Katy Perry And Justin Trudeau Were Caught On Camera Kissing On A Yacht—And People Don't Know What To Think

Is the rumored romance between Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heating up?

It certainly would seem so after the pair were papped making out on Perry's yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara, California this past weekend.

The photos, which were published in People, The Daily Mail and other outlets, show the pair kissing and canoodling, including a moment when Trudeau grasped Katy's backside.

And fans aren't sure what to think about the whole thing.

They're certainly an odd couple if there ever was one—he, one of the world's most influential politicians until just months ago, and she... well, Katy Perry.

Also Trudeau is wearing jeans in the photos? On a yacht? The "Canadian tuxedo" jokes write themselves at this point.

Anyway, the two were first linked to each other in July, when they were spotted dining together at Montreal restaurant Le Violon. Later that month, Trudeau was spotted singing along at a Montreal performance of Perry's "Lifetimes Tour."

Perry having only just announced her split from husband Orlando Bloom a month prior sparked even more speculation about the pairing, but they have mostly stayed out of the public eye.

Until now, that is, and on social media people were definitely more on the weirded out side of the whole thing.





















Trudeau, who split from ex-wife Sophie Grégoire in 2023 and tendered his resignation as Canadian Prime Minister in January, has not announced next moves now that he's out of government.

Perry, meanwhile, is free after December when her tour closes in Abu Dhabi, so perhaps we'll get a new chapter in this weird romance just in time for the holidays.