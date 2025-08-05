Katy Perry Praised For Rushing To Help Young Fan Who Fainted On Stage During Her Concert

We've all heard of stage fright, but stage fright went to the next level at Kary Perry's Lifetimes Tour stop in Detroit.
For those who don't know, Perry has established a tradition of inviting a few fans onto the stage around the middle of the show to help her sing her 2011 song "The One That Got Away."
Among the fan group in Detroit was McKenna, who was visibly emotional when she was chosen to come on stage, but she became so overwhelmed once up on stage in front of the giant crowd, with the expectation of singing, that she fainted.
Perry kneeled down next to McKenna to make sure she was okay and stayed with her until medics arrived, while the crowd tried to cheer her on and chanted McKenna's name.
Once McKenna was attended to by the medics and taken from the stage, Perry gathered the remaining three girls into a huddle and prayed:
"Dear God, we pray for McKenna, that she will come back fully and brighter and better than ever. Amen."
Perry also said later that she empathized with McKenna and understood what she was going through.
"It's so much. Sometimes you're so brave and you can get on stage, and it's overwhelming. I understand that feeling."
After Perry and the three girls performed "The One That Got Away," the trio was safely escorted from the stage, and a short time later, the singer was riding a giant butterfly prop on stage.
From atop the butterfly, Perry announced:
"McKenna's doing great, by the way!"
You can watch the video here:
Fans of Perry applauded her for how she handled the situation and cared for her fans.
Being on stage can be stressful and overwhelming for anyone. Refreshingly, Perry stopped everything, stayed by McKenna's side, offered her water, and reassured her until she knew that the girl was in safe hands with proper medics, and she even reassured the crowd later that she was doing much better.
Fan safety and health is more important than the show continuing, and it's heartening to see that Perry remembered that right in the middle of her performance.