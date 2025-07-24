Skip to content

JFK's Grandson Slams GOP

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

'South Park' Epically Skewered Trump And Paramount In Their Season Premiere—And We're Grabbing The Popcorn

Screenshot from "South Park" of Satan and Donald Trump in bed together
Comedy Central

The animated show kicked off its 27th season by taking aim at President Trump and his "teeny tiny" manhood, as well as parent company Paramount+ over their 60 Minutes settlement and the cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJul 24, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

After two years, season 27 of South Park premiered on Wednesday and featured more of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump than most people ever want to see. The 79-year-old POTUS, his attempts to dodge his promise to release the Epstein files, and his frivolous lawsuits—as well as the parties that pay him off—were skewered by creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

Longtime fans of the show will be disappointed to learn Satan—yes, King of Hell Satan—has gone back to another man who's no good for him. Satan left Saddam Hussein—an abusive and manipulative partner—with the help of Kenny in the movie South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut. After his relationship with gentle, caring Chris ended, Satan has gone back to another narcissistic liar—Donald Trump.

The season premiere titled "Sermon on the Mount" features both AI-generated "live action" Trump and an animated version that uses a still photo of Trump's head, just as they did to depict Saddam Hussein.

The voice that was used for Hussein is also used for Trump. Also like Hussein, Trump is seen in bed with Satan.

  @meidastouch.com/Bluesky


 

  r/MarkMyWords/Reddit

Throughout the episode, Trump's animated—and later AI—alleged micropenis is on full display.

In one scene, Trump walks through a White House filled with phallic portraits of himself and comes upon a painter at work on a nude portrait.

  Comedy Central

When asked why his manhood is so small, the painter replies it's what was in the photo he was given. Trump orders him taken away.

The bit is a likely nod to Trump's reaction to his portrait on display in South Park's and the series creators' home state of Colorado.

*Warning: Animated nudity

 

Some scenes from the episode—without the naughty bits—as well as a brief synopsis can be seen here:

   youtu.be  

 

Uncensored clips can be viewed on Bluesky, TikTok, Instagram, or YouTube.

The episode also tackles CBS's decision to cancel The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. CBS parent company Paramount recently inked a deal with Parker and Stone worth $1.5 billion for the streaming rights to South Park.

But it was their $16 million deal to pay off a Trump nuisance lawsuit against CBS and 60 Minutes—largely mocked as a bribe or coercion to get FCC approval for a Paramount/Skydance deal—that got into the season premiere episode.

Animated Trump sues the town of South Park for making fun of him. The town pays a settlement and is forced to do pro-Trump PSAs.

 

An aspect of the real life deals that media companies, universities, and law firms made with Trump was that in addition to payouts, certain accommodations or future favors were required, which fueled speculation that nixing Colbert's show was part of Trump's deal with Paramount.

  @AlexYoung/X

 

While the humor of Parker and Stone may not be everyone's cup of tea, the episode got high marks on Reddit.

Although some thought a lawsuit might be coming after the ketchup is cleaned off the White House walls.

  r/MarkMyWords/Reddit

 

  r/MarkMyWords/Reddit

 


 

  r/MarkMyWords/Reddit

 

And some worried about Satan's reputation.

 

  r/MarkMyWords/Reddit

Speaking of PSAs, the episode touched on the controversy over the depiction of religious figures and the Jesus PSAs during the Super Bowl. The spots, which featured the catchphrase "He gets us," were used to promote a Christian website.

Critics said the money could have been better spent helping people.

The end of the South Park episode ended with a Trump PSA very similar to some of the ones used to promote Jesus.

  r/MarkMyWords/Reddit

The ad featured the AI CGI-generated live-action version of Trump. It opened on a desert through which the POTUS is trudging.

A voiceover asked:

"Who walked through the desert for you? Who survived the wilderness and gave the ultimate sacrifice?"
"When things heat up, who will deliver us from temptation? Donald J Trump."
"No matter how hot it gets, he’s not afraid to fight for America. With conviction, discipline and trust in God, he survived the desert."

Meanwhile, an overheated Trump stripped naked and eventually collapsed on the ground.

  @republicansagainsttrump/Instagram

Trump's alleged micropenis then made another appearance to say, "I'm Donald J. Trump and I endorse this message."

At the end, the voiceover said:

"Trump: His penis is teeny tiny. But his love for us is large."

The screen went to black and the words "He Gets Us. All Of Us." and the website HeTrumpedUs.com appears on the screen.

You can watch the uncensored PSA on Instagram or YouTube.

Paramount claimed its settlement with Trump didn't include obligations to produce PSAs, but Trump stated he is "anticipating" $20 million worth of ads and PSAs over and above the $16 million he already received once Skydance's pending acquisition of Paramount is approved by Trump's FCC.

We know where Paramount/Skydance can get a Trump PSA that's already completed.

Latest News

Phillie Phanatic; Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot
Trending

The Phillies Mascot Just Recreated The Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal—And It's Comedy Gold

Wide shot of a mansion with fancy, black convertible parked out front.
Editorial Staff

People Share Dark Secrets About Working For The Ultra-Wealthy

The clacker B1 Battle Droids
Trending

Robots labeled 'Star Wars' slur

Red 'For Hire' sign
Trending

The Most Unprofessional Things People's Coworkers Did That Got Them Instantly Fired

More from News/political-news

Elon Musk
Tom Brenner For The Washington Post via Getty Images

Elon Musk Just Revealed Who He Based One Of His New AI Anime 'Companions' On—And It's Pure Cringe

Another day, another announcement by tech billionaire Elon Musk that makes one shudder on the inside.

This time, it's the "companions" of Elon Musk's AI business xAI. The AI companion bots were just made public, and now Musk has disclosed how one of the characters was inspired, which made everyone cringe at his choices.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne
Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Sharon Osbourne Responds To Heartfelt Tribute For Ozzy Osbourne After His Death At 76

It's the end of an era: Black Sabbath rockstar Ozzy Osbourne has passed at the age of 76.

John Michael "Ozzy" Osbourne was known for his work as a singer, songwriter, and entertainer, after rising to fame in the 1970s and never coming back down. He began as the lead singer for Black Sabbath, where he became known as the "Prince of Darkness," and he went on to cut solo records and make countless media appearances, from stage to film.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bernice King Has Iconic Reaction After Trump Administration Releases MLK Files
Nykieria Chaney/Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Bernice King Has Iconic Reaction After Trump Administration Releases MLK Files

Bernice King, the daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. had some choice words for the president after his attempt to make headlines off her father's legacy.

The Trump Administration recently released documents surrounding the 1968 assassination of Dr. King that are purported to demystify the circumstances surrounding his death.

Keep ReadingShow less
A line of busts along bookshelves of ancient books
book lot on black wooden shelf
Photo by Giammarco Boscaro on Unsplash

Bizarre Bits Of History That Sound Made Up But Are 100% Real

We all have our favorite "legends" in history that we sometimes wish were true.

The Loch Ness Monster, Anastasia Romanoff's supposed escape and survival, that Paul McCartney isn't who he appears to be.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sesame Street Muppets
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

'Sesame Street' Shares Heartbreaking Post After Trump Cuts PBS Funding—And We're Sobbing

Last week, the House of Representatives approved a Trump administration-proposed effort to rescind $1.1 billion in previously allocated funds for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), cutting all federal support for National Public Radio (NPR), Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), and all of their member stations.

Previously allocated means the funds were approved in a prior budget proposal, effectively emptying the CPB's coffers. The House vote was 216-213, with all Democrats voting against the cuts and all but two Republicans voting for them.

Keep ReadingShow less