People Describe The Fastest Divorces They've Ever Seen

"Happily Ever After" is a beautiful sentiment, but it's not the destiny for every couple.

In fact, some couples break up so quickly after getting married that some people wonder whether the happy couple married for love... or for a party.

Curious, Redditor GoatBlue03 asked:

"What is the fastest divorce you've ever seen?"

Vacation Plans

"A friend of a friend had a destination wedding in Hawaii and divorced within a week of returning. Apparently, they had a series of huge fights BEFORE the wedding but didn't want to cancel and ruin everybody's plans."

- Complete-Lack-7740

"How thoughtful of them."

- RequirementRound25

Not Going To Last

"My youngest brother. He got married on Saturday, went on a four-day honeymoon, got back on Wednesday evening, and filed for divorce on Thursday. Everyone knew it would not last. They even got in a fight at the wedding reception!"

- kijim

"I bet Uncle Ricky was like, 'Okay, did anybody have Thursday?'"

- Confident-Mix1243

Not For Them

"My friend's mom and stepdad dated for 15 years. He thought they would never get married, but they showed up at the courthouse on a Friday afternoon to get the license."

"She was waiting on Monday for us to open, inquiring about how to get a divorce."

"I think they got an annulment, and after that, they moved back in together."

- raisingheckwithtrees

"But... why?"

- hokageace

"Marriage does crazy things to you. I have an uncle who was married once and swore it off completely."

"He's been with my 'aunt' for almost 30 years without marriage. At this point, they might as well be, but they're convinced that the second they go down that route, it'll go bad."

"Maybe it's the idea that divorce sucks, but if you're not married, you can just break up."

- deusmilitus

Overcompensating For Something

"My stepbrother had a beautiful wedding. I think he said they spent like 30 to 40K on everything. Neither he nor his wife was rich. They were extremely middle-class."

"Long story short, she left him in about 10 months because she found out he was doing drugs."

- Churro_de_Choco

"I heard an NPR interview with a wedding planner. She said she had lost business because she told some couples they needed to plan a marriage, not a wedding. It was clear to everyone but them that they should not be together."

"I worked in Grand Lake, Colorado. It is a tourist town and pretty much shuts down after Labor Day. There is an old resort on a mountain that overlooks the valley and lake."

"I was at a diner one morning, and a guy was sitting by me. The cook came out and asked if he had the motel buttoned up."

"The guy said, 'Well, we are not open to the public. We are hosting a wedding, and they rented the whole place, all of it. They brought in 20K in flowers alone. They rented all the boats and horses by the lake and have hot air balloon rides scheduled. All free to the guests."

"I had to wonder if it would last or if they were covering for something."

- RequirementRound25

Gift-Baiting

"Honestly, this still blows my mind."

"Some guy I worked with had a kid with his girlfriend. A year or so later, they got married. It was a proper wedding with friends and family."

"The next morning, they put a Facebook post up, saying that they’ve decided not to stay together and were separating."

"They've since divorced."

- Wrong_Computer_5197

"A day is so short to the point that it looks like a scam to get wedding gifts."

- SquisherX

"Similar timing! My sister was in a wedding where the groom decided to revisit his old drug habits with the Best Man on his wedding day."

"When the wife woke up the next morning, the husband was unresponsive. She called 911, and the husband was wheeled out on a gurney in front of the wedding guests who were waiting to go to breakfast."

"The groom survived a heart attack, and the Father of the Bride, who paid for everything, said his daughter didn’t have to pay him back if she ended the marriage, and she agreed."

"The guests were unanimously supportive of the bride keeping everyone’s gifts (mostly cash/checks) for a fresh start."

- 77Columbus

Mom-To-Be

"My father and I were on a 20-acre working ranch. After my mother passed, I think he wanted to make sure that I had a mother, so he married pretty quickly, and she moved in."

"I was around six years old, so I don't remember much, but from what I was told by my grandparents, as soon as she was expected to do work on the ranch, she divorced him. I was told it lasted about two weeks."

- ezmonet

"I dated a widower guy for a month before I realized he was desperate to get a new mom for his kids. Not because he was worried about them growing up without one, but just because he was stressed raising the kids by himself. He hated the schedule, dealing with the grandparents, everything."

- Ocean_Soapian

"I've heard this happen a lot, and it blows my mind. I'm a widow, and I was so concerned about making it clear that my new boyfriend wasn't a replacement dad. It's been seven years now, and we're married. My child has adopted him as a father, but it was never forced or rushed, as I thought that would be really harmful for a bereaved child."

- Hefty_Peanut

Not Who They Thought They Were

"My cousin got married and found out she was pregnant within a week. Her husband said he wasn’t ready to be a dad yet, and they got the marriage annulled. I was told they planned for kids, but he literally just didn’t want to have them that soon."

"She had the baby and remarried. The ex-husband has never met the kid."

"Another cousin married a guy, and he completely took off his mask after the wedding. He stopped working, stopped doing anything around the house, and then started being mean, and worse."

"She found out he had a bunch of secrets, including legal trouble in another state. I wanna say it took about six months until the divorce was final because he kept trying to delay the next steps."

- kyohanson

Money Matters

"Three weeks. My brother's third bride found out on the wedding night that he had no money and that my father owned his house, car, etc..."

"She ended up in jail that night for hitting my brother."

"I did the pictures for the wedding because it was his third wedding. Low budget. I put together a photo album for the family with her mugshot as the last picture."

- sxdx90

"I went to a wedding where the groom's mother got up during her speech and said that the bride and her family should know that all the money is hers, NOT HER SON'S."

"They are still together, and people laughed it off, but as a guest, it was very unexpected to hear during the speech. We couldn't decide if it was a woman trying to warn another woman before she got in too deep or if it was a mother-in-law's last-ditch effort to send the bride packing."

- lostkarma4anonymity

Once A Cheater

"My cousin cheated on her husband almost from day one (found out she'd been cheating before the wedding and resumed right after the honeymoon), and they separated after three months, divorce was official three days short of five months."

- SaveFerrisBrother

"I was in the Air Force and lived in the dorms. I had a roommate who was dating a woman, he was rarely in our room, even at night."

"Suddenly, he was there every night, and I asked him if he had broken up with her. He told me that she was on leave and in California, marrying a sailor she had been engaged to for some time."

"When she got back about ten days later, my roomie and her took up where they left off."

- RequirementRound25

"I don’t get why people like this choose to get married... You cant keep your pants on for even a day... like, just live a happy wild single person life."

- emptytellown

Quick Turnaround Time

"My cousin. Got married mid-June, when we visited for the July Fourth holiday, he had moved out. She told us that he got mad at her during the wedding, never slept in the house again, and filed for divorce. She literally dated him for years, and after their wedding, never spoke to him again."

- RepresentativeDot521

"Did she say what he got mad at her for?"

- Ocean_Soapian

"She didn’t. She acted like it was no big deal that they had been married for 14 days. I will say that during her wedding reception, the groomsmen kept making toasts about how they’d all dated her before. And his family was quite embarrassed. His mother actually walked out. But it’s not like he didn’t know. It was tragic."

- RepresentativeDot521



Unforgivable Debt

"About six months. One of my Marines from my second command."

"By all appearances, his marriage was pretty solid. I had become fast friends with the dude and had gone over to their place several times, to the point that I even stored my stuff and my car at their house during our deployment."

"Anyway, like three months into deployment, I'm out on the smoke pit, and he's introducing me to this girl he's got a thing for, and she was sweet on him, too. I asked him about it later, and turns out that not only had he and his wife married like right before I got to the unit, but that she had served him divorce papers literally the week we were leaving for our deployment."

"I didn't find out more until we got back from deployment, and I went to pick my stuff up. Turns out the dude was generally pretty s**t behind the scenes (not abusive, just a messy person) and had 175 THOUSAND DOLLARS in debt, and he wasn't even old enough to legally drink yet, so the lady left his a** and his issues."

"Second fastest was also the military. One of my childhood friends had joined the Navy a couple of years after me, and she met some dude in 'A' school, and they hit it off real fast and real hard."

"She even asked me for advice, and while I recommended waiting, they were still married shortly after leaving 'A' school (which at the time was about 14 weeks). They had a kid together and divorced within a year. About 14 months altogether from meeting to divorce."

- S213

Cheater, Cheater

"Mine. He cheated on me after nine months of marriage."

"I found her clothing in my laundry basket, and it was part of her work uniform, so I knew who she was."

"She was a mutual friend. I took that b***h out for her birthday."

"It worked out great, though, because I have been married to the man of my dreams for almost 20 years."

- lizzyq8812

"Mine, as well. Less than six months into our marriage, he admitted to cheating on me since before the wedding with dozens of randoms off Grindr. I kicked him out the same night."

"The time from marriage to annulment was about 10 months. And now I’m with the love of my life, who I might’ve never found otherwise."

- stardenia

Happily... Two Weeks After

"Some years ago, my best friend took me as his plus-one to the wedding of his childhood best friend, Jane. Jane and her new husband had been together for years, owned a house together, etc. Great wedding, gorgeous ceremony, fun reception. Their vows were quite beautiful."

"Two months later, I was with my best friend out at the bar when he was like, 'Oh no, don't look over at that table.'"

"Of course I looked, but I didn't recognize who was sitting there. My friend was like, 'That's Jane's ex-husband. Remember? We were at their wedding.'"

"I was like, '...EX-husband? But like... that was two months ago?'"

"Apparently, they broke up a few weeks after the wedding. I don't know why."

- cherrycocktail20

Projection At Its Finest

"Someone I know got married out of pettiness to prove to people their engagement was legit. They had been engaged for three years, separated due to possible infidelity, and then immediately got back together and married."

'Cue exactly one year later to the date of their anniversary: divorced due to actual infidelity… on both sides."

- Chaos_Ice

Holding Boundaries

"I know a couple who broke up at the reception."

"He smashed the cake in her face, and she turned around and said, 'Forget it; I want to break up.'"

"The marriage certificate/license wasn't even filed yet, so I'm not sure if they needed a divorce, annulment, or what, but that was it."

- Rich_Confusion3996

"I’ve seen videos of people who said that they told their partner seriously beforehand, 'Do not smash cake in my face at the wedding,' and the guy does it anyway as some kind of humiliation ritual, and she immediately walks out. And honestly? Valid."

"Either both parties are happy to do it, or it shouldn’t happen."

- amarg19





Relationships can last through all sorts of hurdles, but they can end over the smallest reasons as well. It's clear that these relationships weren't meant to be fairy-tale examples. From hidden debt to infidelity, it's a wonder these couples made it down the aisle.