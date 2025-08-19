Audra McDonald Speaks Out After Autograph-Seeking Fan Followed Her Home—And People Are Horrified

According to the cohosts, their teenage children suggested they start a podcast to air their grievances about life, the universe, and everything.

Now one of those complaints, made by Welch, has gone viral.

On the August 7 episode of their podcast, Welch said:

"I've had it with White people that triple Trump-ed that have the nerve and the audacity to walk into a Mexican restaurant, a Chinese restaurant, an Indian restaurant. Go to, perhaps, their gay hairdresser."

You can watch the clip that went viral here:

The former Bravolebrity added:

"I don't think you should be able to enjoy anything but Cracker Barrel."

"And if you want to triple Trump, and you want to browbeat DEI, and you want to browbeat gay people, and you want to browbeat Black people as you've been doing for 400 years."

"And you want to browbeat this generation of immigrants that come over here and open up businesses earnestly, pay their taxes. You want to demonize them and call them rapists and felons and all this sh*t."

Welch continued:

"The felon is the teeny, weeny, mushroom cock piece of sh*t, cankles McTacoTits at the top of the ticket. I have f*cking had it from top to bottom."

"White people that triple Trump should be banned, boycotted from enjoying the best thing that America has to offer, which is multiculturalism."

MAGA minions are, of course, crying that the rant is racist against White people.

Apparently they need a translation to grasp her point. MAGA tried to say her point was that all Chinese, Mexican, and Indian restaurants were opened and fully staffed by undocumented immigrants and that only White people voted for Trump.

Instead, her point was that it's hypocritical to support a regime that openly promotes White nationalism, that uses White supremacist rhetoric, and that is anti-diversity, equity, and inclusion and rabidly anti-LGBTQ+, then want to enjoy the diversity the Trump administration is so opposed to.

If they want an all-straight, cisgender, White nation—as the Trump administration promotes through their words and actions—then they should stop reaping the benefits of the diversity they demonize.

Instead, MAGA wants to cling to things Welch neither said nor implied to push their typical victim narrative.

MAGA profiles that had proclaimed their White pride over and over again in prior posts and comments were now "American Mexicans" who voted for Trump for this post, while they were "Black" for others.

MAGA pushed the misinformation that 50% of voters supported Trump, when it was less than a third of eligible voters. They also touted the "massive" support Trump got from Black, Hispanic, and Asian voters in their comments, despite it not being true.

Trump garnered diverse support, but not in massive numbers like his MAGA minions repeatedly falsely claim.

MAGA was very unhappy with being called out and used all the tools in their arsenal to fight back.

Others found the MAGA discomfort amusing—or telling.

People agreed with Welch's message, and even suggested other things the MAGA faithful should eschew.

Welch struck a chord across the political spectrum.

Her message continues to rack up views and commentary online.

You can watch the full podcast episode the viral clip is from here: