Matt Damon's Daughter Just Dragged Him For How He Was Posing On The Red Carpet—And Ouch!

Firefighter Dubbed A Hero For Trying To Kick Down Gamer Neighbor's Door After Hearing His Cries For Help

Screenshots from Redditor dreamthorp's video
u/dreamthorp/Reddit

A firefighter is being hailed as a hero for jumping into action after he thought his gamer neighbor was in distress—but it turns out the gamer was just really into his ARC Raiders session.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJan 15, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Not many of us genuinely have a story that ends with a laugh and, "It was all just a big misunderstanding!"

But Redditor dreamthorp had quite the story of misunderstanding to share, based on his post in the "ARC_Raiders" subReddit.

According to his post, the Redditor was housesitting for a friend, and while staying there, he decided to play some ARC Raiders.

The Redditor apparently usually stays at work after hours to game, where he doesn't have to worry about how loudly he games—but while staying at the apartment, he yelled too loudly and drew the attention of his friend's next door neighbor.

Not only was he the Redditor's friend's next door neighbor, but he was also a trained firefighter.

When the firefighter heard what he thought were cries for help, he slowly approached the door, knocked, and asked if everyone inside was okay.

More cries for help were heard, prompting the firefighter to back up and run at the door to attempt to kick it in. According to the comments section, the Redditor was terrified by the two kicks the firefighter attempted, but he was able to answer the door before the firefighter could kick in the door or break it.

You can watch the Ring footage here:

Neighbor heard me yelling ‘help’ in Arc Raiders. Playback damaged because of kick.
byu/dreamthorp inARC_Raiders

Fellow Redditors applauded the firefighter for stepping in to help in what he thought was an emergency.

"I’m dying from this, but honestly, he’s a good person."

"I would definitely buy him something and tell him you appreciate that he was ready to help you. Maybe consider giving him a key next time if you get to know him." - MoneyPresentation807

"From his perspective, it’s so much easier to understand. He even knocks and says, 'Are y'all good?' And the response he gets is, 'Help! Somebody help me!'"

"I’m not a lawyer, but I believe everything this man did would be protected under a Good Samaritan law. He believed another person was in danger and needed help, and he offered that help." - Allanthia420

"I have to admit, that is pretty legit. Someone willing to kick in a door to save you, is looking out. Zero hesitation to save a life, is a good characteristic, in my opinion. These are the types of people you want to keep around." - dojo_shlom0

"That's a good man right there. Buy that man a beer and make a new friend." - Intelligent_Web_3887

"Aye, at least your neighbor is a real one." - PromiscuousPotato454

"Good dude there. Side note to this. This happened to Nick Mercs on stream a few weeks ago. He was screaming for help for so long. Some guy driving by and came to his window, LOL." - wREXTIN

"Bro, the guy is just in his sweats, not even got shoes on, and no hesitation, kicks down your door when he thinks you’re in trouble… Is this guy Batman or something?? What a cool dude." - dolphin37

"I mean, he knocked and asked if the guy was good and heard yet another cry for help. That’s a good person trying to help someone he thinks is in distress." - OstentatiousSock

"This is honestly why I told my neighbors I am a gamer. Every once in a while, they'll hear me yell at Arc or Rocket League or something. They know I'm having fun and are chill with it. Good on your neighbor for taking action when he thought it was needed!" - CockpitEnthusiast

"Bwahahahahahaha, this made me smile. Good neighbor right there. See you topside, Raider!" - jakobmkn

Though this turned out to be a misunderstood gaming experience, there are many people who have been in genuine danger, and the people around them turned away and chose not to help them.

This firefighter's abilities weren't needed at this moment, but it's reassuring that he was ready to help without hesitation if the need arose.

