Trump Slammed After Seemingly Believing Patently False Post From Satirical Website About Obama

'One Million Moms' Calls For 'Wheel Of Fortune' Boycott Over Name Of New Category

screenshot of Wheel of Fortune game board with Vanna White
Wheel of Fortune/YouTube

The conservative group is calling for a boycott of Wheel of Fortune after the long-running game show debuted a new category with a name that plays on a profane phrase.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotNov 10, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

The long running game show Wheel of Fortune used to just offer simple common phrases or nouns—person, place, or thing—for participants to guess. Similar to the game “Hangman,” contestants took turns picking consonants or buying vowels to slowly fill in the blanks and try to guess the answer.

But after 50 years on the air—the show launched in January of 1975—the show has gotten more creative with categories, like the popular "Before and After."

Wheel recently added a new category that's a play on a common phrase that's an even more common acronym: WTF. The new category is called "What the Fun."

You can see both "Before and After" and "What the Fun" in action here:

- YouTubeyoutu.be

Not everyone is amused, however. The professional pearl clutchers at the incredibly exaggerated One Million Moms, a group created by the American Family Association to put a female face on their patriarchal Christian nationalist organization, have issued another strongly worded call to boycott.

A glance at their website shows that they're also currently shocked and appalled by Ocean Spray and SpongeBob.

One Million Moms

Aside from demonic cranberries and insinuations of profanity by a cartoon character who lives in a pineapple under the sea, OMM is apoplectic about Wheel of Fortune's new "What the Fun" category. In a statement, a mom at OMM parroted her latest rage bait assignment from AFA.

The OMM press release, posted on their website and reported on by the AFA site, read:

"One Million Moms suspects parents may be shocked when they discover that the once family-friendly 'Wheel of Fortune' game show is no more. Unfortunately, the recently added puzzle category 'What the Fun' aims at a mature, modern audience with insinuated profanity making it no longer suitable for family viewing."

nervous SpongeBob Squarepants GIF Giphy

Monica Cole of OMM wrote:

"It is not the show it was with this implication of the f-word. This is unnecessary in any program, especially one marketed for the entire family. Parents will have to explain to their children that the primetime program they were once allowed to watch is no longer a clean show."
"'Wheel of Fortune' has deliberately chosen to include controversial categories instead of wholesome ones. One Million Moms finds this highly inappropriate."

pearl clutch GIF by LilLetsOfficial Giphy

Cole's latest screed concluded:

"'Wheel' producers do not care about what children hear; everyone knows kids repeat what they hear. Insinuated profanity in any show is extremely disrespectful to families. 'Wheel' should maintain its original design."
"'Wheel' needs to know that parents disapprove!"

The official statement ended with a call to action in the form of a petition which, after seven days, garnered a whopping 12,836 signatures, far fewer than the million moms Cole routinely claims to speak for.

In a time when MAGA Republican President Donald Trump is fighting not to feed children, the disabled, and elderly, OMM's latest gripe got all the respect it deserved online.

@thewokeginger/Instagram


@thewokeginger/Instagram


@thewokeginger/Instagram


@thewokeginger/Instagram


@thewokeginger/Instagram


@thewokeginger/Instagram


@thewokeginger/Instagram


@thewokeginger/Instagram


@thewokeginger/Instagram


@thewokeginger/Instagram


@thewokeginger/Instagram

OMM has also launched unsuccessful boycotts and petitions against Oreo, M&M, McDonald's, Burger King, and the films Wicked, Toy Story 4, and Beauty and the Beast.

