Glass Beer Bottle Designed For Drinking At The Beach Has Everyone Making The Same NSFW Joke

Innovation solves all kinds of problems and is part of what keeps life interesting, but just because something seems like a good idea doesn't mean it is!

Case in point, a newly redesigned beer bottle in Japan that is meant to revolutionize beer-drinking at the beach.

Japanese product designer Kenji Abe unveiled his new glass beer bottle that's specifically designed to be stuck in the sand—no more tipping and ending up with beach in your beer!

There's just one problem: It looks like... well, see for yourself:

That bottom part of the bottle sure is uhhhhhhh...conveniently rounded, let's say!

Abe explained it thusly:

“...Bringing a table to the sandy beach is challenging, and it is difficult to find a flat surface to place your bottle of beer."

"Hence, the artist conceived this work, evoking the desire to stick a glass bottle of beer into the sand."

"Users can fully enjoy the sea, sandy beach, and blue sky with this work, enhancing the beach beer-drinking experience.”

Okay sure, whatever you say, but the internet all saw something else in the bottle's design.

Basically that the bottle is perfectly designed to be shoved where the sun don't shine, if you will.

But who would do such a thing, right? LOL, you sweet summer child, ER staffs have long regaled the internet with tails, er, tales of people sticking all manner of things up the back passageway and then having to have them surgically removed.

You think REGULAR beer bottles weren't on those lists, let alone one like this that seems designed specifically for the purpose?! Be serious.

Whether or not the threat is real, it is pretty much the ONLY thing the internet thought of from the moment the beer bottle design dropped.





























Anyway, congratulations on the viral design, Mr. Abe, even if it is viral for all the wrong reasons.