Skip to content

Chris Hughes Just Gave A Super NSFW Glimpse Into His Relationship With JoJo Siwa—And Fans Are Horrified

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Glass Beer Bottle Designed For Drinking At The Beach Has Everyone Making The Same NSFW Joke

People with beer at the beach
courtneyk/Getty Images

Japanese product designer Kenji Abe recently unveiled a glass beer bottle that's designed to be stuck in the sand—but the internet is concerned that it will be used for other purposes.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyJul 22, 2025
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

Innovation solves all kinds of problems and is part of what keeps life interesting, but just because something seems like a good idea doesn't mean it is!

Case in point, a newly redesigned beer bottle in Japan that is meant to revolutionize beer-drinking at the beach.

Japanese product designer Kenji Abe unveiled his new glass beer bottle that's specifically designed to be stuck in the sand—no more tipping and ending up with beach in your beer!

There's just one problem: It looks like... well, see for yourself:

That bottom part of the bottle sure is uhhhhhhh...conveniently rounded, let's say!

Abe explained it thusly:

“...Bringing a table to the sandy beach is challenging, and it is difficult to find a flat surface to place your bottle of beer."
"Hence, the artist conceived this work, evoking the desire to stick a glass bottle of beer into the sand."
"Users can fully enjoy the sea, sandy beach, and blue sky with this work, enhancing the beach beer-drinking experience.”

Okay sure, whatever you say, but the internet all saw something else in the bottle's design.

Basically that the bottle is perfectly designed to be shoved where the sun don't shine, if you will.

But who would do such a thing, right? LOL, you sweet summer child, ER staffs have long regaled the internet with tails, er, tales of people sticking all manner of things up the back passageway and then having to have them surgically removed.

You think REGULAR beer bottles weren't on those lists, let alone one like this that seems designed specifically for the purpose?! Be serious.

Whether or not the threat is real, it is pretty much the ONLY thing the internet thought of from the moment the beer bottle design dropped.


 


 


 


 


 


 


 

Anyway, congratulations on the viral design, Mr. Abe, even if it is viral for all the wrong reasons.

Latest News

Doug Burgum
Political News

Secretary Of The Interior's Expression During Fox News Interview About Alcatraz Has The Internet Howling

A pair of hands pulling money out of a wallet
Trending

'Normal' Money Habits That Actually Ruin People Financially

Is Severance’s Adam Scott the next Michael Scott?
Trending

Fans Spot 'Severance' Costume Similarities To 'The Office'

More from Trending

Stephen Colbert; Donald Trump
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube; Win McNamee/Getty Images

Stephen Colbert Hits Back At Trump With Blunt Response In First Show Since Cancellation Announcement

Stephen Colbert announced last week that CBS decided to cancel The Late Show entirely when the host’s contract ends in May of 2026.

Originally dubbed just Late Show With David Letterman, the show premiered in August of 1993. In 2015, Letterman stepped away from the desk and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert premiered.

Keep ReadingShow less
Victoria Beckham, David Beckham
LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images; @davidbeckham/Instagram

Victoria Beckham Offers Hilariously Brutal Reaction To David Beckham's Awkward Haircut Mishap

If your spouse doesn't mess with you when you make a silly mistake, are you even married?

Well, David and Victoria Beckham clearly are, because when David had a recent little mishap, not only did Victoria not let it slide, she also recorded a video of it.

Keep ReadingShow less
Adrienne Jones-McCallister and Keith Jones; Adrienne Jones-McCallister with News 12
News 12/YouTube

Woman Tearfully Describes Horrifying Moment Her Husband Was Sucked Into MRI Machine

Adrienne Jones-McCallister from Long Island shared a tearful TikTok video, recounting the events that led up to the death of her husband, Keith Jones, by way of a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine.

The couple went to Nassau Open MRI in Westbury on Long Island so that Jones-McCallister could get an MRI done on her knee. When she attempted to stand, she needed assistance, and called for her husband.

Keep ReadingShow less
Anthony Carrigan
Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

'Superman' Star Opens Up About Cruel Comments After He Started Losing His Hair To Alopecia

Looks and attractiveness are not everything, but certain industries, like the film industry, sure like to pretend that they are.

Anthony Carrigan has been open about his diagnosis with alopecia areata, which is a condition that causes extreme hair loss. He was originally diagnosed with the condition when he was three and tried to hide it for a long time.

Keep ReadingShow less
screenshot of TikTok video; US Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bomber
@azamora616/TikTok; Tech. Sgt. Richard Ebensberger/Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs/Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

TikToker Captures Delta Pilot Explaining 'Aggressive Maneuver' To Avoid Colliding With B-52 Bomber

A now viral recording by a SkyWest passenger revealed a near miss between a regional Delta Connection flight from Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Minot, North Dakota, and a B-52 bomber over Minot, due in part to the airport's visual-only air traffic control.

The recording is audio of the pilot apologizing for his "aggressive maneuver" and explaining what happened.

Keep ReadingShow less