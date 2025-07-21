Katy Perry Rattled After Butterfly Prop Suddenly Drops While She's Riding It During Concert

Skip to content

Rosie O'Donnell Recounts Harrowing Experience Helping Save Choking 90-Year-Old Woman In Restaurant

Last Friday night, Katy Perry experienced a mid-air malfunction while riding her flying metallic butterfly during The Lifetimes Tour, all while singing her 2013 hit “Roar.”

Perry performed at the Chase Center in San Francisco on a moving prop that was rigged above the audience by cables. When one of the handlers let go of the prop, the sphere appeared to tilt and slightly drop to one side—and Perry slipped in her seat.

Stopping mid-lyric, Perry gripped the prop and looked up at the cables attached to it, then back down at the horrified audience. She raised her hand to signal that she was okay and continued singing her song, like a pro with a roar “louder than lion...”

The frightening moment was captured in fan footage posted by social media user @genesisiap on TikTok:

@genesisiap

Yall we almost lost Katy 😭 #fyp #katyperry #music #concert #malfunction #sanfrancisco #california @Katy Perry

Luckily, the pop singer regained her balance and was safely lowered back to the stage. And this wasn’t the first time the butterfly ride almost toppled into the audience; the suspended sphere lurched to one side during Perry’s June 29th concert at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre in Australia.

Last month, Beyonce also had her own mid-air mishap when her flying car's propeller tilted while hanging on cables during her stop in Houston.

You can watch the TikTok from the almost aerial car accident below:

@jadore_dwood

Beyonce stops entire show at her Houston Texas Cowboy Carter concert due to major equipment malfunction. Thank God she is safe & sound #FYP#beyoncechallenge#beyoncehouston#cowboycarterhoustontexas#16carriages @Beyoncé

What happened to the good old days of just singing on stage?

In good spirits, Perry shared a photo of her close call on her Instagram Stories and captioned it with:

“GOODNIGHT SAN FRAN”

Poking fun at herself, you can see the blurry post of her shocked face mid-drop here:

  @katyperry/Instagram

Perry has had a tough summer both on and off the tour, from a fan storming the stage while she sang “Hot n Cold” to her highly publicized breakup with her ex-fiance, Orlando Bloom.

The former couple started dating in 2016 and share a four-year-old daughter named Daisy Dove Bloom. When the news was announced in late June, Perry had an emotional moment as she sang her 2010 hit “The One That Got Away” from her third studio album, Teenage Dream.

A fan captured this emotional moment here:

@katyperrycrave

Katy we love you so much #katyperry #orlandobloom #theonethatgotaway

Hang in there, Katy Perry!

Fans shared their thoughts about all these mid-air mishaps.

  @lexosnap/TikTok

  @sk2509860/TikTok

  @seancasey12/TikTok

  @its_jakeyboy213/TikTok

  @miatheartist22/TikTok

  @cyndizidich/TikTok

  @gerardlilvert/TikTok


 


 

The Lifetimes Tour is Perry’s fifth world tour, kicking off in April in Mexico City and scheduled to conclude on December 7 at Etihad Park in Dubai. The tour has exceeded revenue from her previous Witness: the Tour and has already earned the pop star over $121.5 million worldwide from its 83 shows.

Fingers crossed that the former astronaut keeps her singing at ground level only.


