Skip to content

Trump Dragged After Giving Unlikely Reason Why He Doesn't Like The Term 'Artificial Intelligence'

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Pro-Choice Senator Sparks Outrage After Admitting Vote To Confirm Anti-Abortion Judge Was 'A Mistake'

Angus King
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Pro-choice Independent Maine Senator Angus King sparked confusion after he voted to confirm conservative judge Josh Divine despite Divine's long history of fighting against abortion rights—and now he claims it was "a mistake" after he took MAGA Senator Josh Hawley's "advice."

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJul 25, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

Maine independent Senator Angus King voted Tuesday to confirm a Christian nationalist solicitor general from Missouri, Josh Divine, to a lifetime appointment as a federal judge in his home state.

King, a staunch pro-choice advocate throughout his time in the Senate, said on Thursday his vote was "a mistake."

King's vote wasn't decisive as Senate Republicans—including Maine's other Senator Susan Collins—voted unanimously to approve Divine. Collins claims to be pro-choice, but has consistently voted along party lines for years.

King, like Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, is an independent who caucuses with Democrats.

He's built a reputation for being a consistent, reliable defender of reproductive rights, which led many to question why he voted to confirm Divine, a Christian nationalist conservative with a long record of litigation against reproductive freedom.

Divine, who once stated that Christians are "obligated ethically to impose their beliefs on others," was instrumental in defending Missouri's near total abortion ban and the state's attempt to restrict access to reproductive medication.

King told the Huffington Post he based his vote on a recommendation made by Missouri MAGA Republican Senator Josh Hawley, saying:

"I took Josh Hawley’s advice."
"In retrospect, I think it was a mistake, from what I’ve learned about Mr. Divine since. But sometimes, you rely on your colleagues."


  @girinero/Bluesky


   ‪@siarapita/Bluesky‬


  @mmasnick/Bluesky


  @ann1ebee/Bluesky

Divine worked for Senator Hawley when Hawley was the Missouri attorney general.

King is getting hammered by his constituents.

Maine has consistently supported access to reproductive healthcare at the state level.

  The Bangor Daily News/Facebook


  The Bangor Daily News/Facebook


  The Bangor Daily News/Facebook


  The Bangor Daily News/Facebook


  The Bangor Daily News/Facebook


  The Bangor Daily News/Facebook


  The Bangor Daily News/Facebook

As one constituent stated, hopefully this error proves to be an aberration and not a sign of King having a change in position, disregarding the right to reproductive choice for all.

Latest News

Jack Schlossberg; Melania Trump
Political News

JFK's Grandson Slams GOP

Donald Trump
Political News

Trump Hit With Epic Math Lesson After Making Absurd Claim About Lowering Drug Prices

Kim Kardashian
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian Just Showed Off An Impossibly Tight Outfit—And Fans Wonder How She Can Even Breathe

Phillie Phanatic; Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot
Trending

The Phillies Mascot Just Recreated The Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal—And It's Comedy Gold

More from News/political-news

Wide shot of a mansion with fancy, black convertible parked out front.

People Share Dark Secrets About Working For The Ultra-Wealthy

Some say that being filthy rich isn't all it's cracked up to be.

Sometimes, it's just filthy.

Keep ReadingShow less
The clacker B1 Battle Droids
Disney/LucasFilm

Robots labeled 'Star Wars' slur

Artificial Intelligence and robots can thank the droids from Star Wars for the internet-appropriated slur “clanker,” which has been used to insult real-world technology as automation slowly creeps into and takes over daily life.

According to Wookieepedia (yeah, I went there), the word “clanker” was first used as a slang term because the joints of the droids would, well, clank against their metal bodies.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot from "South Park" of Satan and Donald Trump in bed together
Comedy Central

'South Park' Epically Skewered Trump And Paramount In Their Season Premiere—And We're Grabbing The Popcorn

After two years, season 27 of South Park premiered on Wednesday and featured more of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump than most people ever want to see. The 79-year-old POTUS, his attempts to dodge his promise to release the Epstein files, and his frivolous lawsuits—as well as the parties that pay him off—were skewered by creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

Longtime fans of the show will be disappointed to learn Satan—yes, King of Hell Satan—has gone back to another man who's no good for him. Satan left Saddam Hussein—an abusive and manipulative partner—with the help of Kenny in the movie South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut. After his relationship with gentle, caring Chris ended, Satan has gone back to another narcissistic liar—Donald Trump.

Keep ReadingShow less
Red 'For Hire' sign
Photo by Clem Onojeghuo on Unsplash

The Most Unprofessional Things People's Coworkers Did That Got Them Instantly Fired

Whether it was during the training window or later in our profession, we've all made mistakes at work, some bigger than others.

But there are some mistakes that are so bad, you'd immediately get fired, no questions asked.

Keep ReadingShow less
Elon Musk
Tom Brenner For The Washington Post via Getty Images

Elon Musk Just Revealed Who He Based One Of His New AI Anime 'Companions' On—And It's Pure Cringe

Another day, another announcement by tech billionaire Elon Musk that makes one shudder on the inside.

This time, it's the "companions" of Elon Musk's AI business xAI. The AI companion bots were just made public, and now Musk has disclosed how one of the characters was inspired, which made everyone cringe at his choices.

Keep ReadingShow less