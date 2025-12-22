Skip to content

Jasmine Crockett Gives JD Vance Blunt Reality Check After He Tries To Mock Her 'Street Girl Persona'

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Just Shared An AI Image Of Himself As A Ripped Firefighter—And Was Promptly Roasted

Sam Altman speaking into a microphone with an American Flag in the background.
Andrew Harnik / Staff/Getty Images

Altman was showcasing the AI capabilities of ChatGPT on X when he shared an AI-generated photo of himself as a muscular firefighter—and it sparked instant mockery.

John Curtis
Dec 22, 2025
John Curtis
John Curtis
See Full Bio

To say that the rise of artificial intelligence, or AI for short, is a contentious issue would be a gross understatement.

In addition to the growing concern that AI will create job scarcity in almost every profession, recent studies have shown AI continues to leave a devastating carbon footprint. Its water usage alone surpassed the entirety of bottled water worldwide.

A recent executive order by President Donald Trump, essentially blocking states from enforcing their own AI laws, did very little to level people's fears.

Not surprisingly, one person who shows no concern about the world's growing dependence on AI is Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, the company behind AI chatbot ChatGPT.

In an effort to highlight ChatGPT's capabilities, Altman recently posted an AI-generated picture on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

While the picture was likely meant to be a bit of tongue-in-cheek holiday fun, the post ended up seeing the tech giant become a target for some almost vicious ridicule.

Altman initially posted to remind ChatGPT users of the chatbot's image-making skills:

Altman then apparently decided to give X Users a first-hand account of what ChatGPT is capable of, by sharing an AI-generated image of himself as a firefighter, donning the trademark helmet and coat, but conspicuously missing a shirt, and showcasing chiseled abdominal muscles, seemingly as part of a naughty calendar:

Behold:

@sama/X

While one guesses Altman intended this to be a harmless joke, many X users did find the image hilarious, though probably not in the way Altman hoped.

Many users expressed how seeing Sam Altman as a shirtless firefighter might very well have been the one thing they did NOT want for Christmas, with others finding the post anything but harmless, highlighting the amount of water and natural resources that were probably wasted on this photo:










Several people were amused that the calendar in the image wasn't accurate, making it a less-than-convincing pitch for ChatGPT:





Perhaps most amusingly, the official ChatGPT X page responded to the post by showing a "corrected" version of the picture, with Altman wearing a shirt:

Altman has come under a considerable amount of scrutiny for his lack of transparency and trustworthiness when it comes to developing his AI software.

His decision to use AI to make this picture—and share it publicly—hasn't seemed to have allayed any of those concerns.

One also hopes he doesn't use ChatGPT to schedule anything...

A man writing on paper with a pen
People Share Secrets From Their Jobs That Everyone Should Know

Bowen Yang attends the "Wicked: For Good!" New York premiere at David Geffen Hall in New York City.
Bowen Yang Shares Poignant Post Amid His Sudden Departure From 'SNL' After Seven Seasons

Donald Trump; Melania Trump
Trump Shares Bizarre Details About Melania's 'Panties' In TMI Rally Speech Rant

Screenshots from Victoria Paris's TikTok video
Homeowner Wows TikTok With The Quirky And Futuristic Features In Her 1970s Home

