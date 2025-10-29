Skip to content

Jennifer Lawrence Explains How She Felt About Ariana Grande's SNL Impression Of Her—And Yeah, Fair

Katy Perry Blasted For Destroying Elaborate Birthday Cake Without Ever Tasting It—And Points Were Made

@katherinejaayne posted a video on X voicing her upset after the "Firework" singer threw a cake that her mother painstakingly crafted onto the ground without ever tasting it.

Oct 29, 2025
We all know the feeling of working hard to pick out the perfect gift for a loved one, only for that person to not appreciate all of our effort.

Once we give a gift, the recipient is free to do whatever they want with it, though that doesn't remove the sting of dismissiveness and disrespect.

Allegedly, the mother of X user @katherinejaayne is a professional cake decorator, and she was floored by the opportunity to bake a special cake for none other than mega popstar Katy Perry.

But Perry did not react in the way @katherinejaayne and her mother had hoped. The X user shared a video of Perry dressed in a Wonder Woman-esque costume while standing in front of her birthday cake, which was a large and lovely white sheet cake with intricate details in the frosting, as well as a screen print in the middle of Perry in action.

Perry looked pleased as she glanced around at the crowd. She then held her hair back as she blew out her birthday candles.

Someone in the crowd made an unheard comment, and Perry made a faux shocked face at them before getting a mischievous twinkle in her eye.

Then Perry picked up the sheet cake and ran away from the table, chased down one of her crew members, and threw the sheet cake at their head. They ducked out of the way just in time, leaving the cake in shambles on the floor.

A few cast members dipped their fingers into the top of the cake, where it had not touched the floor.

The X user said of the video:

"My mom was the one that baked this cake. She was so excited about the opportunity to make a cake for Katy Perry and spent so long on it."
"[I'm] genuinely confused and upset as to why she [Perry] would do this."

Some fellow X users genuinely sympathized with @katherinejaayne about the incident.





But others made a joke of the video.


And a few pointed out that it was Perry's cake to do with as she pleased.


We can all probably imagine how this cake decorator was feeling. But as soon as a cake leaves the shop, it's the client's cake, and it's theirs to enjoy—by eating it or by smashing it.

