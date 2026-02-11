Skip to content

Matthew Modine's Brutally Blunt Reaction To The 'Stranger Things' Finale Is Going Viral—And Yikes

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

MAGA Is Melting Down After Olympic Curler From Minnesota Speaks Out To Condemn ICE

Rich Ruohonen
David Berding/Getty Images

U.S. Olympic curler Rich Ruohonen, who is from Minnesota, spoke out at the Winter Olympics to condemn ICE's actions in his home state—and promptly sparked outrage from MAGA fans.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotFeb 11, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

Richard Ruohonen is a curler from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, about 18 minutes north of Minneapolis. At 54 years old, Ruohonen's first appearance at the Winter Olympics is historic as he's the oldest athlete to ever represent the United States.

He is a two-time national curling champion and a World Senior Curling Championship silver and bronze medalist, but his full-time profession is as a lawyer. Ruohonen is a six-time Minnesota Lawyer Attorney of the Year winner.

In 2001, Ruohonen served as curler Jason Larway's attorney when they filed a grievance with the United States Olympic Committee and the United States Curling Association over Larway's eligibility to compete at the 2001 United States Olympic Curling Trials—after mediation, Larway was able to compete.

Ruohonen is familiar with deescalation, mediation, and the law, so when he speaks about due process and constitutional rights, he's coming from a place of experience, not ignorance.

At the USA Curling press conference on Tuesday, Ruohonen stated:

"I'm proud to be here to represent Team USA, and to represent our country."
"But we'd be remiss if we didn't at least mention what's going on in Minnesota and what a tough time it's been for everybody. This stuff is happening right...right around where we live."

Six of the 11 athletes on the USA Curling team in Milano Cortina are from Minnesota.

"I am a lawyer, as you know, and we have a constitution, and it allows us freedom of press, freedom of speech, protects us from unreasonable searches and seizures, and makes it that we have to have probable cause to be pulled over."
"And what's happening in Minnesota is wrong. There's no shades of grey. It's clear."

You can see a clip of Ruohonen's comments here:

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem sent an estimated 3,000 poorly-trained Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to the Minneapolis-St. Paul area in retaliation for Democratic Governor Tim Walz running against Trump and JD Vance in the 2024 presidential campaign.

Since their arrival, agents have racially profiled, abducted, and harassed undocumented immigrants, documented immigrants, and U.S. citizens. In January, ICE agents shot and killed two American citizens, Renée Good and Alex Pretti.

Trump, Noem, Vance, and other members of the Trump administration then got caught misrepresenting the circumstances of the killings and the character of both Good and Pretti.

But not everyone wants to believe the evidence of their eyes and ears.

MAGA, like the snowflakes falling on the Winter Olympics, melted down over Ruohonen's statement.

@TheSilencer345/X


@5NYCCOM/X


@JerryNeff11/X


@WonkaMaga/X


@WallStreetMav/X


@BostonSportsHb/X

During the press conference, Ruohonen continued:

"I really love what's been happening there now with people coming out, showing the love, the compassion, integrity and respect for others that they don't know, and helping them out."
"And we love Minnesota for that."
"And I want to make it clear that we are out here, we love our country. We're playing for the U.S. We're playing for Team USA. And we're playing for each other, and we're playing for our family and our friends that sacrificed so much to be here today. And that doesn't change anything."

The first time Olympian concluded:

"Because what the Olympics means is excellence, respect, friendship, and we all, I think, exemplify that."
"And we are playing for the people of Minnesota and the people around the country who share those same values. That compassion, that love and that respect."

Compassion, love, and respect should be ideals people of good character aspire to.

Why MAGA values malice, hate, and disrespect is something members of that movement will need to ask themselves in the days, weeks, and years to come.

Latest News

Alyssa Liu with her gold medal before and after it broke
Trending

Olympians Are Speaking Out After Their Medals Keep Breaking—And It's A Big Yikes

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; Donald Trump
Political News

AOC Has Iconic Clapback After Trump Gripes That He Didn't Understand Bad Bunny's Halftime Show

Sturla Holm Laegreid
Trending

Olympic Biathlon Medalist Admits To Cheating On His Girlfriend In Bizarre Interview

Chappell Roan
Celebrities

Chappell Roan Announces She's Leaving Talent Agency After CEO Is Named In Epstein Files

More from News/political-news

Robert F Kennedy Jr.
C-SPAN

RFK Jr. Ripped After Giving Exteremely Telling Explanation For Why It's A 'Joy' To Work For Trump

Throughout his life, people who worked for or with MAGA Republican President Donald Trump got burned. Employees and contractors never got paid. Loyalty was repaid by being thrown under the bus to save his own skin.

The pattern continued into his public life. Members of Trump's first presidential administration were sacrificed and vilified to cover for Trump's failures and incompetence.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Piers Morgan and Megyn Kelly
Piers Morgan Uncensored

Megyn Kelly Claims 'Football Is Ours!' In Epic Tantrum Over Bad Bunny's Halftime Show

Far-right pundit Megyn Kelly had people shaking their heads after she threw a bonkers tantrum over Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show performance, declaring that "football is ours!" and that the Puerto Rican rapper performing in Spanish was “a middle finger to the rest of America.”

The rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, delivered a largely Spanish-language show that has been hailed as a "love letter to Puerto Rico" and that drew from his latest album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, which won the Grammy for Album of the Year just a week ago.

Keep ReadingShow less
JB Pritzker; Donald Trump
Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images; Alex Wong/Getty Images

JB Pritzker Trolls Trump Hard By Hilariously Redacting White House Memo Urging Republicans Not To Panic

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker trolled President Donald Trump after the White House sent a memo to Republicans urging them not to panic ahead of the release of official economic data, which critics have accused officials of delaying to obscure the scope of the country''s economic downturn.

Layoffs surged in January, climbing to 108,435—the highest monthly total since 2009 and an increase of roughly 118 percent compared with the same time last year.

Keep ReadingShow less
Red and white cake that says, 'I am divorcing you' in frosting
Photo by Charlota Blunarova on Unsplash

People Describe The Fastest Divorces They've Ever Seen

"Happily Ever After" is a beautiful sentiment, but it's not the destiny for every couple.

In fact, some couples break up so quickly after getting married that some people wonder whether the happy couple married for love... or for a party.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @glammy1217's TikTok video
@glammy1217/TikTok

Woman's Glowing Review Of Cream Cheese Goes Viral—But Not Because Of The Cream Cheese

Sometimes we come across something that's so good, and so much better than any other product of its kind, we just have to share it with the internet. We did the work to find it, so why not save other people the time?

That was exactly Tiktoker Janet Marie's intention when she shared a glowing recommendation of Temptee cream cheese, which she claimed was perfectly creamy and delicious, especially when compared with what's often smeared on bagels and slices of toast at restaurants and coffee shops.

Keep ReadingShow less