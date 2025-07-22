Skip to content

Mehdi Hasan Epically Schools Far-Right Conservative Who Claims Immigrants Aren't Americans—Except Her Parents

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Latest News

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Trending

RFK Jr. slammed for hiking outfit

Jeff Daniels; Donald Trump
Political News

Jeff Daniels Explains Everything Americans Have Lost By Electing Trump In Spot-On Rant

Ilona Maher; Kate Moss
Celebrities

Ilona Maher shuts down Moss quote

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes
LGBTQ

Chris Hughes Just Gave A Super NSFW Glimpse Into His Relationship With JoJo Siwa—And Fans Are Horrified

More from People/donald-trump

Malcolm-Jamal Warner; The Producer with Liz
Randy Shropshire/Variety via Getty Images; Magic School Bus/PBS

PBS Kids Shares Poignant Tribute To 'Magic School Bus' Star Malcolm-Jamal Warner After His Death

On Monday, the world learned actor, poet, and Grammy-winning musician Malcolm-Jamal Warner had died the day before while on a family vacation in Costa Rica. Warner drowned in the ocean after being caught in a rip tide.

Tributes soon poured in, and among them was one from a program that many people may not have associated with Warner, but kids who grew up with Ms. Frizzle and the kids on The Magic School Bus would recognize.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump Jr.; Barack Obama; JD Vance
Alex Wong/Getty Images (left and center); Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Don Jr. Dragged After Sharing Anti-Obama Meme That Mocks JD Vance Too

Donald Trump Jr. was dragged online after sharing a meme of former President Barack Obama superimposed over O.J. Simpson's face during his infamous police chase that also showed a meme-ified version of Vice President JD Vance—another distraction from the White House amid its refusal to release the Epstein files.

Trump Jr.—who simply shared a few "laughing" emojis above the image—posted the image as the far-right amplifies its call for Obama's swift arrest. In fact, Trump Jr.'s own father, President Donald Trump, had earlier posted an AI-generated video showing Obama getting arrested by FBI agents.

Keep ReadingShow less
Doug Burgum
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Secretary Of The Interior's Expression During Fox News Interview About Alcatraz Has The Internet Howling

Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum had social media users howling when the expression he gave during a Fox News interview went viral shortly after touring Alcatraz alongside Attorney General Pam Bondi amid President Donald Trump's call for the infamous prison to be reopened.

A former prison located on a small island of the same name just off the coast of San Francisco, Alcatraz once held some of the country’s most notorious criminals and was considered one of the most secure facilities of its time. Trump recently declared he wants to reopen Alcatraz as a prison "to house America’s most ruthless and violent Offenders."

Keep ReadingShow less
A pair of hands pulling money out of a wallet
person getting 1 U.S. dollar banknote in wallet
Photo by Allef Vinicius on Unsplash

'Normal' Money Habits That Actually Ruin People Financially

Everyone has a different way of managing their finances.

With some people being a bit more responsible than others.

Keep ReadingShow less
Is Severance’s Adam Scott the next Michael Scott?
"Severance" Apple TV+; "The Office" NBC

Fans Spot 'Severance' Costume Similarities To 'The Office'

Are the characters from Severance getting fashion advice from The Office?

According to some social media sleuths, the costumes from the Apple TV series closely resemble those worn by Pam Beesly and Dwight Schrute in NBC's mockumentary series.

Keep ReadingShow less