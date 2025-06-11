Skip to content

Ariana Grande Shares Poignant Throwback Photo After Her Beloved Grandmother's Death

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Katy Perry Stunned After Fan Rushes On Stage And Grabs Her Before Security Steps In

Katy Perry performing for “The Lifetimes Tour” in Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.
Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images

The singer was performing on tour in Sydney, Australia, when a fan jumped up on stage and ran over and grabbed her—but Perry was able to brush it off and continue on after being initially spooked.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossJun 11, 2025
Morgan Allison Ross
Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.
See Full Bio

Katy Perry had an uncomfortable moment when an enthusiastic fan rushed the stage mid-song last Monday in Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

The Lifetimes Tour, Perry’s fifth, began in April in Mexico City and will end in December at Etihad Park in Dubai. The concert is set in a video game world where Perry brings the audience onto the level of her greatest hits, including “Dark Horse,” “I Kissed a Girl,” and “Roar.”

On Level 2 of the concert, Katy could be seen playing her guitar and singing “Hot n Cold” in a bright yellow ensemble when a male fan rushed the stage mid-chorus, grabbed her shoulder, and tried to dance with her.

Eyes literally wide open, Katy Perry yelped but pirouetted away from the stage crasher and continued the song. Not to be deterred or outperformed, the man started to swing his arms in an attempt at the floss dance before two security guards grabbed him.

A stunned Perry told the audience:

“Well, there’s never going to be another show like it, so just enjoy it, Sydney.”

The singer continued the performance as security pulled the struggling man off the stage and into the audience. Perry could be heard yelling, “What the hell is going on?”

The shocking moment, captured by a fan, can be seen below:

@nbcnews

A fan stormed the stage during a Katy Perry concert in #Sydney, #Australia.

Police confirmed with Fox News Digital that the man was arrested but granted conditional bail and is scheduled to appear at Burwood Local Court on June 23rd. The intruder also received a six-month ban from the Sydney Olympic Park precinct.

The Burwood Police Area Command released the following statement:

“The man was arrested by police and taken to Auburn Police Station, where he was charged with two offenses - [entering] enclosed lands - not prescribed premises and [obstructing]a person in the performance of work or duties.”

The stage crasher is not the first incident to make headlines at Perry’s latest concert tour. On opening night, the singer was criticized for “unimpressive, low-effort choreography” and accused of using AI for a villain character known as “the Mainframe” in the background of the concert videos.

Vulture’s Jason P. Frank noted the usage of AI has yet to be confirmed by Perry’s team, but the images do have “a certain sheen.”

The controversial choreography from the tour went viral, as seen in the TikTok video below:

@jordansworld2023

(vid creds @chicodelosconciertos) #katyperry #thelifetimestour #katyperryconcert #katyperrytour #katyperryvideo

Despite the headlines, Perry continues to break records with The Lifetimes Tour, which is now her highest-grossing run, reaching $12.6 million from her shows in Mexico City and Monterrey.

Fans complimented and reacted to the pop star’s quick reflexes after the fan interruption at her concert:






Perry’s next tour stop is in Melbourne, Australia, at the Rod Laver Arena from June 12th to June 14th. And her next venture into space has yet to be scheduled.

Latest News

Donald Trump
Political News

Trump Administration Fast-Tracks Eliminating National Suicide Hotline's LGBTQ+ Youth Support

Donald Trump
Political News

Trump Blasted For Announcing New Additions To The White House Lawn As Global Tensions Escalate

Screenshots of Donald Trump from CNN supercut
Political News

Trump Mocked For 'Two Weeks' Iran Deadline With Supercut Of All His 'Two Weeks' Promises

Lynda Carter; Screenshot of Donald Trump
Political News

Lynda Carter Hilariously Channels Wonder Woman In Response To Trump's Claim About 'Undetectable' Planes

More from Entertainment/music

red flag with pole on seashore
Seoyeon Choi on Unsplash

People Break Down The 'Silent Red Flags' Folks Tend To Ignore In Relationships

A red flag has come to mean any warning sign in life, in addition to the literal red flags that are placed on beaches or industrial sites to warn people of danger.

People will respond to situations by saying, "That’s a red flag." But before that language evolved, they'd just call them "warning signs."

Keep ReadingShow less
Ted Cruz; Tucker Carlson
The Tucker Carlson Show

Tucker Carlson And Ted Cruz Get Into Shouting Match Over Iran In Bonkers Interview Clip

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz—a harsh Donald Trump critic-turned-MAGA minion—sat down with fired Fox News personality Tucker Carlson for the conservative influencer's self-produced online content,The Tucker Carlson Show, for the Tucker Carlson Network.

On Tuesday, Carlson shared a 1.5-minute clip revealing that things got contentious when the pair touched on the Trump administration's escalating tensions with Iran.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; Barack Obama
Suzanne Plunkett-Pool/Getty Images; Scott Olson/Getty Images

Resurfaced Trump Tweet Criticizing Obama Over Iran Comes Back To Bite Him

Amid tensions with Iran, President Donald Trump was criticized for hypocrisy after social media users resurfaced a 2013 tweet in which he accused former President Barack Obama of planning an attack on Iran because of his "inability to negotiate properly."

Trump has declined to clarify whether the U.S. is edging closer to launching strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, following a warning from Iran’s supreme leader against any attack and a rejection of Trump’s demand for surrender.

Keep ReadingShow less
​​Elon Musk
Allison Robbert/AFP via Getty Images

Anti-Elon Banner at Stanford

Stanford University graduates were given creative advice from above as an airplane flew over the graduation ceremony with a banner reading, “CONGRATS! DON’T WORK FOR ELON.”

The moment was captured last Sunday during the university’s 134th Commencement ceremony, where the Class of 2025 received their degrees at Stanford Stadium.

Keep ReadingShow less
Simone Ashley; Brad Pitt in 'F1'
Arnold Jerocki/L'Oreal/Getty Images

'F1' Director Speaks Out After Fan Outrage Over 'Bridgerton' Star's Scenes Getting Cut From Film

Once the F1 Grand Prix bug bites you, it's hard to let the passion and drive for the sport go, and most fans are eager to consume any additional content, from interviews to documentaries to full-length films.

Coming later this month is F1, starring Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, who missed his shot at stardom in a near-fatal accident in the 1990s. Thirty years later, his former team is struggling to succeed and convince him to come back to the track, but this time, he has to learn that it's not something he can do alone.

Keep ReadingShow less