Trump, a longtime critic of Kimmel, saw an opportunity to take Kimmel off the air and took it.

Kimmel's suspension amounts to government censorship and has been condemned by media watchdog groups and organizations dedicated to safeguarding First Amendment rights.

But to hear Hannity tell it, the suspension doesn't amount to "conservative censorship" at all, and he denied that any conservatives have actually called for Kimmel to be taken off the air despite Kimmel's past public criticisms of Trump:

"The left already, starting with humpty-dumpty fake news CNN, JB Pritzker, [and] Gavin Newsom [are] predictably claiming, ‘This is a conservative censorship. The MAGA crowd, Donald Trump, got Jimmy Kimmel. That is false."
"I can’t find a single prominent conservative voice in the country that even remotely wanted or hoped or was pushing to get Jimmy Kimmel taken off the air.”
“It was simple. People changed the channel. They didn’t watch him. Not one person can I think of, maybe there’s one, but I can’t think of him.”

You can hear Hannity's remarks in the video below.

Except Hannity's claim is patently false.

Trump himself gloated on Truth Social—to the glee of conservatives—about Kimmel's suspension and congratulated ABC "for finally having the courage to do what had to be done" and had called for Kimmel's firing back when it was announced that Stephen Colbert's show was ending. Trump also set his eyes on Kimmel's fellow late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers and called on NBC to take the "total losers" off the air.


Trump has since raised the idea that television broadcasters could lose their federal licenses over what he views as hostile coverage. He argued the FCC should revoke licenses, claiming many late-night hosts are “against me” and provide only negative press.

Speaking about late-night programs, he added:

“All they do is hit Trump. They’re licensed. They’re not allowed to do that. They’re an arm of the Democrat Party.”

Hannity was swiftly criticized.



Carr, the aforementioned FCC chair, told CNBC that “we’re not done yet” with the changes in “the media ecosystem,' adding that Kimmel had chosen to "directly mislead the American public about a significant fact that is probably one of the most significant political events we’ve had in a long time, for the most significant political assassination we’ve seen in a long time."

Carr defended ABC's move to suspend Kimmel, stressing that the Trump administration's "goal and our obligation here is to make sure that broadcasters are serving the public interest."

Latest News

screenshots from @spicyrizz81 TikTok video
Trending

Mom Sparks Debate After Shutting Off Home's Internet Following Charlie Kirk Shooting Due To Her Son

Screenshot of Wanda; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Canceled 'Kimmel' Guest Wanda Sykes Lays Into Trump With Mic Drop Takedown

Melania Trump
Donald Trump

Bonkers Photos Of Melania Trump's Odd Outfit For UK Visit Have People Doing A Double Take

Construction workers working at night
Trending

Night Shift Workers Explain Which Things Day Shift Employees Will Never Understand

More from News/political-news

Donald Trump; Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Trump Is Now Pressuring NBC To Cancel Jimmy Fallon And Seth Meyers After Kimmel And Colbert

President Donald Trump had a gleeful reaction to the news that late-night host Jimmy Kimmel's show had been pulled "indefinitely" by ABC following comments Kimmel made about the assassination of far-right activist Charlie Kirk.

The cancellation came just hours after Brendan Carr, the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), criticized Kimmel and hinted his agency could take action against ABC over comments the host made during Monday’s broadcast—Trump had seen an opening to take Kimmel off the air.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @jamescastiglione's TikTok video
@jamescastiglione/TikTok

Kid Goes Viral For Showing How You Can Use Two Candles If You Don't Have A Nintendo Wii Sensor Bar

One of the fun things about time passing is that trends tend to reemerge, giving us a chance to see younger generations experience some of our most nostalgic moments for the first time.

When the Nintendo Wii first came out, gamers developed all kinds of hacks for the gaming experience, back doors to certain games, and even the gaming system itself, especially for the more expensive accessories.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sean Evans; Keke Palmer
First We Feast/YouTube

Keke Palmer kisses Hot Ones host

Miss Keke Palmer really did put some sweetness on it during her recent Hot Ones showdown with host Sean Evans. And by “it,” we don’t just mean the wings—we mean the full-on smooch she planted on Evans at the end of the episode, after he confessed (again) that he’s been crushing on her since her first appearance in 2017.

Yes, the man who built his empire on watching celebrities sweat finally got to sweat for love.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from Modern Cone's TikTok video
@moderncone/TikTok

Baker Goes Viral After Turning Online Troll's Hateful Comment Into A Delicious Ice Cream Cake

Typically, it's best to take the high road. But every once in a while, revenge is sweet.

Though it's hard to imagine someone hating on a bakery or an ice cream shop, the owner of Modern Cone has had multiple haters of her Michigan-based ice cream shop, with the stars of the show being their ice cream cones and waffle chips.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tucker Carlson; Donald Trump
The Tucker Carlson Show; Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Even Tucker Carlson Is Warning About How Trump Might Use Charlie Kirk's Death To Take Away Free Speech

Former Fox News talking head Tucker Carlson joined a rising chorus of conservative voices speaking out against plans by the administration of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump to exploit the death of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk to attack the First Amendment right to Freedom of Speech.

Trump's Attorney General, Pam Bondi, stated she plans to use the Department of Justice that she oversees to target anyone who engages in hate speech. Bondi falsely claimed the First Amendment includes a hate speech exception—something the Supreme Court has ruled on more than once.

Keep ReadingShow less