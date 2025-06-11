Katy Perry Stunned After Fan Rushes On Stage And Grabs Her Before Security Steps In

Katy Perry had an uncomfortable moment when an enthusiastic fan rushed the stage mid-song last Monday in Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.
The Lifetimes Tour, Perry’s fifth, began in April in Mexico City and will end in December at Etihad Park in Dubai. The concert is set in a video game world where Perry brings the audience onto the level of her greatest hits, including “Dark Horse,” “I Kissed a Girl,” and “Roar.”
On Level 2 of the concert, Katy could be seen playing her guitar and singing “Hot n Cold” in a bright yellow ensemble when a male fan rushed the stage mid-chorus, grabbed her shoulder, and tried to dance with her.
Eyes literally wide open, Katy Perry yelped but pirouetted away from the stage crasher and continued the song. Not to be deterred or outperformed, the man started to swing his arms in an attempt at the floss dance before two security guards grabbed him.
A stunned Perry told the audience:
“Well, there’s never going to be another show like it, so just enjoy it, Sydney.”
The singer continued the performance as security pulled the struggling man off the stage and into the audience. Perry could be heard yelling, “What the hell is going on?”
The shocking moment, captured by a fan, can be seen below:
Police confirmed with Fox News Digital that the man was arrested but granted conditional bail and is scheduled to appear at Burwood Local Court on June 23rd. The intruder also received a six-month ban from the Sydney Olympic Park precinct.
The Burwood Police Area Command released the following statement:
“The man was arrested by police and taken to Auburn Police Station, where he was charged with two offenses - [entering] enclosed lands - not prescribed premises and [obstructing]a person in the performance of work or duties.”
The stage crasher is not the first incident to make headlines at Perry’s latest concert tour. On opening night, the singer was criticized for “unimpressive, low-effort choreography” and accused of using AI for a villain character known as “the Mainframe” in the background of the concert videos.
Vulture’s Jason P. Frank noted the usage of AI has yet to be confirmed by Perry’s team, but the images do have “a certain sheen.”
The controversial choreography from the tour went viral, as seen in the TikTok video below:
Despite the headlines, Perry continues to break records with The Lifetimes Tour, which is now her highest-grossing run, reaching $12.6 million from her shows in Mexico City and Monterrey.Fans complimented and reacted to the pop star’s quick reflexes after the fan interruption at her concert:
Perry’s next tour stop is in Melbourne, Australia, at the Rod Laver Arena from June 12th to June 14th. And her next venture into space has yet to be scheduled.