Trump Dragged After Giving Unlikely Reason Why He Doesn't Like The Term 'Artificial Intelligence'

Pro-Choice Senator Sparks Outrage After Admitting Vote To Confirm Anti-Abortion Judge Was 'A Mistake'

While attending an AI summit on Wednesday, President Trump commented that he doesn't "like" the term "artificial intelligence"—and his reasoning has people rolling their eyes.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJul 25, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump was in attendance at an artificial intelligence summit on Wednesday. During a speech at the event, he revealed he dislikes artificial intelligence.

Well, the term for the technology at least. Trump seems to love posting AI-generated videos of himself as a golden idol and his adversaries being arrested.

Although that may have changed after he saw the Trump PSA South Park created for him.

During his speech, Trump told the AI industry crowd in attendance:

"Around the globe everyone is talking about artificial intelligence. I find that too artificial, I can’t stand it. I don’t even like the name."

You can watch the moment here:

Trump continued:

"You know, I don’t like anything that’s artificial, so could we straighten that out please? We should change the name."
"I actually mean that—I don’t like the name 'artificial' anything."

So what's Trump's suggestion?

"It’s not artificial. It’s genius. It’s pure genius."

It's unclear if Trump wants AI called genius intelligence, pure genius intelligence, or just pure genius.

But people found his rambling speech less than genius.

 


 


  @Obiecat/X


 
 

Many pointed out the absurdity of Diet Coke guzzling and fast food gobbling Trump claiming to dislike anything artificial.


 

The same concerns about Trump's mental capacity were raised when he held one of his signing performances at the summit.

Many argued Trump has no idea what he's signing, referring to Trump’s unsubstantiated autopen accusations against former Democratic President Joe Biden.


 


 


  @SocomRaiders/X

Trump also claimed the United States was the inventor of all technology, regardless of its true origin or the contributions of foreign citizens or immigrants.

He also declared American AI will be as ignorant and bigoted as he is.


No ‘woke AI’ in Washington, Trump says as he launches American AI action plan

[image or embed]
— Jon Cooper (@joncooper-us.bsky.social) July 24, 2025 at 9:53 AM

Trump's new name for AI—whatever it is—will probably catch on as well as his name for the Gulf of Mexico.

His most loyal fans will use it, while the rest of the world just ignores his latest whim.

