Trump Dragged After Giving Unlikely Reason Why He Doesn't Like The Term 'Artificial Intelligence'

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump was in attendance at an artificial intelligence summit on Wednesday. During a speech at the event, he revealed he dislikes artificial intelligence.
Well, the term for the technology at least. Trump seems to love posting AI-generated videos of himself as a golden idol and his adversaries being arrested.
Although that may have changed after he saw the Trump PSA South Park created for him.
During his speech, Trump told the AI industry crowd in attendance:
"Around the globe everyone is talking about artificial intelligence. I find that too artificial, I can’t stand it. I don’t even like the name."
You can watch the moment here:
Trump continued:
"You know, I don’t like anything that’s artificial, so could we straighten that out please? We should change the name."
"I actually mean that—I don’t like the name 'artificial' anything."
So what's Trump's suggestion?
"It’s not artificial. It’s genius. It’s pure genius."
It's unclear if Trump wants AI called genius intelligence, pure genius intelligence, or just pure genius.
But people found his rambling speech less than genius.
Many pointed out the absurdity of Diet Coke guzzling and fast food gobbling Trump claiming to dislike anything artificial.
The same concerns about Trump's mental capacity were raised when he held one of his signing performances at the summit.
Many argued Trump has no idea what he's signing, referring to Trump’s unsubstantiated autopen accusations against former Democratic President Joe Biden.
Trump also claimed the United States was the inventor of all technology, regardless of its true origin or the contributions of foreign citizens or immigrants.
He also declared American AI will be as ignorant and bigoted as he is.
No 'woke AI' in Washington, Trump says as he launches American AI action plan
Trump's new name for AI—whatever it is—will probably catch on as well as his name for the Gulf of Mexico.
His most loyal fans will use it, while the rest of the world just ignores his latest whim.