Trump Jokingly Threatens U.S. Military Leaders After They Don't Applaud Him In Alarming Speech

R&B Singer Ne-Yo Speaks Out After Physical Altercation With Fan Who Jumped On Stage Mid-Song

Ne-Yo shoved a stage-crashing fan during a Japan concert.
Ne-Yo shared his displeasure at a fan who came up on stage while he was performing, noting on Instagram that he will "slap the sh*t out of a person disrespecting my stage."

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossOct 01, 2025
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

See Full Bio

Ne-Yo is “So Sick” of anyone disrespecting his stage.

During a performance in Kobe, Japan, on Saturday, Sept. 27, the R&B superstar shoved a fan off stage after they tried to get "Closer” mid-performance at the Glion Arena.

According to Billboard, Ne-Yo was midway through his 2007 hit “Because of You” when a spectator in a white T-shirt danced up the stairs, turned to face the crowd, and spread his arms wide. Wearing a black cowboy hat, sequined blazer, and leather pants, Ne-Yo looked startled for a split second—then shoved the fan in the face and neck area as security rushed in.

The Grammy winner kept singing throughout, lowering his mic just long enough to move the intruder aside.

Security quickly detained the trespasser, while Ne-Yo never missed a beat.

After the show, the “So Sick” singer took to Instagram to issue a warning:

“This is what you DON’T do. I’m a gentleman but I WILL slap the sh*t out of a person disrespecting my stage. And then keep the party going. Don’t try me. All love, til it’s not.”

No word yet on whether the stage crasher faced charges.

Ne-Yo added:

“Had he ran up with love I woulda let him rock for a minute… idiot. Don’t be this guy.”

A publicist for Ne-Yo declined to comment further.

The incident occurred amid a surge of stage crashes and concert chaos this year. A fan joined Katy Perry mid-performance during “Hot N’ Cold,” and Ava Max was slapped by a concertgoer who slipped past security. Bebe Rexha was left with a black eye after being hit in the face with a phone, while Drake’s tour has been disrupted by everything from bras to books flying at him.

You can watch the incident below:

Ne-Yo’s shove also follows weeks of headlines about his personal life. On Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 3 stream, the three-time Grammy winner revealed he is romantically involved with four women—Cristina, Arielle Hill, Moneii, and Brionna Williams—whom he describes as his “wives,” though not legally married.

The singer proclaimed:

“My love life is phenomenal. I’m in a great space. I am currently in a polyamorous relationship. I have four beautiful ladies that move with me on the regular. They’re actually here.”

And yes—he even bragged about all of them sharing one oversized Alaskan King bed, which is… a choice. Fun fact: sheets for that monster of a mattress can run you up to $300 on Amazon.

The singer said the decision came after his 2022 divorce from Crystal Renay:

“I’m 45 years old. At this point in my life, everything I do is about what’s best for me, what’s best for my kids, what’s best for my tribe. That’s it.”

Looks like Ne-Yo’s tour isn’t the only thing with multiple stops—his love life comes with a full lineup too. And when it came to the stage-crashing drama, social media had no shortage of opinions:

Ne-Yo returned to the stage at the Blue Note Jazz Festival Japan 2025, performing alongside Norah Jones, Tower of Power, and Daichi Miura. He’ll head back to Las Vegas on Oct. 11 before shows in Sri Lanka and Singapore later this year.

Beyond music, Ne-Yo is also expanding into acting and business. He’s set to portray Mr. Albatross in the upcoming film The Pact, play a team owner in the 2025 TV series Global Gaming League, and continue managing boxer Paul Bamba while making appearances in the Starz drama BMF.

