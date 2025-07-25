Pro-Choice Senator Sparks Outrage After Admitting Vote To Confirm Anti-Abortion Judge Was 'A Mistake'

Maine independent Senator Angus King voted Tuesday to confirm a Christian nationalist solicitor general from Missouri, Josh Divine, to a lifetime appointment as a federal judge in his home state.
King, a staunch pro-choice advocate throughout his time in the Senate, said on Thursday his vote was "a mistake."
King's vote wasn't decisive as Senate Republicans—including Maine's other Senator Susan Collins—voted unanimously to approve Divine. Collins claims to be pro-choice, but has consistently voted along party lines for years.
King, like Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, is an independent who caucuses with Democrats.
He's built a reputation for being a consistent, reliable defender of reproductive rights, which led many to question why he voted to confirm Divine, a Christian nationalist conservative with a long record of litigation against reproductive freedom.
Divine, who once stated that Christians are "obligated ethically to impose their beliefs on others," was instrumental in defending Missouri's near total abortion ban and the state's attempt to restrict access to reproductive medication.
King told the Huffington Post he based his vote on a recommendation made by Missouri MAGA Republican Senator Josh Hawley, saying:
"I took Josh Hawley’s advice."
"In retrospect, I think it was a mistake, from what I’ve learned about Mr. Divine since. But sometimes, you rely on your colleagues."
@girinero/Bluesky
@siarapita/Bluesky
@mmasnick/Bluesky
@ann1ebee/Bluesky
Divine worked for Senator Hawley when Hawley was the Missouri attorney general.
King is getting hammered by his constituents.
Maine has consistently supported access to reproductive healthcare at the state level.
The Bangor Daily News/Facebook
The Bangor Daily News/Facebook
The Bangor Daily News/Facebook
The Bangor Daily News/Facebook
The Bangor Daily News/Facebook
The Bangor Daily News/Facebook
The Bangor Daily News/Facebook
As one constituent stated, hopefully this error proves to be an aberration and not a sign of King having a change in position, disregarding the right to reproductive choice for all.